Lands for sale in Spain

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Land in Spain

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177 properties total found
Plot of land in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Plot of land
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rustic (according to the owner, non-sectorized developable, with the possibility of resident…
$1,15M
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Plot of land in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Plot of land
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Land plot in Balearic
$1,75M
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Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 1 373 m²
Sale of Plot for Tertiary Use located in the Industrial Polígono "Elche Parque Empresarial" …
$965,730
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Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
Land Plot with Premium Glamping Resort Project for Sale in Calpe — €450,000 A 11,372 m² l…
$511,940
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Plot of land in Taco, Spain
Plot of land
Taco, Spain
Investment opportunity. We offer a plot of urban land in the village of Taco, Santa Cruz de …
$241,362
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Plot of land in Guia de Isora, Spain
Plot of land
Guia de Isora, Spain
Discover a truly exceptional opportunity within Abama Resort: exclusive urban plots located …
$964,039
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Plot of land in Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Plot of land
Sol de Mallorca, Spain
Land plot in Balearic
$1,40M
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Plot of land in Elx Elche, Spain
Plot of land
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 2 160 m²
Sale of Plot for Tertiary Use located in the Industrial Polígono "Elche Parque Empresarial" …
$1,52M
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Plot of land in Adeje, Spain
Plot of land
Adeje, Spain
Unique investment opportunity in the south of Tenerife! We offer for sale a plot of land wit…
$8,53M
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Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
$1,18M
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Plot of land in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Plot of land
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Finca Los Molinos property is located just 11 km from San Javier and the picturesque Mar Men…
$1,49M
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Plot of land in Palamos, Spain
Plot of land
Palamos, Spain
Building plots in the residential complex Balitrà de Dalt, PalamosIn the residential complex…
$697,101
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Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Introducing a plot on the Mediterranean coast in Cabo Roig. Plot of 1500 m2 with an ideal lo…
$1,16M
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Plot of land in Vallromanes, Spain
Plot of land
Vallromanes, Spain
Area 22 670 m²
Land for Sale in Barcelona in a Prestigious Location Located just minutes from Barcelona, ​​…
$2,06M
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Plot of land in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Plot of land
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 226 460 m²
We present a plot on the Mediterranean coast in the city of Alhama de Murcia. An amazing Spa…
$1,50M
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Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
If you’re looking for space, privacy and the opportunity to create a real country life of yo…
$173,376
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Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 801 m²
Number of floors 3
Urban Plots for Development of Detached Villas with Pools in Estepona Malaga The 8 plots ar…
$3,63M
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Plot of land in Spain
Plot of land
Spain
An exceptional urban plot of 10,151 m2 with magnificent mountain views. A unique opportunity…
$112,117
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Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We present a plot on the Mediterranean coast in the city of Cabo Roig. Corner plot on the se…
$1,33M
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Plot of land in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Arenys de Mar, Spain
The privileged location and the best sea views await you on this unique piece of land throug…
$2,28M
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Plot of land in Barcelona, Spain
Plot of land
Barcelona, Spain
Area 7 000 m²
On sale is a modern industrial facility located just 30 minutes from Barcelona, in an indust…
$5,73M
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Plot of land in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Plot of land
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Opportunity for developers - a city plot with residential potentialA strategic urban asset i…
$647,353
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Plot of land in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Plot of land
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Area 2 500 m²
Finalist urban soil in the centre of the Sicantine population of Monforte del Cid. * Th…
$1,64M
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Plot of land in Ojen, Spain
Plot of land
Ojen, Spain
Area 15 399 m²
Number of floors 2
15.000 m² Land in Ojén, Málaga Suitable for Construction The land that offers a big investme…
$7,50M
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Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Area 894 m²
Luxury Building Plot in Cabo Roig for a Custom Villa Located in Cabo Roig on the southern Co…
$770,872
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Plot of land in Llica dAmunt, Spain
Plot of land
Llica dAmunt, Spain
A unique multi-use investment opportunity for any type of business. glamping houses, single-…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
Area 2 120 m²
Spacious Sea-View Plots for Villa Development in Altea These plots are located in Altea on t…
$204,659
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Plot of land in Spain
Plot of land
Spain
Area 1 071 m²
On sale a land plot located on the highway N-403, length of more than 150 km. The route conn…
$462,960
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Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Plot with Project and Building License in Benalmádena Costa – Sea Views & Turnkey Villa Opti…
$812,155
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Plot of land in Polop, Spain
Plot of land
Polop, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 17 444 m²
We offer a building plot of 17,444 square meters in the city of Polop. The plot, located jus…
$275,090
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