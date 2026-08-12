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Penthouses for sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
340
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3
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71
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1 984 properties total found
Penthouse in O Irixo, Spain
Penthouse
O Irixo, Spain
$2,71M
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Private seller
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$369,888
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Located in the charming town of Guardamar del Segura, this exclusive residential complex off…
$980,166
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive Homes in…
$494,064
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$434,969
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería …
$242,727
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the most attra…
$392,268
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers a sel…
$313,323
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$323,652
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartments in C…
$264,701
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive …
$494,064
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Benijofar, one of the most charming places …
$329,299
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$328,794
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$1,00M
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Investment Opp…
$165,272
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de la Horada, one of the most attract…
$363,416
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
New-build flats in Benijófar, Southern Costa Blanca Exclusive boutique development in the h…
$458,050
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
New Build Apartments Near the Beach in Vera Playa, Costa de Almeria Exclusive Resid…
$364,090
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$910,998
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$242,727
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$323,652
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Los Alcazares, just 200 meters from the Men…
$165,285
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$462,221
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$369,888
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$369,870
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
New Build Tourist Apartments Just 250 Metres from the Beach in Los Alcazares Invest…
$165,272
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Each apartment reflects the essence of exclusivity: quality, modern design and attention to …
$482,449
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
New Build Apartments in the Centre of Torrevieja Near Playa del Cura Modern Apartme…
$264,701
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover an exclusive new building of 44 apartments located in one of the most sought-after …
$287,689
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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