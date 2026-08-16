Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Rojales, Spain

;
penthouses
12
2 BHK
73
3 BHK
58
4 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
143 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Rojales, this residential complex offers a selection of 30 h…
$374,769
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers a p…
$376,227
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive community offers a total of 84 proper…
$371,310
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Residential composed of apartments in two heights with elevator: ground floor with private g…
$396,102
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New private residential of beautiful Mediterranean style apartments with 2 bedrooms. Perfect…
$349,400
Leave a request
Apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
$375,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The residential complex, located in Rojales (Alicante province), offers elegant apartments o…
$419,571
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
This three-bedroom south-facing ground floor apartment in Rojales overlooks a calm river and…
$184,877
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this residential complex offers a selection of 40 hi…
$419,742
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/2
We present to your attention a new top floor apartment located in the modern residential com…
$376,805
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New residential buildings in Rojales – modern design and Mediterranean comfort. Discover a …
$307,338
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment complex in the cozy town of Alicante, Rojales. This resid…
$513,772
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New homes in Rojales with modern design and Mediterranean comfort. Discover a new way of lif…
$330,455
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Located in the charming town of Rojales, this residential complex offers a selection of 30 h…
$381,112
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For sale is a spacious apartment located on Heroes of Africa Street in Rojales, which is inc…
$144,480
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Spacious apartment for sale on Heroes of Africa Street in Rojales, increasingly sought after…
$129,454
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this residential complex offers a selection of 40 hi…
$430,120
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment complex in the cozy town of Rojales. This residential com…
$497,012
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment complex in the charmant area of Alicante. This project co…
$371,025
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
We present you with this attractive apartment. Built in 2019, it features a modern style wit…
$358,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for sale on the ground floor in a closed urbanization with an area of ​​100 km.m.…
$346,637
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive residential complex offers 14 bungalo…
$478,552
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Beautiful residential complex composed of different types of housing: apartments and semi-de…
$387,114
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Discover the Mediterranean lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. Welcome to this exclusive res…
$358,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment complex in the cozy town of Alicante. This project combin…
$513,772
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
We offer you a unique space in a beautiful location that combines modern design with high-qu…
$395,298
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this residential complex offers a selection of 28 bu…
$362,085
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers a p…
$380,535
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Townhouses in RohalesNew modern residential townhouses and villas in Rojales.Townhouses have…
$436,074
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Located in the charming Ciudad Quesada, this exclusive collection of 19 bungalows offers a p…
$377,877
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go