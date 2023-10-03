Restaurants for sale in Spain

UAE
Restaurant with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Cartagena, Spain
110 m²
1
Recently Refurbished Bar and Restaurant in Tourist Area in Cartagena Murcia The restaurant i…
€480,000
Recommend
Restaurant with elevator, with air conditioning
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
192 m²
Cozy restaurant located in La Mirena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of the sea and the…
€450,000
Recommend
Restaurant with basement
Barcelona, Spain
1 466 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - San Gervasi. The emblematic place of t…
€12,00M
Recommend
Restaurant
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
65 m²
Bar - Restaurant located on the Costa del Sol in the Porto Deportivo, the center of Marbell…
€318,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. …
€675,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
€1,25M
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Angular room opposite the pede…
€950,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Currently rented - resta…
€320,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
300 m²
Commercial space in the heart of Barcelona. Total area 300 m2. one floor. Facade 20 meters.…
€1,40M
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
90 m²
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beia district of Barcelona. A step away from the world-fa…
€770,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
60 m²
Commercial premises in Barcelona's elite area - Sant Gervasi. High cross-country street. To…
€210,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
395 m²
Commercial premises in the Eschample Escerra area, in close proximity to Hospital Cl i…
€1,35M
Recommend
Restaurant 3 bathrooms with elevator, with air conditioning
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3
Cozy restaurant located in La Mairena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of the sea and th…
€450,000
Recommend
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2
65 m²
Bar - Restaurant located on the coast of Costa del Sol, in Porto Deportivo, downtown Marbel…
€264,000
Recommend
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
100 m²
Bar-restaurant in traspaso on Avenida Diagonal of Barcelona. Region of Eshample. Total area…
€175,000
Recommend
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
194 m²
Commercial premises in the first line of the sea in the Barcelona area of the city o…
€7,00M
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
174 m²
Commercial premises in Sant Gervasi district, Bar selon. corner room opposite pedest…
€1,20M
Recommend
Restaurant with basement
Barcelona, Spain
800 m²
Commercial premises on the central highway in the area of Ashamplé (Sant Antoni) of B…
€1,78M
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
484 m²
The commercial premises in Barcelona's elite district of Sant Gervasi are Turo Park. The tot…
€1,19M
Recommend
Restaurant 5 bathrooms
Malaga, Spain
5
Option Rent-To-Buy! For 8 years, conditions to negociate.Contract for rent up to 20 years. T…
€5,20M
Recommend
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
Commercial premises in Barcelona - Pob Lenow. Angular space at a busy crossroads est.…
€345,000
Recommend
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
537 m²
Restaurant in traspaso in Gracia district of Bars Room ug Total area 53 7 m.q. Terrac…
€425,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona. One block from the world-famous P…
€735,000
Recommend
Restaurant with terrace
Barcelona, Spain
300 m²
Restaurant in traspaso in Gothic Quarter in Barca lone. Most tourist place go Total ar…
€450,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
160 m²
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barce lone. On one of the central master ale. C…
€500,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barcelona, in the Gothic Quarter 100 meters fro…
€500,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
For sale commercial premises in the Eshample area, Sant Antoni zone on the city's centr…
€825,000
Recommend
Restaurant with basement
Barcelona, Spain
359 m²
Commercial space on the central highway in the Forest Roots district of Barsel Located…
€1,11M
Recommend
Restaurant with air conditioning
Barcelona, Spain
350 m²
Ресторан в районе Вилла Олимпика с террасой. Общая площадь 350 м.кв. Высота потолков 4 метра…
€795,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
135 m²
Коммерческое помещение в центре города Барселона, районе Раваль, одна из самых оживленных ту…
€1,26M
Recommend
