Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Alta
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in la Marina Alta, Spain

Calp
153
Denia
51
Teulada
7
Xabia Javea
7
Benissa
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
265 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
€1,39M
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Denia, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
Area 189 m²
€510,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€165,900
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€158,900
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Apartment with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 100 m²
€398,000
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
€434,000
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 74 m²
We present you a unique opportunity to acquire a renovated apartment in one of the most pres…
€360,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in els Poblets, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
els Poblets, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Townhouses for sale in Els Poblets, Denia, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of …
€199,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
1 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
1 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Elegance and unique A unique project in contemporary architectural style with a strong Medi…
€135,444
4 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 568 m²
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN MORAIRA This stunning modern HighTech Luxury Villa is situated in…
€3,31M
4 room apartment in Teulada, Spain
4 room apartment
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 346 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN MORAIRA WITH THE SEA VIEWS New Build villa in Moraira with private pool …
€1,73M
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Array
€2,02M
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Array
€290,628
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Array
€1,07M
4 room apartment in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Array
€1,20M
3 room apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN A RESIDENTIAL AREA WITH ALL THE SERVICES IN JVEA XBIA New residentia…
€259,016
2 room apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
2 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL IN JAVEA 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH THE PORT AND THE CENTER New residential a…
€285,529
3 room apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL IN JAVEA 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH THE PORT AND THE CENTER New residential a…
€402,800
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€331,418
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€392,603
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€447,669
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN DENMARK WITH SEA VIEW To feel embarrassed by nature to sit on the t…
€577,177
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€273,292
1 room apartment in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€229,341
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€324,586
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€344,267
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€331,418
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€292,667

Property types in la Marina Alta

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in la Marina Alta, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir