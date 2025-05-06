Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Cádiz, Spain

4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA, CADIZ New Build residential complex of apartmen…
$1,03M
4 bedroom apartment in Castellar de la Frontera, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Castellar de la Frontera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN ROQUE, CADIZ A new way of understanding the mod…
$2,89M
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Exclusive Apartments in a Complex with Premium Onsite Facilities and BREEAM Certification Th…
$1,77M
Penthouse in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse
Tarifa, Spain
Area 88 m²
I sell magnificent duplex attic in the center of rate, the house includes parking and storag…
$488,138
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to a place, where modern elegance meets the freedom of nature in perfect harmony. Ne…
$539,826
1 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Central apartment near commercial zone, historic center and about 200 meters from the beach.…
$215,865
2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of the Costa del Sol, this hidden gem is a golfer's paradise. With lush…
$430,215
3 bedroom apartment in Castellar de la Frontera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Castellar de la Frontera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN ROQUE, CADIZ A new way of understanding the mod…
$1,78M
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Golf Courses in La Alcaidesa San Roque The apartments are in La …
$970,333
Studio apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
I sell a central studio with a terrace .studio has a equipped kitchen, bathroom and balcony.…
$130,170
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN ROQUE CLUB, CADIZ New Build an exclusive residential p…
$519,095
1 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment in the central part. This is the second external floor with an approximate area o…
$195,255
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA New Build residential complex is perfectly integ…
$1,02M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$938,670
1 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
FOR SALE APARTMENT IN THE CENTER OF TARIFA .The Ventura 2 Building of recent construction is…
$198,509
2 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Resale opportunity for one of the best housing under construction on the coast of the light,…
$786,840
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PENTHOUSE IN LA ALCAIDESA WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS, JUST 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH Exceptional…
$334,864
1 bedroom apartment in Facinas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Facinas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
110m2 renovated house with the patio included habitable around 60m2. It consists of 1 bedroo…
$173,560
2 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Very bright apartment. It is a ground floor about 200 meters from the sea. It consists of …
$223,459
3 bedroom apartment in Torreguadiaro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Enjoy indoor/outdoor living in this never lived in luxury apartment overlooking the esteemed…
$550,865
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Exclusive Apartments in a Complex with Premium Onsite Facilities and BREEAM Certification Th…
$2,23M
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Golf Courses in La Alcaidesa San Roque The apartments are in La …
$624,942
2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA New Build residential complex is perfectly integ…
$623,188
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA New Build residential complex is perfectly integ…
$675,404
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Exclusive Apartments in a Complex with Premium Onsite Facilities and BREEAM Certification Th…
$2,36M
3 bedroom apartment in Tarifa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Central floor with southern orientation. It is a second plant without elevator. It has an …
$146,441
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Duplex attic of recent construction with luxury qualities. It is located in the downtown ar…
$428,476
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$773,937
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN ROQUE CLUB, CADIZ New Build an exclusive residential p…
$722,219
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Beautiful attic in Ventura Building, enjoys sea views from its private terrace and from its …
$390,510
