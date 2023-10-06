Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Malaga, Spain

3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Malaga, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 4
€410,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€255,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Private Gardens in Estepona This project is sit…
€253,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€325,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€550,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Properties in a Complex Close to Sea in the Heart of Estepona Town The properties ar…
€480,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Algarrobo, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€250,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Algarrobo, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€285,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Algarrobo, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Algarrobo, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Properties with Sea Views in a Complex with Pool in Algarroba The complex of two bu…
€347,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€299,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€315,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€405,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€289,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€370,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€497,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€278,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€283,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€250,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€258,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€323,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€337,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,65M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M

