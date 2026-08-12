Chalets for sale in Spain

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Chalets in Spain

;
Valencian Community
32
Alacant Alicante
32
Region of Murcia
18
la Marina Baixa
5
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63 properties total found
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 304 m²
We present a truly unique and special CASA in the centre of Muchamiel, located next to the m…
$675,455
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Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 216 m²
In Playa Mujavista, just 300 metres from the sea and just a few metres from the French Liceo…
$738,604
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 659 m²
We have this exclusive villa for sale in the area of Los Girasol, has a living room with woo…
$854,637
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TekceTekce
Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 313 m²
Discover a new concept of life in a privileged natural environment, with the sea as a backdr…
$882,337
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 454 m²
Discover this magnificent villa located in Mutxamel in the same La Huerta urbanization. The…
$906,116
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Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in Vistahermosa. Casamayor Real Estate presents you wi…
$1,33M
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Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 229 m²
Discover a new concept of life in a privileged natural environment, with the sea as a backdr…
$675,621
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive villa located on the street Rio Turia…
$1,29M
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$963,804
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Chalet 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story villa, typical Catalan style, with new fence, sliding door and independent entranc…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 217 m²
Villa for Sale in Mutxamel - La Huerta Casamayor Real Estate presents this great property lo…
$376,320
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Santa Susanna, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Santa Susanna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
SPECTACULAR RENOVATED HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA SUSANNA, BARCELONA: YOUR OASIS OF TRANQU…
$668,736
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
$282,377
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
$262,561
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
$207,968
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Villas with rooms 3 Wonderful newly built villas with rooms 3, bathrooms 2 or 3, private poo…
$267,416
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
$539,985
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
$376,503
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Chalet 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HOUSE NEAR THE SEA IN CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a large property, with 2 i…
$854,377
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Villa located in a quiet and familiar urbanization, where there is a park to spend time with…
$247,432
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
$321,018
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Warm and bright penthouse in the Blinker area, near the shopping centers and with a very goo…
$188,049
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
$275,937
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
$221,443
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Modern design, excellent quality of the Shale building consist of 3 or 4 bedrooms, located o…
$266,525
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
$223,425
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$282,377
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Новая урбанизация с шале с 3 спальнями и 2 ванными комнатами, расположенн…
$280,891
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$247,204
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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