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Apartments for sale in Torremolinos, Spain

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133 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Montemar. 2 bed · 2 bath · 103 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$484 480
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Alamos. 3 bed · 2 bath · 124 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$852 217
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Santa Clara. 3 bed · 2 bath · 185 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,99M
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in Torremolinos with Sea Views from Large Terraces Torremolinos is a lively coastal to…
$809 591
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Flats with Sea Views in Torremolinos Spain Torremolinos, located in Costa del Sol, is a…
$756 036
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
Description of the site: In one of the most popular areas of Torremolinos, an exclusive resi…
$907 675
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Alamos. 2 bed · 1 bath · 127 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$817 970
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Energy Efficient Flats with Stunning Open Views in Torremolinos This new developme…
$640 603
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of the popular Torremolinos, an exclusive residential …
$617 676
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Montemar. 2 bed · 2 bath · 90 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$605 230
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
This exclusive complex in Malaga rethinks the Costa del Sol lifestyle, combining modern desi…
$658 846
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4 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
4-bedroom penthouse for sale in Santa Clara. 4 bed · 4 bath · 213 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$2,96M
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 5
Fantastic ground-floor apartment with large private terrace, wellness spa and world-class gy…
$628 017
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
This innovative complex consists of four imposing buildings strategically oriented to the se…
$1,60M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$848 200
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$739 309
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1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$472 241
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious ground floor apartment at the beach with private garden, large terrace, spa and be…
$880 781
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Elegant Apartments for Sale in a Prime Area in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of the most …
$761 087
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Torremolinos, this residential complex offers a unique oppo…
$1,55M
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4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
4-bedroom penthouse for sale in Los Alamos. 4 bed · 3 bath · 147 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$1,47M
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Situated in the heart of …
$568 337
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Apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
Apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
$289 506
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Situated in the heart of …
$623 413
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/6
Beautiful beach apartment with large terrace and private garden in a premium residential wit…
$735 105
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
New Build Energy Efficient Flats with Stunning Open Views in Torremolinos This new developme…
$657 917
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Description of the site: In the lively Torremolinos, a residential complex is being built, c…
$589 133
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2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Montemar. 2 bed · 2 bath · 141 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$667 178
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3 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Torremolinos, this exclusive resident…
$956 770
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1 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Elegant Apartments with Premium Communal Amenities in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of th…
$434 275
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