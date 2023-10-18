Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Denia, Spain

2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Residential complex located on the 1st line of the beach in Denia, Costa Blanca. The residen…
€285,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Denia, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Denia, Spain
Area 189 m²
€510,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa, with children_gardern
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€165,900
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€158,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
€285,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€445,537
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€291,274
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€329,840
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€342,627
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€323,040
1 room apartment in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€228,249
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
URBAN RESIDENTIAL NEXT TO THE SEA AND WITH MONTG VIEWS This residential with views of the M…
€271,991
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN DENMARK WITH SEA VIEW To feel embarrassed by nature to sit on the t…
€574,428
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€390,733
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€329,840
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€431,329
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
MEDITERRANEAN HOUSING A FEW METERS FROM THE SEA Exclusive complex of Mediterranean construc…
€289,244
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments for sale in an excellent project in Denia There are two three and four bedroom a…
€255,753
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with Lift, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€170,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€274,021
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€270,976
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€201,963
Apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Area 44 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€116,205
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€163,397
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Modern semidetached house with garden and private solarium in Denia Private urbanization of…
€444,522
3 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€425,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Denia, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Relaxation and wellbeing by the Mediterranean In an environment of great scenic beauty and …
€228,350
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive luxury residential located in the be…
€430,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with public pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive luxury residential located in the be…
€315,000
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift in Denia, Spain
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with garden, with Lift
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Referencia: 371. Studio for sale in Denia with Turlicesia 100 m from the sea / profitabilit…
€89,500
