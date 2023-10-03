Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Spain

2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 340 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€2,38M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex located just 200 meters from the sea in Mil Palmeras …
€339,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex located just 200 meters from the sea in Mil Palmeras …
€339,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Luxury, modern apartment on the 1st line of the Mediterranean beach in Spain: 225 m2, 850.00…
€850,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment for sale and rent in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and charac…
€425,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool chara…
€1,45M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benalmadena, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Apartment for sale in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool …
€800,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale and rental in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2…
€425,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Discover this wonderful penthouse in the most popular area of Campello, just a five minute w…
€396,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
This attractive construction project is located a few meters from the sea in Calpe. Modern …
€402,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€341,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€317,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
The complex consists of apartments, duplexes and townhouses. It is located on the first line…
€390,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€459,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€399,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€399,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€459,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
These are luxurious apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms located in the pres…
€1,50M
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Feel yourself on the first line of the sea in this new residential complex, located just 80 …
€490,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
This apartment on the third floor has a spacious living-dining room with an open kitchen lay…
€399,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 186 m²
Luxurious bungalows are located in Finestrat Benidorm ( Alicante ), one of the best areas fo…
€359,900
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Experience Coastal Luxury in Estepona at a Beachfront Complex. Introducing an Impressive Gro…
€1,45M

