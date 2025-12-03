  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Spain

Torrevieja
11
Marbella
14
Benidorm
4
Alicante
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Show all Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from
$372,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023   Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.   The complex consis…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$794,629
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$416,411
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$328,578
The year of construction 2026
3 Bedroom Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid The apartments are situated meters from the golf course in Monforte del Cid, Monforte del Cid is a small town located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community of Spain. The town has a rich history that dates back to anc…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 73–101 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residencial "La Isla III"  is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Loco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 80.0
320,081 – 330,549
Apartment 3 rooms
81.0 – 101.0
330,549 – 375,095
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$725,311
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$493,259
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$814,639
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,71M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$283,613
The year of construction 2028
Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto gra…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Show all Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$273,515
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind.  Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dream…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Show all Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Calp, Spain
from
$857,253
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Area 74–109 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Isea Views is two 18-storey towers in a luxury residential complex. The complex has an outdoor swimming pool with a swimming lane, a paddle court, petanque, table tennis, a putting green, a viewing platform over the salt flats and a children's play area. There is also a floor in one of the t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
74.0 – 109.0
1,04M – 1,92M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$481,227
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$420,018
The year of construction 2028
Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto gra…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$481,577
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$462,651
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Show all Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$357,877
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$312,672
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$523,867
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$461,561
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$587,437
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$343,136
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$465,005
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$510,250
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Show all Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Calp, Spain
from
$514,100
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 17
Area 115–201 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residential complex INFINIUM III is located in the prestigious Saladar district of Calpe, in close proximity to the famous Arenal Bol beach and the lively city center. This exceptional location provides residents with the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of coastal living while having e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0 – 119.0
523,388 – 628,066
Apartment 4 rooms
201.0
1,02M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$333,475
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$731,487
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$366,704
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Show all Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$314,980
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’;s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$935,896
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$749,704
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$270,553
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 76–87 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
302,402
House
87.0
406,964
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$707,787
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$466,592
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
La Mata, Spain
from
$314,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 84–113 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex of closed type Eden Beach with 3 swimming pools for adults and children, green and sports areas, playground, parking.The price includes:fully equipped bathrooms,built-in wardrobes throughout the house,air conditioning,furnished and equipped kitchen equipment,Authorized bl…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
84.0
331,479
Apartment 3 rooms
101.0 – 113.0
616,435 – 674,590
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
San Javier, Spain
from
$297,364
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 51–115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
AMARA MARIS Beach & Spa is a new luxury residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast, in the stunning resort of La Manga del Mar Menor, on the Costa Calida. The complex consists of two 9-storey blocks with 1-3 bedrooms, apartments with terraces with sea views in all properties, lan…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
334,969
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
535,019
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0
639,697
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,18M
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$755,780
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$387,440
The year of construction 2028
Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto gra…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Show all Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,24M
The year of construction 2028
Perfect Apartments and Penthouses with Great Communal Amenities in Benalmádena Torremuelle is a picturesque coastal area located in Benalmádena, on Spain's Costa del Sol. Known for its stunning sea views, peaceful residential atmosphere, and proximity to both beaches and natural parks, it of…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$665,134
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$447,680
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Show all Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Sabadell, Spain
from
$441,763
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Sabadell with Pool and Parking in a Tranquil Urban Setting The Covadonga area is known for its quiet urban environment while offering proximity to all daily amenities, schools, transport, and green spaces. The project is within walking distance of supermarkets, local shops, par…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$853,490
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$324,915
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunnin…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$576,024
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Show all Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$699,111
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,35M
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Show all Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$1,40M
The year of construction 2028
Beachfront Apartments Close to Amenities in Málaga Termica Beach Project Malaga is the city of Costa del Sol. It's well known for its beaches, cultural historical heritage and active life. Málaga is not only a gateway to the Costa del Sol but also a dynamic city with a rich history, a flouri…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Show all Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Finestrat, Spain
from
$518,032
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 109–136 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex SEAVIEW 6, located in the prestigious area of the Costa Blanca, offers a unique combination of natural beauty and urban comfort. Surrounded by mountains and with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the complex provides a tranquil atmosphere. At the same time, it …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$479,456
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$971,213
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$692,393
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$290,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78–79 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$564,096
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$671,020
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$261,340
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Show all Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–112 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer. The …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
283,793
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 80.0
337,295 – 451,277
Apartment 3 rooms
98.0 – 99.0
411,732 – 552,466
Townhouse
93.0 – 112.0
453,603 – 504,779
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$847,604
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$373,181
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Show all Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
from
$209,982
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Got that terrace feeling?  AMANECER X integrates luxury and functionality in an inspiring concept, characterized by shapes, use of high quality materials, with different textures and excellent finished. Located at Orihuela Costa, a very peaceful area, surrounding by groves and wooded a…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Orihuela, Spain
from
$293,080
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 92–110 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Ciñuelica complex consists of four apartment buildings, with a total of 64 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 14 bungalows with 3 bedrooms. The residential complex is built with common areas including 3 swimming pools, 2 jacuzzis, as well as a sports and children's area, where you ca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
383,818
Apartment 3 rooms
94.0
452,440
Bungalow
110.0
383,818
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$398,816
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$299,112
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$268,435
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Show all Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$270,450
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$594,500
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$385,812
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$513,517
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$767,636
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$260,167
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$858,573
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$688,678
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$437,269
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Show all Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Marbella, Spain
from
$502,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 120–550 m²
5 real estate properties 5
New building residencial complex with amazing infrastructure like excellent 5 stars Hotel. First line of the sea.  Surrounded by picturesque scenery and golf courses.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
500.0 – 550.0
1,92M – 3,49M
Agency
Marbella Company Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$927,869
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$594,500
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$239,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 75–77 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A few meters from all our services: supermarket, restaurants, pharmacy, corte for Padl Tennis, English Bowling, Golf Field ... The finish of the highest quality. a large public zone with a pool.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 77.0
267,393 – 337,178
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Show all Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,83M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis Benahavis is a natural place that offers picturesque views between the famous Marbella, Ronda, and Estepona. The region is close to the beach approximately 7 km. The energy-efficient apartments are located in a respectful complex …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$415,222
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$865,263
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex with Rich Amenities in Prestigious Location in Fuengirola The apartments are in Fuengirola, a tourist resort located between the other famous towns of Benalmadena and Mijas. Fuengirola is home to all amenities including bars, sports centers, nightclubs, and restaurants.…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
from
$312,832
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 88–102 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Modern residential complex located in Mil Plumeras, perfectly integrated into a privileged environment, just 750 meters from one of the best beaches of the Mediterranean. The first phase consists of 24 high-quality apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 12 bungalows with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
359,393 – 464,071
Apartment 3 rooms
102.0
378,003 – 436,157
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$552,750
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$965,327
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$300,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 67–89 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The building consists of 12 apartments. The common swimming pool is on the roof of the building
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0 – 77.0
231,454 – 359,393
Apartment 3 rooms
78.0 – 89.0
324,501 – 452,440
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Show all Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$353,679
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable. Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches. Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant. From your own terrace, you will be …
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$551,824
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$276,572
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 75–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex Amanecer X consists of 108 apartments with large terraces. 108 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 8 blocks divided into ground floor, first floor, first floor and penthouses with private terrace-solarium. Each with its own individual elevator
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms