Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Spain
845 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
4
2
75 m²
2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
3
213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
€249,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
3
158 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
142 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
125 m²
€229,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
4
2
165 m²
2
€169,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
80 m²
2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
120 m²
3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
120 m²
3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2
2
74 m²
€235,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
62 m²
1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
6
207 m²
A residential complex of 9 townhouses in Cabo de las Worthas, in which magnificent Mediterra…
€1,33M
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
3
78 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 78 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halkidi…
€175,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
4
85 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 85 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halk…
€155,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
4
125 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the regio…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью
Andalusia, Spain
4
114 m²
3-storey cottage with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
4
133 m²
Townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
€265,000
Recommend
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
131 m²
A townhouse of 131.18 sq.m was put up for sale, which was built in 2009 on a plot of 262.01 …
€220,000
Recommend
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
158 m²
A townhouse of 158.50 sq.m., built in 2008, on a plot of 1,028.03 sq.m. in a complex of 3 bu…
€530,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
4
100 m²
Villas with sea views, private pool and seafront in Panormos, Crete. Layout: 3 + 1 area 100 …
€315,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
4
176 m²
A new residential complex on the Costa Blanca, located in the Valcón de Finestrat area, near…
€367,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Valencian Community, Spain
4
133 m²
New residential complex in San Antonio de Benageber, just 14km from Valencia. The residentia…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Spain, Spain
4
147 m²
10 dachauses with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, located in the prestigious urban…
€479,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
94 m²
New townhouse in a modern complex in the city of Gran Alakant. It is located in a residentia…
€211,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
140 m²
New modern townhouse located in the city of Daya Nueva. One-story townhouse with an area of…
€209,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Spain, Spain
3
98 m²
New adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a quiet city loca…
€208,000
Recommend
Search using the map
