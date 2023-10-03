UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Apartments
Pool Apartments for sale in Spain
Fuengirola
102
Extremadura
100
Arona
92
Community of Madrid
66
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
62
Denia
52
Elx Elche
50
Los Cristianos
44
San Javier
40
Torre Pacheco
40
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
37
Altea
28
Los Alcazares
28
Cartagena
27
Balearic Islands
25
el Campello
22
Aspe
12
Elda
10
Murcia
3
Selva
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
587 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
2
340 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€2,38M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
2
80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
3
102 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex located just 200 meters from the sea in Mil Palmeras …
€339,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
3
102 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex located just 200 meters from the sea in Mil Palmeras …
€339,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
3
225 m²
Luxury, modern apartment on the 1st line of the Mediterranean beach in Spain: 225 m2, 850.00…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2
189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
2
105 m²
Apartment for sale and rent in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and charac…
€425,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
3
146 m²
Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool chara…
€1,45M
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benalmadena, Spain
4
211 m²
Apartment for sale in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool …
€800,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
2
112 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale and rental in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2…
€425,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
3
157 m²
Discover this wonderful penthouse in the most popular area of Campello, just a five minute w…
€396,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
2
69 m²
This attractive construction project is located a few meters from the sea in Calpe. Modern …
€402,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
3
117 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€341,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
2
111 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€317,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
2
79 m²
The complex consists of apartments, duplexes and townhouses. It is located on the first line…
€390,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
3
118 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€459,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
2
113 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€399,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
2
113 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€399,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
4
173 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
3
118 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€459,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
4
173 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€1,50M
Recommend
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
1
72 m²
Feel yourself on the first line of the sea in this new residential complex, located just 80 …
€490,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
3
165 m²
This apartment on the third floor has a spacious living-dining room with an open kitchen lay…
€399,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
2
186 m²
Luxurious bungalows are located in Finestrat Benidorm ( Alicante ), one of the best areas fo…
€359,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
3
3
146 m²
Experience Coastal Luxury in Estepona at a Beachfront Complex. Introducing an Impressive Gro…
€1,45M
Recommend
