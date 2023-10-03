Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Spain

Estepona
54
Fuengirola
42
Marbella
23
Guardamar del Segura
22
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
20
Calp
19
Extremadura
19
Benidorm
15
Penthouse To archive
734 properties total found
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 114 m²
€170,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€270,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/5
€295,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 178 m²
€790,000
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 89 m²
€434,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€405,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€370,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€497,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€289,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 6/4
Centrally Located Apartments in a Complex with a Pool, Sauna, and Fitness Center in Alicante…
€450,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden in Las Escalericas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€249,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€240,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€220,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€472,000

