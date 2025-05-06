Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Los Cristianos, Spain

1 BHK
29
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
5
46 properties total found
Apartment in Arona, Spain
Apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
First line from the beach! We offer for sale a studio apartment in the complex "Comodoro", L…
$305,707
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale a beautiful penthouse-apartment in the magnificent residential complex ‘Vista Hermo…
$486,866
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale this cozy one bedroom duplex in the center of the Parque Tropical 2 comple…
$469,882
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We have for sale a spacious apartment in Parque Cattleya, Las Américas . Its total area is 6…
$294,384
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Magnificent apartment for sale in the residential complex Playa Azul located in the lively s…
$407,609
Apartment in Arona, Spain
Apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale a commercial space in the most prestigious and popular shopping center "Oa…
$735,960
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
A commercial premise located in front of the beach in Las Américas (Arona). It has 2 floors …
$962,409
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
For sale apartment in the Parque Santiago III complex, in the Playa de Las Americas zone. On…
$754,858
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
$153,176
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Castle Harbour in Los Cristianos. The area is 65 m2 inside and 9 m2 te…
$259,737
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in Torres Yomely complex in the center of Playa de las Americas. All infrastructur…
$206,584
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
$649,619
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in the Chayofa area. The apartment consists of: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,…
$219,187
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
On sale an apartment with one room in the Los Cristianos zone, the La Chunga complex. The a…
$230,147
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Vista Hermosa complex, in the Los Cristianos area. Sostiot apartment:…
$287,683
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Las Americas area, in the Las Floritas complex.Consis…
$176,317
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in La Finca complex, in Chayofa district. The apartment consists of: 1 b…
$173,158
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
A corner, completely restored apartment is sold in the Los Tajinastes complex in the very ce…
$207,132
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 3", Playa Las Americas. The …
$329,493
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
$185,133
2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Apartment in the Compostela Beach complex overlooking the pool and partial ocean and mountai…
$524,953
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque Tropical complex with ocean views. The complex is located in …
$821,952
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
On sale, the apartment located in the Castle Harbour, Los Cristianos complex. The apartment…
$180,829
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Cozy one-bedroom renovation apartment located in the Los Cristianos area of Port Royal.Furni…
$152,074
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
One bedroom apartment in El Dorado, Las Americas. In good condition, in the tourist area and…
$164,390
3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Apartment in the complex Playa Graciosa, Los Cristianos, consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms…
$493,171
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
$493,171
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
On sale is a single apartment located in the Las Floras complex, in the Las Americas zone.Ap…
$176,317
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Chipeque complex in the Los Cristianos zone.The apart…
$159,788
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 98 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Playa Graciosa II complex, on Ancla Street.The apartm…
$462,833
