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Apartments for sale in San Roque, Spain

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penthouses
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2 BHK
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55 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$501,479
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$550,690
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$1,09M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1
Exquisite middle floor apartment in a prestigious golf resort with terrace, community pool a…
$515,043
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to our exclusive community of luxury apartments and penthouses in the heart of Sotog…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$507,633
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1 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$983,276
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4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$871,323
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2 bedroom apartment in Guadiaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Description of object: Charming traditional townhouse with great potential in Guadiaro, just…
$241,476
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$1,53M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden and stunning…
$545,549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$987,799
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$637,814
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$599,078
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2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$455,305
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments in a Complex in a Natural Setting in La Alcaidesa La Alcaidesa is a tranquil and …
$700,418
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$819,724
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent duplex penthouse in a prestigious golf resort with huge terraces, community pool a…
$734,338
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 2/3
Elegant top floor duplex house large roof top with terrace, community pool, community garden…
$447,610
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$396,069
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
A key-ready exclusive residential project with new apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 be…
$768,140
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Chic Flats in Sotogrande, Cadiz in a Complex with Hotel-Concept The flats are located in Sot…
$1,12M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 2-3 Bedroom Apartments with Terraces in Cadiz Due to its attractive location and a…
$780,794
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this charming three-bedroom, ground-floor apartment nestled in a sought-after, well…
$371,454
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2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the heart of the Costa del Sol, this hidden gem is a golfer's paradise. With lush…
$393,509
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA, CADIZ New Build residential complex of apartmen…
$453,870
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(EN) Nestled in the heart of the Costa del Sol, this hidden gem is a golfer's paradise. With…
$834,610
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2 bedroom apartment in Torreguadiaro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torreguadiaro, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
New modern apartment complex in Spain, located on the first line of the beach in Sotogrande.…
$462,441
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3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALCAIDESA, CADIZ New Build residential complex of apartmen…
$430,654
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4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to a place, where modern elegance meets the freedom of nature in perfect harmony. Ne…
$567,628
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