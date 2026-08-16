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Apartments for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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penthouses
57
1 BHK
69
2 BHK
189
3 BHK
139
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404 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this residential complex offers a sel…
$372,348
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
3-Bedroom Seaside Apartments for Comfort & Lifestyle in San Javier Just 750 m from the Beach…
$328,359
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive residential complex of…
$265,106
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Located in the charming town of Murcia, in San Pedro del Pinatar, this new residential compl…
$491,233
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale in Lo Pagan (San Pedro del Pinatar) Near the Beach Modern Med…
$333,579
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
This new residential complex offers an exclusive selection of 2 bedroom apartments designed …
$320,631
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Pool Fit for Tourist Rentals in San Pedro del Pinatar Si…
$244,906
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
These new buildings are designed with an emphasis on quality, comfort and energy efficiency,…
$310,922
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1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover the exclusive sale of 44 apartments located in one of the most sought-after areas o…
$212,559
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
We offer a selection of new apartments a few steps from the sea, characterized by spacious t…
$321,209
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Tourist Licensed New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Lo Pagan San Pedro del Pinatar &…
$301,517
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive residential complex of…
$299,700
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
New Build Apartments for Sale 200 m from the Beach in Lo Pagan Modern Apartments Near Villa…
$325,200
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
These accommodations have a modern design and open space concept, including 1 to 3 bedrooms …
$346,637
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
2-Bedroom Luxurious Beachside Apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar Located in San Pedro del P…
$326,135
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Located in the charming city of Murcia, San Pedro del Pinatar, this new home offers an exclu…
$936,232
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Located in San Pedro del Pinatar, these exclusive bungalows offer a unique living experience…
$368,888
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
3-Bedroom Seaside Apartments for Comfort & Lifestyle in San Javier Just 750 m from the Beach…
$293,177
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant ground floor apartment with 2 terraces and community pool access, situated near the …
$301,444
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Located in charming Murcia, in the town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this new residential compl…
$312,077
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
2-Bedroom Luxurious Beachside Apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar Located in San Pedro del P…
$384,373
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
New Build Apartments Just 100 m from the Beach in Lo Pagan, San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive…
$1,13M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this residential complex offers an ex…
$350,554
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Located in the charming region of Murcia, in San Pedro del Pinatar, this new residential com…
$277,402
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover an exclusive new building of 44 apartments located in one of the most sought-after …
$287,689
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
Attractive middle floor apartment with private terrace and community pool on the rooftop ter…
$268,623
VAT
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive collection of 10 townh…
$345,826
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1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this residential complex offers a sel…
$311,599
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Situated in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, these townhouses offer a unique oppo…
$447,322
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar with Communal Pool Located in San Pe…
$280,477
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