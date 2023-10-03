Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Spain

Hotel with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center in Malaga, Spain
Hotel with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Malaga, Spain
€7,96M
Hotel 9 rooms with air conditioning, in city center, with surveillance security system in Spain, Spain
Hotel 9 rooms with air conditioning, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,45M
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with surveillance security system in Spain, Spain
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
€550,000
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 300 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4 * hotel with 220 rooms on the first line of the island of Mallorca in…
€95,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center in Spain, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center
Spain, Spain
€1,70M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
€30,00M
Hotel in Community of Madrid, Spain
Hotel
Community of Madrid, Spain
Area 16 149 m²
Spain Madrid Hotel near the airport Hotel 4 **** near the international …
€18,70M
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Malaga, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 30
Area 99 m²
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
€2,75M
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sauna in Alicante, Spain
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sauna
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 063 m²
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
€1,70M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Area 750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Hotel 15 bedrooms with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 15
Area 3 000 m²
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
€12,00M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 000 m²
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
€70,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
€3,95M
Hotel 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with water system, with Storeroom in Puerto Real, Spain
Hotel 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with water system, with Storeroom
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 160 m²
€450,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
€650,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 1 815 m²
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
€10,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
€40,00M
Hotel with elevator in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Hotel with elevator
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
€5,00M
Hotel in Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
Area 5 175 m²
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
€7,50M
Hotel in Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
Area 891 m²
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
€5,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
la Pera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Area 1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€1,69M

