Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Rojales
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Rojales, Spain
penthouses
5
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
28
Apartment
Clear all
81 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
3
1
66 m²
2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
229 m²
BEAUTIFUL VILLA WITH VIEWS TO THE GOLF COURSE LA MARQUESA This beautiful villa located 50 m…
€429,269
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
433 m²
BEAUTIFUL BIG VILLA WITH VIEWS TO THE GOLF COURSE LA MARQUESA This beautiful villa located …
€498,457
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
302 m²
MODERN VILLA NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE Modern villa located in the Ciudad Quesada urbanizatio…
€825,277
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
102 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ROJALES New Build residential of villas and townhouses in Rojales Beaut…
€369,011
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
150 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New unique independent bespoke villas build on 530 m2 pl…
€697,112
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
150 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New unique independent bespoke villas build on 530 m2 pl…
€697,112
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
150 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New unique independent bespoke villas build on 530 m2 pl…
€697,112
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
136 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ROJALESNew Build exclusive development of villas in RojalesBeautiful vi…
€494,715
Recommend
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2
159 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ROJALESNew Build exclusive residential with only 4 independent villas l…
€487,025
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
126 m²
Array
€484,380
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New residential consisting of 36 semidetached and indepe…
€377,205
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
80 m²
LUXURY AND DESIGN APARTMENT NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE Luxury apartment consisting of 3 large …
€376,287
Recommend
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
3
100 m²
Brand new Modern new construction townhouse in an exclusive private urbanization with commu…
€244,739
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
5
675 m²
Unique and exclusive design villa with a total area of 675 square meters with views of Guar…
€2,31M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
3
80 m²
Luxury apartments and design of 82m2 of superfice consists of 3 spacious bedrooms 2 bathroo…
€378,341
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
3
250 m²
Design villa with a total area of 250 square meters with views of Guardamar and the sea It …
€1,31M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
3
101 m²
NEW DETACHED VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA Built on plots from 180m2 to 311m2 the villas have an…
€527,935
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
3
124 m²
Luxury villa on the first line of the La Marquesa Golf Course this villa has an elevator on…
€652,944
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Rojales, Spain
3
2
101 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
€367,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Rojales, Spain
3
2
101 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
€387,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
2
2
79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
€306,600
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Rojales, Spain
2
2
79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
€297,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
3
170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New residential consisting of 36 semidetached and indepe…
€377,205
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
80 m²
2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
80 m²
2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
3
2
84 m²
Modern Real Estate with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada The well-located real estate is loca…
€317,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
3
2
86 m²
Modern Real Estate with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada The well-located real estate is loca…
€296,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
3
2
106 m²
Impressive new private residence located in the urbanization of El Raso, in Guardamar, south…
€249,900
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room
Rojales, Spain
2
2
94 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
€301,885
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
