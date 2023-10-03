Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Spain

562 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€239,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€194,900
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
We present the bungalow after repair in the city of Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is a popular Spa…
€84,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
We present the bungalow on the top floor in the urbanization of Jardín del Mar IV in the cit…
€95,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor with a large terrace in Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is…
€109,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€170,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful bungalow for sale on the first floor. The house has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living r…
€127,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.6 km from…
€128,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€185,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€174,900
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.7 km from…
€199,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
We present a bungalow in the resort town of Torrevieja, 300 meters from the sea.Torrevieja –…
€91,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
We present the bungalow on the ground floor in Torrevieja, in the area of Playa de los Naufr…
€99,990
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
We present a bungalow in three floors in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevi…
€149,900
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the lower floor in the resort town of Torrevieja in the popular are…
€140,260
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: a private residence consists of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located…
€168,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
We present the bungalow in the closed urbanization of La Cinuelica in the resort town of Tor…
€155,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a bungalow in a closed residential complex with a communal pool in Orihuela Costa. …
€109,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
€77,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€235,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
About the project: the residential area consists of apartments and a bungalow with 2 and 3 b…
€245,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€235,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room in Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with storage room
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€269,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
€325,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale bungalow in the popular area of Los Altos in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey bungalow…
€149,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
About the project: the bungalow on the top floor with 3 bedrooms is located in the LCD, whic…
€187,400
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
An elegant residential complex consisting of a bungalow with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in Pi…
€221,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a bungalow to one floor in the resort town of Torrevieja, 2.2 km from the sea, th…
€119,900

