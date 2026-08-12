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Apartments for sale in Malaga, Spain

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Marbella
1457
Estepona
1313
San Pedro Alcantara
639
Fuengirola
467
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6 166 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
4-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 4 bed · 2 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$676,767
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Carvajal. 2 bed · 2 bath · 87 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$497,012
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Benalmadena Pueblo. 3 bed · 2 bath · 130 m² bui…
$460,695
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$692,349
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Dama de Noche-La Alzambra. 2 bed · 2 bath · 84 m² built. …
$520,129
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3 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Málaga Este. 3 bed · 1 bath · 104 m² built. Pre…
$673,875
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3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
3-bedroom duplex for sale in Marbella - Puerto Banus. 3 bed · 3 bath · 275 m² built. Present…
$3,69M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Boliches. 3 bed · 1 bath · 127 m² built. Presented by MU…
$346,387
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 1 bath · 160 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$427,211
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4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
4-bedroom penthouse for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 4 bed · 4 bath · 230 m² built. Prese…
$2,02M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 3 bed · 2 bath · 240 m² built. Presented by…
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Los Arqueros. 2 bed · 2 bath · 91 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$536,642
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2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in El Paraiso. 2 bed · 2 bath · 75 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$398,734
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 85 m² built. Presented by …
$519,581
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$761,700
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Los Boliches. 2 bed · 1 bath · 60 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$288,656
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$583,085
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4 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
4-bedroom penthouse for sale in Mijas Golf. 4 bed · 4 bath · 155 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$635,655
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 115 m² built. Presented by…
$918,895
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1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$557,683
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucía. 2 bed · 2 bath · 88 m² built. Presented by …
$514,309
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$614,260
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in La Cala de Mijas. 2 bed · 2 bath · 134 m² built…
$379,689
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2 bedroom apartment in Manilva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Duquesa. 2 bed · 1 bath · 82 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$444,964
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3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in La Quinta. 3 bed · 3 bath · 174 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Valle Romano. 2 bed · 2 bath · 86 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$317,113
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2 bedroom apartment in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Malaga - Centro. 2 bed · 2 bath · 104 m² built. Presented by…
$841,674
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrox, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in San Roque. 3 bed · 3 bath · 193 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$727,025
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1 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
1-bedroom apartment for sale in El Paraiso. 1 bed · 1 bath · 61 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$317,369
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in La Campana. 3 bed · 2 bath · 96 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$541,974
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Property types in Malaga

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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