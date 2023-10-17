Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rojales, Spain

2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 229 m²
BEAUTIFUL VILLA WITH VIEWS TO THE GOLF COURSE LA MARQUESA This beautiful villa located 50 m…
€429,269
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 433 m²
BEAUTIFUL BIG VILLA WITH VIEWS TO THE GOLF COURSE LA MARQUESA This beautiful villa located …
€498,457
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 302 m²
MODERN VILLA NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE Modern villa located in the Ciudad Quesada urbanizatio…
€825,277
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ROJALES New Build residential of villas and townhouses in Rojales Beaut…
€369,011
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New unique independent bespoke villas build on 530 m2 pl…
€697,112
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New unique independent bespoke villas build on 530 m2 pl…
€697,112
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New unique independent bespoke villas build on 530 m2 pl…
€697,112
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 136 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ROJALESNew Build exclusive development of villas in RojalesBeautiful vi…
€494,715
2 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 159 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ROJALESNew Build exclusive residential with only 4 independent villas l…
€487,025
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Array
€484,380
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New residential consisting of 36 semidetached and indepe…
€377,205
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
LUXURY AND DESIGN APARTMENT NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE Luxury apartment consisting of 3 large …
€376,287
3 room apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Brand new Modern new construction townhouse in an exclusive private urbanization with commu…
€244,739
5 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Rojales, Spain
5 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 675 m²
Unique and exclusive design villa with a total area of 675 square meters with views of Guar…
€2,31M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Luxury apartments and design of 82m2 of superfice consists of 3 spacious bedrooms 2 bathroo…
€378,341
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Design villa with a total area of 250 square meters with views of Guardamar and the sea It …
€1,31M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
NEW DETACHED VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA Built on plots from 180m2 to 311m2 the villas have an…
€527,935
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 124 m²
Luxury villa on the first line of the La Marquesa Golf Course this villa has an elevator on…
€652,944
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
€367,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
€387,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
€306,600
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Investment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
€297,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA New residential consisting of 36 semidetached and indepe…
€377,205
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Unique Apartments in Rojales, Costa Blanca Close to Golf Course Luxury Spanish apa…
€449,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Modern Real Estate with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada The well-located real estate is loca…
€317,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Modern Real Estate with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada The well-located real estate is loca…
€296,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Impressive new private residence located in the urbanization of El Raso, in Guardamar, south…
€249,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with storage room
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
€301,885
