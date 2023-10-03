UAE
Add property
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Spain
Region of Murcia
500
la Marina Alta
356
Pilar de la Horadada
290
l Alfas del Pi
274
Rojales
253
Lower Empordà
171
San Miguel de Salinas
171
Almoradi
169
l Alacanti
168
Marbella
150
Calp
138
Canary Islands
131
el Baix Vinalopo
110
Estepona
90
Benidorm
83
Santa Pola
79
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
72
Alicante
52
Guardamar del Segura
46
Adeje
45
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
1 994 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
4
353 m²
2
Scenic Houses in Málaga Mijas Near El Chaparral Golf Course These houses boast spacious gard…
€1,77M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
471 m²
2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
210 m²
2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
3
260 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,08M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
4
353 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,57M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Spain, Spain
4
189 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€1,28M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
3
158 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
142 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
87 m²
2
€139,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
216 m²
3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
2
95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Recommend
6 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
7
3
3
Villa for sale in Los Balcones area. The area of construction is 286 m2, the land area is 60…
€980,000
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
6
1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
99 m²
1/1
We present a one-storey house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.The house …
€390,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
80 m²
2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
28 m²
2/2
We present the bungalow after repair in the city of Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is a popular Spa…
€84,260
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
50 m²
2/2
We present the bungalow on the top floor in the urbanization of Jardín del Mar IV in the cit…
€95,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
50 m²
1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor with a large terrace in Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is…
€109,900
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
3
342 m²
Luxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea, Mascarat district, Alicante provi…
€950,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
120 m²
3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
120 m²
3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
113 m²
2
We present a spacious villa in Torre de la Horadada, just 550 meters from the sea. Torre de …
€435,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
387 m²
2
We present a comfortable detached villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Pilar d…
€435,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
