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Apartments for sale in Orihuela, Spain

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731 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Torrevieja, in the prestigious area …
$403,598
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in Torrevieja, in the prestigious area …
$380,535
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Apartment in Orihuela, Spain
Apartment
Orihuela, Spain
$160,649
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Located in the established area of Punta Prima (Costa Blanca), this ready-to-move-in apartme…
$426,661
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2 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment without furniture in Campoamor, located in a residential complex with a c…
$231,034
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the attractive golf area of Lomas de Campoamor, this fully renovated south-facing…
$250,299
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Located in the prestigious Res. Las Filipinas, this residential complex offers an exclusive …
$294,050
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4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 119 m²
New Residential Home at Playa Flamenca!!From a well-established developer, we are proud to o…
$589,052
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
New modern apartment for sale in a popular area in Orihuela Costa. Apartment of 120 m2 with …
$568,861
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Located in beautiful Orihuela Costa, this exclusive residential complex offers a variety of …
$415,129
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in beautiful Orihuela Costa, this exclusive residential complex offers a variety of …
$415,129
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Apartment in Orihuela, Spain
Apartment
Orihuela, Spain
This large buildable plot of 95,000 m2 is located near Torremendo, in a unique setting surro…
$418,544
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
This exclusive residential complex in Torrevieja offers a luxury lifestyle created for maxim…
$425,508
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover an exclusive new construction site in your desired area of Alicante. With an area o…
$335,628
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Apartments with two or three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Just a few steps away are all the n…
$307,071
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Located in the exclusive residential complex Amanecer Deluxe, this two-level apartment offer…
$1,13M
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Located in a quiet and safe area, this residence offers an atmosphere of luxury, fully equip…
$290,119
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3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
We present you a magnificent apartment located in the prestigious area of Campoamor (Orihuel…
$301,496
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Luxury apartment with license to rent. The apartment is spacious and bright. The windows off…
$544,144
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Exclusive apartments with 1-2 bedrooms in a privileged environment. Discover a new lifestyl…
$273,622
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4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Impressive villa with 450m2 plot in Punta Prima, Orihuela Costa. The house has 4 bedrooms an…
$756,585
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Located in the coveted zone of Orihuela Costa, just 500 meters from the sea, is an innovativ…
$415,268
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxury apartments in the prestigious area of Las Colinas…
$624,609
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
We are pleased to present our new promotion with 40 apartments located in the beautiful area…
$271,915
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3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
Key ready modern middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool located located next…
$397,621
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover an exclusive program of new buildings in the desired area of the city of Alicanta. …
$335,628
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3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Two-level duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms of the first line of the sea with AMAZING sea vie…
$471,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
This spacious apartment in Orihuela Costa offers comfort and excellent location. The apartme…
$167,164
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2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in modern style in a unique closed complex from the developer in Orihuela Costa. …
$288,981
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of luxury apartments in the prestigious area of Las Colinas…
$995,506
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