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Pool Apartments for sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
2393
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140
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1457
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864 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102440Spacious three-bedroom apartment with two separate bedrooms and two balco…
$396,036
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1 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719113407For sale ready-to-use hotel apartments of 42 m2 in Hilford Resorts. The c…
$256,408
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102046Modern two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$312,065
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717105417Furnished apartment of 21 m2 in the four-star aparthotel Hilford La Torre…
$208,745
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1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719104625The 21 m2 investment room in Hilford La Torre is located near Poniente Be…
$208,745
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
Code 20260724095343Modern two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom in the new residenti…
$228,875
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
Code 20260724102903Modern studio with a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera complex under co…
$228,977
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
Code 20260724103348Studio apartment with a spacious balcony on the upper residential floor o…
$239,281
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1 bedroom apartment in Valencia, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Valencia, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719112214Furnished apartment 42 m2 in the new four-star Hilford Resorts. The forma…
$310,466
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
Code 20260724090758Sale of a modern studio apartment of 30.66 m2 in a new residential comple…
$149,655
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724100735Spacious two-bedroom apartment with two bedrooms and two balconies in the…
$384,538
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2 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
Code 20260724094516Spacious two-bedroom apartment with two separate bedrooms in the NŌA Cull…
$296,771
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724101229Two-bedroom apartment with separate bedroom and spacious balcony in resid…
$303,755
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260724101724Functional studio apartment with spacious balcony in the new residential …
$222,328
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code.Modern two-bedroom apartment with a spacious balcony in the NŌA Cullera complex under c…
$294,866
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1 bedroom apartment in Cullera, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Code 20260724095904Bright two-bedroom apartment with a separate bedroom and two balconies in…
$294,139
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful ground floor apartment with pool, playground and elegant landscaped green areas pe…
$269,307
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
Luxury fantastic apartment with sea views, large terrace and community pool located in a pre…
$582,947
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
Apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 127 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$503,660
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 2
Luxury penthouse with large roof top terrace and amazing sea view, pools, gym and spa next t…
$426,043
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
One bedroom apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located…
$373,212
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3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
High luxury apartment of a premium resort with an amazing sea view To feel embraced by na…
$595,250
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Floor 5/5
Amazing penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$648,457
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Attractive middle floor apartment with terrace, community pool and gym located close to the …
$382,503
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
Awesome penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located …
$477,810
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern ground floor apartment with stunning sea views, community pool and relaxation area lo…
$347,624
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Inviting ground-floor apartment with outdoor yard, family pools and paddle court, positioned…
$381,152
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A wonderful apartment is for sale, which is located in the Palm Mar area, in the San Remo co…
$209,932
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Property types in Spain

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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