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Apartments for sale in Alicante, Spain

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penthouses
49
1 BHK
22
2 BHK
165
3 BHK
163
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462 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Alicant, a city full of light, culture and tradition that off…
$526,274
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Enjoy a vibrant life in Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition that also offe…
$421,112
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition, as wel…
$341,285
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Enjoy a vibrant life in Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition that also offe…
$438,465
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Enjoy a vibrant life in Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition that offers ex…
$437,887
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Enjoy a vibrant lifestyle in Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition that also…
$365,580
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition that al…
$534,488
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition, offeri…
$377,728
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition that of…
$437,308
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Alicante, a city full of light, culture and tradition that al…
$387,561
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Alicante, a city filled with light, culture and tradition tha…
$432,102
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Residential Development in Alicante with Unobstructed Views This development em…
$306,901
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Modern Duplex Loft Apartments in the Heart of Alicante Exclusive New Development in…
$371,124
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Spacious renovated apartment of 82 m2 in the area of Juan XXIII - an ideal option for living…
$161,818
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover an exclusive new development in Alicante with modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments …
$300,519
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Cozy apartment for sale in Carolinas Altas, on General Espartero street. The living area is …
$167,597
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Located on Vicente Alexandre Street in the heart of Alicante, these spacious apartments of 1…
$347,263
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover an exclusive new building offering in Alicante with modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apart…
$246,194
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover an exclusive new development in Alicante with modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments …
$272,779
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4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
We offer a spacious and well-planned apartment on a high floor of the building, where light,…
$647,272
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Discover Estela, an exclusive residential complex from AEDAS Homes, which offers apartments …
$284,337
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Key ready brilliant ground floor apartament with parking space and swimming pools, located i…
$433,719
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Exclusive residential complex with only 8 apartments in the heart of Alicante, with parking …
$333,345
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
We present to your attention a cozy and bright apartment located in Virgen del Remedio, Parq…
$139,857
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Discover an exclusive new building in Alicante with modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments des…
$312,077
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments in a modern style in a unique gated complex from the developer in Alicante. Alica…
$317,857
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4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
In the heart of San Blas Pau, Alicante, is this exclusive residential complex. Its privilege…
$526,303
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
We present to your attention an apartment, which currently consists of 2 specified rooms: on…
$169,909
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 222 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this magnificent property located on the prestigious General …
$741,524
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Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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