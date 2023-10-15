UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Orihuela
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Orihuela, Spain
penthouses
64
1 BHK
10
2 BHK
258
3 BHK
176
4 BHK
8
Apartment
Clear all
580 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
70 m²
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
71 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€219,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
100 m²
1
We present an apartment on the ground floor with three bedrooms on the first line in the cit…
€269,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
87 m²
1/4
Modern apartment for sale in the popular area of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa.The apartm…
€165,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
93 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€229,800
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Lift
Orihuela, Spain
2
2
103 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
€289,950
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
66 m²
8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€222,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
72 m²
7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
1
1
54 m²
2
We present an apartment with a view of the public garden just 400 meters from the beach in t…
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
67 m²
1/3
We present an apartment in a closed residential complex in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor.D…
€119,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
51 m²
4
We present an apartment on the seashore in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. Distance to the …
€115,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
127 m²
5/5
For sale is a modern two-level penthouse in the area of golf courses, Las Colinas.The duplex…
€435,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
91 m²
4
Three bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea in Dehesa de Campoamor. Dehesa de Campo…
€375,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
81 m²
5
We present a three-bedroom apartment in the Green Hills residential complex in Orihuela Cost…
€265,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
130 m²
Array
€285,821
Recommend
4 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4
137 m²
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE as an authorized collaborator of ADEASHOMES offers for sale this wonder…
€338,674
Recommend
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3
127 m²
Array
€307,373
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
Array
€178,574
Recommend
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3
123 m²
Array
€572,667
Recommend
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3
97 m²
€355,095
Recommend
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3
100 m²
€301,728
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOMAS DE CAMPOAMORNew Build Key Ready Residential complex …
€183,705
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
83 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOS ALTOSNew Build residential complex in Los Altos Orihue…
€200,126
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
Array
€204,231
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
65 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LAS FILIPINAS New Build Residential complex in Las Filipinas The ga…
€188,837
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOS ALTOS New Build modern fully equipped apartments and p…
€255,545
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
75 m²
€255,545
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Orihuela, Spain
3
120 m²
€431,040
Recommend
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3
100 m²
€335,082
Recommend
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2
93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VILLAMARTINNew Build residential complex of a total of 94 …
€255,237
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
20
