Apartments for sale in San Roque, Spain

20 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€640,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€460,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€445,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€370,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Duplex with Large Sunny Terrace in Cádiz Luxury Cadiz ap…
€360,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 6 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€3,50M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,40M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€1,20M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Luxury Stylish Apartments in Resort-Like Macro Compound in Cadiz The residential complex is …
€850,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€719,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Roque, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Golf Front Real Estate with Large Terraces in La Alcaidesa San Roque Stylish real est…
€329,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,74M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€2,26M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,87M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,76M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,34M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Roque, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Luxury and Sustainable Flats Within an Exclusive Gated Community in Sotogrande This outstand…
€1,21M
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Puente Mayorga, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Puente Mayorga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
PRICES FROM 296.000 € TO 298.000 € New project of luxury apartments and penthouses with pan…
€631,000
4 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in San Roque, Spain
4 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 269 m²
Apartment with sea views in Sotogrande, Cádiz Ground floor with private pool, private garage…
€1,83M
