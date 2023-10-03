Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land

Lands for sale in Spain

316 properties total found
Plot of land in Abanilla, Spain
Plot of land
Abanilla, Spain
Area 7 860 m²
€19,500
Plot of land in Torre del Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The Niza Homes Project presents an investment opportunity for real estate developers looking…
€320,000
Plot of land in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 527 m²
Plot for the construction of a villa on the first line of the Abama golf course with the pro…
€1,85M
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 600 m²
Introducing an exclusive 4124 sqm plot for sale, perfect for bringing your vision of a luxur…
€695,000
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 500 m²
Discover this extraordinary 2957 sqm plot for sale, perfect for building a luxury villa with…
€875,000
Plot of land in Estepona, Spain
Plot of land
Estepona, Spain
Area 500 m²
Introducing an exclusive 2333 sqm plot for sale, offering the perfect canvas to construct yo…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
€495,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 1 981 m²
2000 sqm Plots for Villas in Benalmádena, Costa del Sol The residential plots for sale in su…
€363,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 802 m²
Sea View Land for Sale in Benalmádena with Electricity and Water Infrastructure Investment l…
€315,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 178 820 m²
Huge Plot for Investment in an Exclusive Area of Mijas The plot is located in Mijas, Costa d…
€13,95M
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 15 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land with Unmissable Investment Opportunity in Ojén The investment residential l…
€6,45M
Plot of land in Caleta de Velez, Spain
Plot of land
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Area 763 m²
Land with Great Investment Potential in Velez Malaga Velez-Malaga, located to the east of th…
€180,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 703 m²
Urban Land Close to the Beach and Golf Courses in Mijas Mijas is one of the best-known towns…
€125,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 825 m²
Large Developable Plot of Land with Sea Views in Mijas, Costa del Sol Mijas is one of the be…
€190,000
Plot of land in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Plot of land
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Area 2 000 m²
Great Land for Villa Construction in Alhaurin de la Torre Alhaurin de la Torre is situated i…
€145,000
Plot of land in Fuengirola, Spain
Plot of land
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 603 m²
Sea View Residential Land for Sale in Benalmádena Benalmádena is a famous town in Costa del …
€298,000
Plot of land in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Plot of land
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Area 3 800 m²
3 Partible Plots of Land in a Residential Area Near the Airport of Malaga The plots of land …
€598,000
Plot of land in Benalmadena, Spain
Plot of land
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 556 m²
556 m² Land with Green Zones in a Great Neighborhood in Benalmádena Costa Benalmádena is a v…
€298,000
Plot of land in Fuengirola, Spain
Plot of land
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 531 m²
Great Land to Build a Perfect Villa in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the most known cities…
€149,000
Plot of land in Calp, Spain
Plot of land
Calp, Spain
Area 250 m²
Corner Land Within Walking Distance from the Beach in Calpe Costa Blanca This land is locate…
€225,000
Plot of land in San Fulgencio, Spain
Plot of land
San Fulgencio, Spain
Area 280 m²
Land with Open View in 5 Minutes from the Beach in Alicante Costa Blanca This land is locat…
€184,000
Plot of land in Santa Pola, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Pola, Spain
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Land in an Advantageous Location in Alicante Costa Blanca The land is located in…
€171,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 3
Urban Plots with High Floor Area Ratio Next to the Golf Resort in Mijas These urban plots ar…
€169,000
Plot of land in Mijas, Spain
Plot of land
Mijas, Spain
Area 811 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Plots in a Low-Density Construction Area in Mijas The plots are located in the m…
€440,000
Plot of land in el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Plot of land
el Castell de Guadalest, Spain
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential Plot With Panoramic Views in Guadalest, Alicante, Costa Blanca This plot is in G…
€410,000
Plot of land in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Plot of land
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 717 m²
Fantastic plot with a project, located in Guadalmina Baja, a prestigious residential area in…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Altea, Spain
Plot of land
Altea, Spain
DescriptionLand plot for sale in Altea, province of Alicante – 2300 sq.m. for 149.000 €, 65 …
€149,000
Plot of land in el Campello, Spain
Plot of land
el Campello, Spain
Area 2 764 m²
We present you this land for sale, an ideal occasion for real estate promotion of semi-detac…
€2,10M
Plot of land in Castalla, Spain
Plot of land
Castalla, Spain
Area 5 193 m²
€467,370
Plot of land in Mutxamel, Spain
Plot of land
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 1 749 m²
€550,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir