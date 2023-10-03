UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Spain
Orihuela
573
l Alacanti
364
Alicante
311
Guardamar del Segura
273
Pilar de la Horadada
271
la Marina Alta
269
Region of Murcia
269
Benidorm
266
Canary Islands
266
Estepona
233
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
177
el Baix Vinalopo
167
Calp
153
San Miguel de Salinas
132
Santa Pola
117
Marbella
103
Rojales
89
l Alfas del Pi
73
Lower Empordà
51
Almoradi
49
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
8 008 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with bathroom, with Quiet zone
Finestrat, Spain
3
2
96 m²
Bungalows in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca 18 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms distributed in…
€399,900
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
104 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
189 m²
€510,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
114 m²
€170,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
1
1
54 m²
€163,025
Recommend
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
1
69 m²
€151,945
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
63 m²
Completely renovated apartment about 15 minutes from Playa del Cura and Playa de Los Locos. …
€109,260
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
76 m²
4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
100 m²
1
€269,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
48 m²
1/6
€173,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
87 m²
1/4
€165,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
3
1
66 m²
2/2
Apartment for sale on the top floor in a closed urbanization area of 66 km.m. with two bedro…
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 1 b…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
4
2
94 m²
5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
5
3
140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
2
340 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€2,38M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
2
80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
2
78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Malaga, Spain
3
2
102 m²
4
€410,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
68 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€154,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
88 m²
€296,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2
1
70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2
1
70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€145,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
96 m²
€244,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1
1
50 m²
€111,300
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
2
1
80 m²
€109,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with storage room, with Pool
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
86 m²
€238,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Spain
penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL