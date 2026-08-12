Hotels for sale in Spain

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Hotels in Spain

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Barcelona
4
Madrid
5
Benidorm
3
Alicante
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64 properties total found
Hotel 12 000 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 12 000 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 101
Bathrooms count 101
Area 12 000 m²
The international airport of Alicante is located at 25 km and the tram station at 300 meters…
$12,30M
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Hotel in Javea, Spain
Hotel
Javea, Spain
Rare hotel activity on the first line of the seaJavea, Costa Blanca, SpainAn investment oppo…
$15,94M
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Hotel 2 002 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 2 002 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 002 m²
The hotel is for sale with a license for hotel activities and 5 commercial premises. The obj…
$17,36M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 852 m² in Spain
Hotel 852 m²
Spain
Area 852 m²
On sale boutique hotel 3* with an operator in the heart of Cadiz, which annually visits more…
$5,27M
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3★ Hotel for Sale on the Costa Brava Coast – €3,200,000 in Costa Brava, Spain
3★ Hotel for Sale on the Costa Brava Coast – €3,200,000
Costa Brava, Spain
Number of floors 4
3★ Hotel for Sale on the Costa Brava Coast – €3,200,000 • Location: situated on the Costa…
$3,75M
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Hotel in Calp, Spain
Hotel
Calp, Spain
New hotel for sale - Benidorm, center and beachesA rare investment opportunity in Benidorm, …
$3,03M
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Hotel 13 200 m² in La Orotava, Spain
Hotel 13 200 m²
La Orotava, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 13 200 m²
A complex of three houses with a grape plantation with an area of 13200 m2 is for sale. From…
Price on request
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Hotel 100 000 m² in Balearic Islands, Spain
Hotel 100 000 m²
Balearic Islands, Spain
Area 100 000 m²
On sale, the Club Cala Pada hotel complex is located on the east coast of Ibiza, in the pict…
$115,45M
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Hotel 606 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 606 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 606 m²
On sale a three-storey building for a hotel in the suburbs of Barcelona.Environment:many res…
$1,01M
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4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol in Marbella, Spain
4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 24
Area 2 500 m²
For Sale — 4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol — €7,000,000 Location: Less …
$8,20M
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Hotel 2 914 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 2 914 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 2 914 m²
Hotel 4* in the popular resort town of Sitges just 40 km from the center of Barcelona.Enviro…
$37,04M
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Hotel 15 000 m² in Balearic Islands, Spain
Hotel 15 000 m²
Balearic Islands, Spain
Area 15 000 m²
For sale luxury hotel 5 * world famous hotel chain on the island of Mallorca.Location:unique…
$103,90M
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Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000 in Valencian Community, Spain
Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000
Valencian Community, Spain
Hostel for Sale in Alicante – €2,000,000 • Location: only 1.5 km from the beach, 3 km fro…
$2,34M
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Hotel 30 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 30 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 30 m²
Castellon Plaza Hotel is a modern boutique hotel with 30 designer rooms with panoramic views…
$166,215
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel
Catalonia, Spain
Area 16 155 m²
Unique and Exceptional Investment Opportunity — 5★ Spa Hotel for Sale at €30.5 Million! ·…
$35,74M
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Hotel 4 957 m² in Balearic Islands, Spain
Hotel 4 957 m²
Balearic Islands, Spain
Area 4 957 m²
Hotel 4* is for sale, located in the historic part of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the …
$72,73M
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Hotel 475 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel 475 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 475 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the center of Sitges. Environment:city squarea huge variety of ho…
$1,85M
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Hotel 9 800 m² in Balearic Islands, Spain
Hotel 9 800 m²
Balearic Islands, Spain
Area 9 800 m²
For sale hotel 3* without operator in the coastal zone of the island of Mallorca.Location:Th…
$30,02M
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Hotel in Platja dAro, Spain
Hotel
Platja dAro, Spain
Number of floors 2
$8,00M
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Hotel 529 m² in Valencia, Spain
Hotel 529 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 529 m²
Valencia (Spain) | Ready Aparthotel in an excellent location close to the Universities of Va…
$3,42M
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Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 in Alicante, Spain
Investment Opportunity: a unique tourism complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000
Alicante, Spain
Area 767 m²
Investment Opportunity: Sale of a Resort Complex in Alicante, Spain – €1,850,000 A unique…
$2,17M
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Luxurious 4★ Hotel on the Costa Brava Coast, Spain in Costa Brava, Spain
Luxurious 4★ Hotel on the Costa Brava Coast, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Rooms 111
Area 5 000 m²
For Sale — Luxurious 4★ Hotel on the Costa Brava Coast, Spain — €16.65 Million Key Featur…
$19,51M
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Hotel 4 992 m² in Catalonia, Spain
Hotel 4 992 m²
Catalonia, Spain
Area 4 992 m²
On sale is a 4* hotel with an operator in the most popular tourist city of the Costa Brava. …
$19,27M
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Hotel 529 m² in Valencia, Spain
Hotel 529 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 529 m²
Valencia (Spain) | Ready Aparthotel in an excellent location close to the Universities of Va…
$3,43M
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Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 in Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000
Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 • Location: the hotel is located in th…
$5,39M
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Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain in el Masnou, Spain
Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain
el Masnou, Spain
Rooms 65
Area 6 500 m²
Sale of an Excellent 4-Star Seafront Hotel in Catalonia, Spain — €12,000,000, 6% ROI! · T…
$14,06M
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Hotel 3 240 m² in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 3 240 m²
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Area 3 240 m²
3* hotel in Alicante. It's located on the second line of the beach, ONLY 100 metres from the…
$3,15M
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Hotel 5 000 m² in Benetusser, Spain
Hotel 5 000 m²
Benetusser, Spain
Bedrooms 78
Bathrooms count 78
Area 5 000 m²
Hotel sells in assets of 4 stars with a 5000 square meters surface close to Valencia Capital…
$13,00M
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Hotel 6 900 m² in Collado Villalba, Spain
Hotel 6 900 m²
Collado Villalba, Spain
Bedrooms 100
Bathrooms count 100
Area 6 900 m²
This hotel is located on the Coruña road near the National Park of the Sierra del Guadarrama…
$11,00M
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Hotel in Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Madrid, Spain
Rooms 134
$101,79M
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