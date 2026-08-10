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Apartments for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

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penthouses
90
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
261
3 BHK
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540 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Invest…
$165,272
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1 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a unique oppo…
$129,151
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3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Each home reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to detai…
$389,981
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Investment Opp…
$129,444
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Los Alcazares, just 200 meters from the Men…
$188,402
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1 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Los Alcazares, just 200 meters from the Men…
$129,454
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Invest…
$188,387
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Los Alcazares, just 200 meters from the Men…
$165,285
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Investment Opp…
$188,387
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Discover a new residential property project created for those looking for quality, comfort a…
$381,428
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$482,449
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Invest…
$129,444
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$462,221
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this residential complex offers a unique oppo…
$187,961
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Each home reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to detai…
$482,449
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$341,551
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Investment Opp…
$165,272
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Build Resort Apartments at La Serena Golf-Los Alcazares Near the Beach Modern Golf Fron…
$429,008
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Exclusive residential complex on the first line of the La Serena golf course in Los Alcazare…
$345,597
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Discover a new residential complex created for those looking for quality, comfort and privil…
$317,857
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
An exclusive residential complex of new buildings for those who appreciate quality, comfort …
$300,519
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3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Located in the charming city of Los Alcazares, this residential complex offers a choice of 2…
$457,081
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Each apartment conveys the essence of exclusivity: high quality, modern design and attention…
$335,079
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcázares, this exclusive residential complex offers 18 …
$366,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Contemporary style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in La Serena Golf, Los Al…
$404,545
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3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 351 m²
These exclusive luxury new-build villas offer a privileged seaside lifestyle in the sought-a…
$1,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Discover an exclusive new residential complex in a privileged location: next to a golf cours…
$346,637
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New Build Golf Front Apartments and Villas in La Serena Golf Los Alcazares Exclusive Reside…
$470,975
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3 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Discover exclusive new developments in the privileged area of Los Alcazares on the Costa Cal…
$392,871
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2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$392,871
Leave a request
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