Apartments for sale in Spain

Orihuela
573
l Alacanti
364
Alicante
311
Guardamar del Segura
273
Pilar de la Horadada
271
la Marina Alta
269
Region of Murcia
269
Benidorm
266
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone in Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 104 m²
€320,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Denia, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
Area 189 m²
€510,000
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 114 m²
€170,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€163,025
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€151,945
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
€173,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
€165,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 340 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€2,38M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Malaga, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 4
€410,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€154,900
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€296,500
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€155,000
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€145,000
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€244,500
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€111,300
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€109,000
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€238,000

