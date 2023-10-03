Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Spain

Almoradi
42
Torre Pacheco
32
el Baix Vinalopo
26
Santa Pola
25
San Pedro del Pinatar
24
Rojales
18
San Javier
18
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
14
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
845 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€249,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€229,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€169,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€235,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 207 m²
A residential complex of 9 townhouses in Cabo de las Worthas, in which magnificent Mediterra…
€1,33M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Andalusia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Duplex for sale with an area of 78 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halkidi…
€175,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Andalusia, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 85 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia, the region of Halk…
€155,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Andalusia, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 125 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the regio…
€280,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью in Andalusia, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью
Andalusia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
3-storey cottage with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists o…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Andalusia, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
€265,000
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Andalusia, Spain
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
Area 131 m²
A townhouse of 131.18 sq.m was put up for sale, which was built in 2009 on a plot of 262.01 …
€220,000
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Andalusia, Spain
Townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
Area 158 m²
A townhouse of 158.50 sq.m., built in 2008, on a plot of 1,028.03 sq.m. in a complex of 3 bu…
€530,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Andalusia, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Andalusia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Villas with sea views, private pool and seafront in Panormos, Crete. Layout: 3 + 1 area 100 …
€315,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
A new residential complex on the Costa Blanca, located in the Valcón de Finestrat area, near…
€367,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Valencian Community, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Valencian Community, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
New residential complex in San Antonio de Benageber, just 14km from Valencia. The residentia…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Spain, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Spain, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
10 dachauses with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, located in the prestigious urban…
€479,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
New townhouse in a modern complex in the city of Gran Alakant. It is located in a residentia…
€211,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
 New modern townhouse located in the city of Daya Nueva. One-story townhouse with an area of…
€209,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Spain, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Spain, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
New adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a quiet city loca…
€208,000

Properties features in Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir