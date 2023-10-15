Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Orihuela, Spain

580 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
We present an apartment on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first line in the cit…
€269,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/4
Modern apartment for sale in the popular area of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa.The apartm…
€165,900
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€229,800
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€289,950
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment with a view of the public garden just 400 meters from the beach in t…
€135,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
We present an apartment in a closed residential complex in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor.D…
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4
We present an apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Distance to the …
€115,000
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a modern two-level penthouse in the area of golf courses, Las Colinas.The duplex…
€435,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Three bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea in Dehesa de Campoamor. Dehesa de Campo…
€375,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 5
We present a three-bedroom apartment in the Green Hills residential complex in Orihuela Cost…
€265,000
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
Array
€285,821
4 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE as an authorized collaborator of ADEASHOMES offers for sale this wonder…
€338,674
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Array
€307,373
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Array
€178,574
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Array
€572,667
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
€355,095
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€301,728
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOMAS DE CAMPOAMORNew Build Key Ready Residential complex …
€183,705
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOS ALTOSNew Build residential complex in Los Altos Orihue…
€200,126
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Array
€204,231
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LAS FILIPINAS New Build Residential complex in Las Filipinas The ga…
€188,837
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOS ALTOS New Build modern fully equipped apartments and p…
€255,545
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€255,545
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
€431,040
3 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€335,082
2 room apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VILLAMARTINNew Build residential complex of a total of 94 …
€255,237
