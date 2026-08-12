Restaurants for sale in Spain

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Cafe and Restaurants in Spain

;
Barcelona
59
Madrid
9
Catalonia
59
Valencian Community
3
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80 properties total found
Restaurant 88 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 88 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 88 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the central area of ​​​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$636,570
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Restaurant 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:residential area of the c…
$925,920
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Restaurant 379 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 379 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 379 m²
For sale is a two-storey commercial space with a tenant in a privileged area of ​​Barcelona.…
$1,22M
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TekceTekce
Restaurant 80 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 80 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 80 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a residential area of ​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$381,942
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Restaurant 581 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 581 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 581 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in Madrid.Environment:dense residential a…
$6,18M
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Restaurant 203 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 203 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 203 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:Plaza Catalan Glory is on…
$1,31M
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Restaurant 425 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 425 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 425 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:Gran Via d…
$717,588
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Restaurant 530 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 530 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 530 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Barcelona.Environment:living area;developed infrastructure o…
$1,22M
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Restaurant 178 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 178 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 178 m²
Commercial premises in Barcelona are for sale.Surroundings:residential area;developed infras…
$740,736
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Restaurant 96 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 96 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 96 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:act…
$607,635
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Restaurant 153 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 153 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 153 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in the heart of Barcelona. Environment:City Counci…
$2,78M
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Restaurant 165 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 165 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 165 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the central residential area of Barcelona.Environment:reside…
$960,641
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Restaurant 105 m² in Spain
Restaurant 105 m²
Spain
Area 105 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a prestigious area of Madrid.Environment:living…
$688,653
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Restaurant 360 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 360 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 360 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in the center of Barcelona.The property has a str…
$3,30M
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Restaurant 75 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 75 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 75 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona are for sale.Surroundings:active commercial a…
$659,718
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Restaurant 162 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 162 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 162 m²
On sale premises with a tenant in the "Golden Square" of Barcelona, where there is the most …
$1,04M
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Restaurant 45 m² in Spain
Restaurant 45 m²
Spain
Area 45 m²
Apartment with tenant for sale in the historic center of Madrid. The facility has a strategi…
$833,328
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Restaurant 100 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 100 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 100 m²
Commercial premises for sale in one of the key tourist areas of Barcelona.The facility has a…
$4,40M
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Restaurant 150 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 150 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 150 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in Barcelona.Environment:residential area of ​​a …
$462,960
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Restaurant 400 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 400 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 400 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:res…
$1,85M
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Restaurant 295 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 295 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 295 m²
Two-storey space for sale in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: Nuevos Ministerios Ga…
$4,27M
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Restaurant 1 049 m² in Madrid, Spain
Restaurant 1 049 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 1 049 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment: Place…
$3,55M
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Restaurant 194 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 194 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 194 m²
For sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged area of Barcelona.Environment:res…
$659,718
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Restaurant 73 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 73 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 73 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant in the heart of a prestigious area of ​​Barcelona.Surround…
$474,534
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Restaurant 75 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 75 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 75 m²
On sale a tenant in the Golden Square of Barcelona - a place with the most liquid commercial…
$1,04M
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Restaurant 200 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 200 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 200 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in Badalona, ​​just 8 km from the center of Barce…
$578,700
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Restaurant 110 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 110 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 110 m²
For sale corner commercial space with a tenant in the suburbs of Barcelona - the city of Mat…
$636,570
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Restaurant 287 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 287 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 287 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the central business district of Eixample.Environment:Enric …
$1,03M
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Restaurant 300 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 300 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 300 m²
Commercial for sale with tenant in Barcelona.Environment:residential area;high business acti…
$451,386
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Restaurant 64 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant 64 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 64 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in a residential area of Barcelona.Enviro…
$520,830
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