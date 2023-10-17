UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
la Marina Alta
Apartments
Apartments for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain
Calp
153
Denia
51
Teulada
7
Xabia Javea
7
Benissa
5
Apartment
Clear all
265 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
3
2
129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
2
2
67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
189 m²
€510,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
1
1
54 m²
€165,900
Recommend
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
1
1
69 m²
€158,900
Recommend
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
100 m²
€398,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
89 m²
€434,000
Recommend
Apartment
Calp, Spain
74 m²
We present you a unique opportunity to acquire a renovated apartment in one of the most pres…
€360,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
els Poblets, Spain
2
2
70 m²
Townhouses for sale in Els Poblets, Denia, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of …
€199,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
2
2
82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
1
45 m²
Elegance and unique A unique project in contemporary architectural style with a strong Medi…
€135,444
Recommend
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
4
568 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN MORAIRA This stunning modern HighTech Luxury Villa is situated in…
€3,31M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
4
346 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN MORAIRA WITH THE SEA VIEWS New Build villa in Moraira with private pool …
€1,73M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
Array
€2,02M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2
Array
€290,628
Recommend
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
3
Array
€1,07M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4
Array
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
3
88 m²
APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN A RESIDENTIAL AREA WITH ALL THE SERVICES IN JVEA XBIA New residentia…
€259,016
Recommend
2 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2
76 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL IN JAVEA 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH THE PORT AND THE CENTER New residential a…
€285,529
Recommend
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
3
97 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL IN JAVEA 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH THE PORT AND THE CENTER New residential a…
€402,800
Recommend
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2
81 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€331,418
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
91 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€392,603
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
98 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€447,669
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
133 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN DENMARK WITH SEA VIEW To feel embarrassed by nature to sit on the t…
€577,177
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
98 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€273,292
Recommend
1 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1
53 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€229,341
Recommend
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2
79 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€324,586
Recommend
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
3
99 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€344,267
Recommend
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4
117 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€331,418
Recommend
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4
118 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€292,667
Recommend
Property types in la Marina Alta
penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
