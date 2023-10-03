UAE
Hotels for sale in Spain
Catalonia
80
Valencian Community
78
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
39
Orihuela
30
Andalusia
25
Community of Madrid
24
Balearic Islands
11
Moianes
10
Pla de Mallorca
8
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
6
Benidorm
6
la Marina Baixa
6
Madrid
6
Canary Islands
4
Alicante
3
Ibiza
3
l Alacanti
3
Hotel with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Malaga, Spain
€7,96M
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms with air conditioning, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
9
450 m²
5
€1,45M
Recommend
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
€550,000
Recommend
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
15 300 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4 * hotel with 220 rooms on the first line of the island of Mallorca in…
€95,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
1
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center
Spain, Spain
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
€30,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
16 149 m²
Spain Madrid Hotel near the airport Hotel 4 **** near the international …
€18,70M
1
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Malaga, Spain
30
99 m²
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
€2,75M
Recommend
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sauna
Alicante, Spain
14
14
1 063 m²
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
15
3 000 m²
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
€12,00M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
15 000 m²
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
€70,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
€3,95M
Recommend
Hotel 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with water system, with Storeroom
Puerto Real, Spain
7
7
160 m²
€450,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5
5
280 m²
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
1
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
€6,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
1 815 m²
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
€10,00M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
€40,00M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 732 m²
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
€5,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
5 175 m²
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
€7,50M
1
Recommend
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
891 m²
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
€5,50M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
la Pera, Spain
5
523 m²
2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€1,69M
Recommend
