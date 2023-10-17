Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Los Alcazares, Spain

32 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€169,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€229,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€240,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€313,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€225,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€265,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€219,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€217,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€319,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€209,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€217,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
New modern penthouse in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, Lo…
€319,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€259,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€209,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with public pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Villas for sale in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartmen…
€399,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartments wi…
€209,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments in Los Alcazares, Costa Calida The quiet residence is made up of 32 apartments wi…
€319,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish Properties in Popular Area of Costa Calida, Los Alcázares The project is located in …
€194,000
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with alarm system in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with alarm system
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 3
Is golf and life around it something for you and your friends? Here is a wonderful home/vaca…
€195,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, nearby golf course
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS AND PENTHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build 11 apartments with community…
€210,000
2 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
KEY READY APARTMENTS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ Ready to move in apartments with golf views and clo…
€129,900
3 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS AND PENTHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build 11 apartments with communi…
€194,250
2 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
KEY READY APARTMENTS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ Ready to move in apartments with golf views and clo…
€139,900
2 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
KEY READY APARTMENTS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ Ready to move in apartments with golf views and clo…
€129,900
3 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS AND PENTHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build 11 apartments with communi…
€194,250
2 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
KEY READY APARTMENTS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ Ready to move in apartments with golf views and clo…
€139,900
2 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
KEY READY APARTMENTS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ Ready to move in apartments with golf views and clo…
€129,900
3 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS AND PENTHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build 11 apartments with communi…
€194,250
2 room apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
KEY READY APARTMENTS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ Ready to move in apartments with golf views and clo…
€139,900
