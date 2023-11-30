Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Pedro del Pinatar
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

penthouses
11
2 BHK
48
3 BHK
41
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
94 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€245,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€249,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€239,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€239,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We present you an apartment on the fifth floor in San Pedro del Pinatar with sea views. The…
€160,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Well Situated Contemporary Apartments with 2 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida …
€200,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Well Situated Contemporary Apartments with 2 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida …
€250,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of the Mediterranean Sea in San Pedro del Pi…
€220,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of the Mediterranean Sea in San Pedro del Pi…
€200,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Stylish Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Santiago de la Ribera These stunni…
€312,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bedroom Stylish Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Santiago de la Ribera These stunni…
€302,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Stylish and Spacious Properties in Exclusive Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Blanca San …
€285,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
3 Bedroom Spacious Flats with Mainstream Design in San Pedro del Pinatar The flats are locat…
€310,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Spacious Flats with Mainstream Design in San Pedro del Pinatar The flats are locat…
€280,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€229,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€179,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€239,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€219,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€359,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€235,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€379,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 3 apartment buildings with 2 and 3 be…
€224,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Introducing the spacious apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar in the closed urbanization of P…
€194,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you an apartment in the Lo Pagan area 50 meters from Mar Menor Beach. The apartment…
€125,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with South in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with South
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Semi-detached houses in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida A set of 3 semi-detached houses …
€208,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€279,950
Leave a request
2 room apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€284,950
Leave a request
3 room apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
NEW BUILD QUADS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR ~ ~ New Build small development of 4 modern quads i…
€380,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir