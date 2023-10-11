UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Community of Madrid
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Community of Madrid, Spain
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
62
Madrid
18
San Sebastian de los Reyes
12
Apartment
Clear all
65 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4
6
408 m²
5
🌇PENTHOUSE FOR SALE🌇SALAMANCA, MADRID🌇 5,250,000€ 408m2 5th floor 4 bedrooms …
€5,25M
Recommend
3 room apartment in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3
75 m²
4
Beautiful, bright apartment in the prestigious area of Salamanca in Madrid! Located in t…
€510,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Community of Madrid, Spain
4
62 m²
Apartment with a tourist license after major repairs with full furniture and household appli…
€320,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Community of Madrid, Spain
3
88 m²
The apartment after major repairs, (March 2018) is located in a restored building in 1874 on…
€470,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Community of Madrid, Spain
2
61 m²
A new project of high-quality LCD 85 meters high, which will house 303 apartments with 1, 2 …
€295,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
2
70 m²
3/5
Apartment for sale in Matadero area, Madrid 360,000 euros 70m2 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ✅…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3
3
180 m²
3/7
🌇 Apartment for sale in the Montaban area, central Madrid 🌇 2,950,000 € 180m2 3 bedrooms …
€2,95M
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
2
65 m²
2/5
Apartment for sale in the Goya area, central Madrid 590,000 € 65m2 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom…
€590,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
2
70 m²
6/7
Sale of apartments in the Chamartin area, center of Madrid 495,000 € 70m2 2 bedrooms 2 b…
€495,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4
3
250 m²
The sale of two apartments in the Ronda de Atocha area has an excellent location, overlookin…
€510,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4
4
285 m²
8/8
Penthouse for sale! center of Madrid 1,295,000 € Obtaining a gold visa of an investor! 220m…
€1,30M
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
102 m²
Fantastic real estate located in the newest residential complex in Soto de La Moraleha. Surr…
€750,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
120 m²
For sale a beautiful 2-room apartment in one of the best urbanizations in Ensignar de los Re…
€775,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
121 m²
A beautiful house with a southern orientation in one of the best urbanizations of Ensignar d…
€790,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
124 m²
Spacious and bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an area of 116 m2, in th…
€585,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
112 m²
An exclusive penthouse with a terrace of 30 m is located in Las Tablas (Madrid), in a luxuri…
€610,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
107 m²
Magnificent ground floor apartment with a garden located in Sanchinarro (Madrid), with 2 bed…
€575,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
143 m²
Beautiful ground floor apartment with a private garden of 196 m2 with lawn, trees and plants…
€740,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
68 m²
Excellent apartment for sale on one of the best streets of Madrid Calle Ortega y Gasset in t…
€620,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
69 m²
Recently renovated house located in a classic building on Juan Bravo Street, in the very cen…
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
74 m²
Magnificent house located in the Salamanca area. Located on the 2nd floor of a good building…
€715,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
A completely new house with high-quality decoration, located in the very center of the Salam…
€750,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
85 m²
Renovated apartment of 85 m2 with luxurious characteristics on one of the most representativ…
€760,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3
130 m²
Beautiful penthouse in a closed village. Located in Encinar de los Reyes, north and south si…
€665,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4
153 m²
Houses with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, as well as penthouses with 1, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Closed c…
€730,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
115 m²
Spacious apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Campo de las Nacionales in a resid…
€595,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
90 m²
Magnificent real estate, completely renovated with luxurious qualities, located in the prest…
€875,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
75 m²
An amazing luxury home, ready for living, located in the luxurious area of Barrio de Salaman…
€570,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
2
120 m²
Beautiful and bright apartment located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, in an urbanizat…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
3
105 m²
Wonderful apartment in the exclusive area of Salamanca ( Madrid ).Located on the fifth floor…
€800,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Community of Madrid
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Community of Madrid, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL