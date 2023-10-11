Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Community of Madrid
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain

Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
62
Madrid
18
San Sebastian de los Reyes
12
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 408 m²
Floor 5
🌇PENTHOUSE FOR SALE🌇SALAMANCA, MADRID🌇 5,250,000€ 408m2 5th floor 4 bedrooms …
€5,25M
3 room apartment in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
Beautiful, bright apartment in the prestigious area of Salamanca in Madrid! Located in t…
€510,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Community of Madrid, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Community of Madrid, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 62 m²
Apartment with a tourist license after major repairs with full furniture and household appli…
€320,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Community of Madrid, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Community of Madrid, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
The apartment after major repairs, (March 2018) is located in a restored building in 1874 on…
€470,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Community of Madrid, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Community of Madrid, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
A new project of high-quality LCD 85 meters high, which will house 303 apartments with 1, 2 …
€295,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment for sale in Matadero area, Madrid 360,000 euros 70m2 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ✅…
€360,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/7
🌇 Apartment for sale in the Montaban area, central Madrid 🌇 2,950,000 € 180m2 3 bedrooms …
€2,95M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in the Goya area, central Madrid 590,000 € 65m2 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom…
€590,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
Sale of apartments in the Chamartin area, center of Madrid 495,000 € 70m2 2 bedrooms 2 b…
€495,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
The sale of two apartments in the Ronda de Atocha area has an excellent location, overlookin…
€510,000
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 8/8
Penthouse for sale! center of Madrid 1,295,000 € Obtaining a gold visa of an investor! 220m…
€1,30M
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Fantastic real estate located in the newest residential complex in Soto de La Moraleha. Surr…
€750,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a beautiful 2-room apartment in one of the best urbanizations in Ensignar de los Re…
€775,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
A beautiful house with a southern orientation in one of the best urbanizations of Ensignar d…
€790,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an area of 116 m2, in th…
€585,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
An exclusive penthouse with a terrace of 30 m is located in Las Tablas (Madrid), in a luxuri…
€610,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Magnificent ground floor apartment with a garden located in Sanchinarro (Madrid), with 2 bed…
€575,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Beautiful ground floor apartment with a private garden of 196 m2 with lawn, trees and plants…
€740,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Excellent apartment for sale on one of the best streets of Madrid Calle Ortega y Gasset in t…
€620,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Recently renovated house located in a classic building on Juan Bravo Street, in the very cen…
€550,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Magnificent house located in the Salamanca area. Located on the 2nd floor of a good building…
€715,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
A completely new house with high-quality decoration, located in the very center of the Salam…
€750,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Renovated apartment of 85 m2 with luxurious characteristics on one of the most representativ…
€760,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Beautiful penthouse in a closed village. Located in Encinar de los Reyes, north and south si…
€665,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 153 m²
Houses with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, as well as penthouses with 1, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Closed c…
€730,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Spacious apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Campo de las Nacionales in a resid…
€595,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Magnificent real estate, completely renovated with luxurious qualities, located in the prest…
€875,000
2 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
An amazing luxury home, ready for living, located in the luxurious area of Barrio de Salaman…
€570,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Beautiful and bright apartment located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, in an urbanizat…
€650,000
3 room apartment in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Wonderful apartment in the exclusive area of Salamanca ( Madrid ).Located on the fifth floor…
€800,000

