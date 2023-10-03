Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Spain

Andalusia
50
Cottage To archive
Clear all
52 properties total found
3 room cottage with furnishings in Spain, Spain
3 room cottage with furnishings
Spain, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€390,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 500 m²
We have for sale a rustic finca in a great location, being five minutes from the south airpo…
€495,000
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Area 180 m²
New Development: Prices from € 800,000 to € 850,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€800,000
Cottage with garage, with garden, with basement in Mijas, Spain
Cottage with garage, with garden, with basement
Mijas, Spain
Area 122 m²
New Development: Prices from € 260,000 to € 499,000. [Beds: 2 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] …
€260,000
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage in Marbella, Spain
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage
Marbella, Spain
Area 298 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,602,000 to € 1,934,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 3 -…
€1,60M
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 101 m²
New Development: Prices from € 409,000 to € 688,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€409,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Area 243 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,025,000 to € 1,217,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 -…
€1,03M
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Area 307 m²
New Development: Prices from € 699,000 to € 749,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€699,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 145 m²
New Development: Prices from € 462,372 to € 532,051. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] …
€462,372
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Marbella, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Area 412 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,495,950 to € 1,849,950. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 -…
€1,50M
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Benahavis, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Benahavis, Spain
Area 365 m²
New Development: Prices from € 975,000 to € 1,390,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3…
€975,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 156 m²
New Development: Prices from € 439,000 to € 798,500. [Beds: 3 - 4] [Baths: 3 - 4] …
€439,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 205 m²
New Development: Prices from € 2,550,000 to € 2,550,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 -…
€2,55M
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Estepona, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Estepona, Spain
Area 166 m²
New Development: Prices from € 580,000 to € 590,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] …
€580,000
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mijas, Spain
Cottage with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mijas, Spain
Area 181 m²
New Development: Prices from € 598,000 to € 598,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] …
€598,000
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage in Benalmadena, Spain
Cottage new building, with terrace, with garage
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 486,000 to € 586,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 4 - 4] …
€486,000
3 room cottage with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
3 room cottage with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
It is proposed for sale a cottage on the first line in three levels with an area of 120 squa…
€300,000
3 room cottage with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
3 room cottage with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€570,000
3 room cottage with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
3 room cottage with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Plaunhouse for sale with very beautiful sea views.& nbsp ; 1st floor: living room with kitch…
€350,000
3 room cottage with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
3 room cottage with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the complex located on a hill on the first line. The tourist town is o…
€450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Cottage 5 bedrooms with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€450,000
3 room cottage with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
3 room cottage with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€380,000
3 room cottage with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
3 room cottage with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€315,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Cottage 5 bedrooms with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
€450,000
3 room cottage with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
3 room cottage with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The complex is located in an elite area in a quiet location. Cottages have 2 levels, a plot …
€270,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Cottage 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
For sale separately standing townhouse & nbsp; with & nbsp; on the sea. The complex is locat…
€325,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Cottage 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Separate cottage & nbsp; with sea view. In the & nbsp; complex of everything & nbsp; 3 house…
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Cottage 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
  A separate townhouse in the complex is for sale. A quiet place surrounded by nature. To th…
€185,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Cottage 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Townhouse for sale in the complex, just 150 meters from the beautiful sandy beach. The compl…
€155,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Cottage 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 2 townhouse in a complex on 1 lines. Interiors were engaged in & nbsp; professional…
€180,000

Properties features in Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir