Bungalows for sale in Spain

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Bungalows in Spain

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2 057 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive Homes in…
$386,683
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
TOP FLOOR BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CALPE Beautiful top floor bungalow apartments with…
$230,925
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$328,183
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$398,154
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build project in Torre de la Horadada, 500 m from the beach Exclusive seaside residenti…
$409,695
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$391,539
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$391,539
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive …
$386,683
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contempo…
$362,741
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive Homes in…
$401,694
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive …
$401,694
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in the heart of the Casares Costa Golf Course …
$530,075
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
The complex is located in Alicante, Ciudad Quesada, and offers new apartments ranging from 7…
$431,129
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
New Bungalows in San Miguel de SalinasNew residential complex of villas and designer bungalo…
$487,049
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The 8th phase of Mar de Pulpí, also known as “Las Amapolas”, is located on the beachfront of…
$332,532
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow in a modern style in a new gated complex with 18 apartments in Finestr…
$462,221
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Coronella Living by TM is the new residential development by TM Real Estate Group located in…
$372,943
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Phase 9 of Mar de Pulpí, called Petunia, features communal areas including gardens, communit…
$338,305
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torremolinos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
Located on the sought-after first line in Torremolinos, this exclusive ground floor offers a…
$803,190
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Exclusive bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada - a unique style and privileged locationA unique…
$378,859
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
$540,418
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Located in the charming town of Rojales, this residential complex offers a choice of 18 bung…
$384,688
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Modern residential complex of new buildings is located in Alicante, in the city of Torreviej…
$364,090
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Pulpi, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Phase 9 of Mar de Pulpí, called Petunia, features communal areas including gardens, communit…
$210,142
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach …
$522,057
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming town of Los Alcazares, this exclusive residential complex offers a u…
$400,118
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
Alma Bungalows is a new premium complex consisting of a limited collection of residences wit…
$336,235
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
The residential complex will consist of 112 modern luxury apartments, carefully designed for…
$416,103
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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