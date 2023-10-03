UAE
Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Spain
734 properties total found
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
114 m²
€170,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
99 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€270,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
72 m²
7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
2
1
68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€269,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
128 m²
5/5
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
178 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
89 m²
€434,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
80 m²
6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€405,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
4
3
160 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€364,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
3
2
100 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€370,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
4
2
131 m²
5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€497,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torrox, Spain
3
2
101 m²
4
Real Estate in Complex Close to Sea in Torrox Costa The stylish real estate is equipped with…
€290,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
120 m²
4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
242 m²
2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
90 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
98 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
2
102 m²
3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
3
2
82 m²
3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
105 m²
€289,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
107 m²
4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
4
2
200 m²
6/4
Centrally Located Apartments in a Complex with a Pool, Sauna, and Fitness Center in Alicante…
€450,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with garage, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
2
2
75 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€249,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
88 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€240,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
67 m²
Modernly Designed Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada Costa Blanca The apartment com…
€220,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
2
78 m²
1/3
Panoramic Sea-View Apartments in Rincón de la Victoria, Costa del Sol The exceptional apartm…
€472,000
Recommend
