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Apartments for sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
2393
Barcelona
140
Marbella
1457
Valencia
111
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24 052 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
4-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 4 bed · 2 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$676,767
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Penthouse in O Irixo, Spain
Penthouse
O Irixo, Spain
$2,71M
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Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Carvajal. 2 bed · 2 bath · 87 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$497,012
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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3 bedroom apartment in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
Code 20260728161808Type B apartment of 72.99 m2 is located on the third floor of NŌA Villajo…
$383,161
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive Homes in…
$494,064
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Benalmadena Pueblo. 3 bed · 2 bath · 130 m² bui…
$460,695
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$692,349
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3 bedroom apartment in Dos Hermanas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Estepona. 3 bed · 2 bath · 105 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$483,555
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3 bedroom apartment in Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Pier. 3 bed · 2 bath · 140 m² built. Presented by MUSE Prope…
$1,50M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Dama de Noche-La Alzambra. 2 bed · 2 bath · 84 m² built. …
$520,129
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Torrevieja, this charming 56 m2 bungalow offers a com…
$181,073
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1 room apartment in Finestrat, Spain
1 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260721151343Tourist apartment No. 7 with a private bedroom is for sale in the new fou…
$167,812
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Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Dos Hermanas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
4-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Estepona. 4 bed · 3 bath · 214 m² built. Presen…
$1,32M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
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1 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Private apartment for sale, fully equipped, located in one of the most attractive areas of t…
$103,751
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$242,727
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3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Málaga Este. 3 bed · 1 bath · 104 m² built. Pre…
$673,875
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
3-bedroom duplex for sale in Marbella - Puerto Banus. 3 bed · 3 bath · 275 m² built. Present…
$3,69M
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1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717110805For sale apartment of 21 m2 in Hilford La Torre, Benidorm. The object bel…
$208,806
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Boliches. 3 bed · 1 bath · 127 m² built. Presented by MU…
$346,387
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attra…
$392,268
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2 bedroom apartment in Dos Hermanas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Estepona. 2 bed · 2 bath · 95 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$618,376
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 1 bath · 160 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$427,211
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1 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Invest…
$129,444
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1 bedroom apartment in Dos Hermanas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
1-bedroom apartment for sale in Fuengirola. 1 bed · 1 bath · 40 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$413,541
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4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
4-bedroom penthouse for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 4 bed · 4 bath · 230 m² built. Prese…
$2,02M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 2 bath · 240 m² built. Presented by…
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dos Hermanas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Marbella. 2 bed · 2 bath · 99 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$601,038
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Property types in Spain

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Spain occupies almost the entire Iberian Peninsula, sharing it only with Portugal. The country has a huge coastline with the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, which, coupled with the mild climate, makes it attractive for buying an apartment in Spain.

Advantages of Buying Flats and Apartments in Spain

The sale of apartments in Spain is growing, and if in 2023 650,000 transactions were registered, then by the end of 2024 this number increased by 7.3%. The Spanish real estate market demonstrates such indicators due to more attractive conditions than in Western European countries, such as France and Germany. Therefore, it is Europeans who are eager to buy apartments in Spain: they account for slightly more than a third of all acquired properties.

Advantages of buying an apartment in Spain:

  • Energy efficiency of new buildings. Since 2021, all new buildings comply with the NZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Building) standard, reducing utility costs to €30–50/month.
  • Mortgage for foreigners. Banks such as BBVA and Santander offer loans at 2.5-3.2% per annum with LTV up to 70%.
  • Rental yield. In Barcelona and the Costa Blanca the average yield is 5-7%.
  • Legal protection. Transactions are carried out through a notary, and property rights are registered in the Registro de la Propiedad, minimizing risks.

Apartment Prices in Spain

The average cost of an apartment in Spain is €2,147 per sq.m. New buildings make up 20% of the market, which is 12–18% more expensive than existing housing. The average cost of a studio starts at €80,000, a two-room apartment – from €150,000, and apartments by the sea in Spain – from €200,000. Prices for new builds are higher due to mandatory parking spaces and storage rooms (trastero) included in the price.

Average prices for apartments in Spain:

Property type Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€)

Estimated total cost (€)
Studio

30–45

 1900–2600 57,000–117,000
One-room apartment 50–65 2000–2700 100,000–175,500
Two-room apartment 70–90 2100–2900 147,000–261,000
Three-room apartment 100–130 2200–3100 220,000–403,000
Penthouse 100–180 3200–5500 320,000–990,000
Multi-level apartment 150–250 3000–4800 450,000–1,200,000
Apartment by the sea 60–100 2600–4200 156,000–420,000

Where is the Best Place to Buy an Apartment in Spain

The most popular locations are Barcelona and Madrid. In the first case, there is increased demand in Eixample, the historical center of Barcelona, – the cost of an apartment in Spain here starts from €3,500 per sq.m. Another area – Poblenou – is actively being built up with new buildings priced from €3,000.

In Madrid, there is high demand for real estate in the elite Salamanca district: apartments there cost from €4,500 per sq.m., while in the less prestigious Retiro, prices start from €3,800.

Other popular cities:

  • Costa del Sol (Marbella, Benalmadena). Apartments by the sea in Marbella cost from €3000 per sq.m., in Benalmadena – from €2200. The tourist flow provides rental income of up to 7.2%.
  • Costa Blanca (Alicante, Benidorm). Affordable area with prices from €1900 per sq.m. In Benidorm, new builds with sea views are popular with Scandinavian and British buyers (40% of transactions).
  • Valencia (Ruzafa, El Carmen). In the trendy Ruzafa district, prices start from €2,200 per sq.m. The city is growing as a startup hub, attracting tenants (yields of 6%).

Frequently Asked Questions about Flats for Sale in Spain

How much does an average apartment cost in Spain?

The average price for a two-room apartment of 70–90 sq. m is €150,000–€280,000. Studios cost from €80,000, apartments by the sea – from €200,000.

What does buying an apartment in Spain give you?

The purchase provides the right of residence, access to healthcare and potential rental income of 5-7% per annum. Investments from €500,000 provide a residence permit through a “golden visa”.

Is it possible to buy an apartment in Spain without citizenship?

Non-residents can buy apartments in Spain if they have an NIE, a passport and an account in a Spanish bank. Credit is available for up to 70% of the cost at 2.5-3.2% per annum.

Is buying an apartment in Spain a good investment?

Purchase of an apartment in Spain brings 5–7% per annum from rent and growth in value by 6-8% per annum. Tourist regions such as Costa del Sol provide liquidity and stable demand.

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