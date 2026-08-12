Spain has a pleasant Mediterranean climate. It is one of the few countries in the European Union where the sun shines 300 days a year and a long coastline borders warm waters. This makes the country attractive to residents of Germany and France who want to exchange the cold waters of the Atlantic and Baltic for the warm Mediterranean. Thanks to this, the market for selling houses in Spain is thriving and growing year after year.

Features of Houses for Sale in Spain

Houses in Spain are designed to suit the local climate and lifestyle. The architecture combines Andalusian traditions with modern energy efficiency standards.

Features of Spanish houses:

Patios and terraces. Courtyards and open areas (from 20 to 200 sq.m) for recreation.

Courtyards and open areas (from 20 to 200 sq.m) for recreation. Energy efficiency. Class A/B certification (EU Energy Label), solar panels and wall insulation that reduce cooling costs by up to 30%.

Class A/B certification (EU Energy Label), solar panels and wall insulation that reduce cooling costs by up to 30%. Pools and gardens. If buy a private house in Spain on the coast, it will have a private pool and green areas.

If buy a private house in Spain on the coast, it will have a private pool and green areas. Safety. The projects include closed areas with video surveillance and security.

The projects include closed areas with video surveillance and security. Flexible layouts. Possibility of combining rooms or adding an attic.

Prices for Villas and Houses Prices in Spain

The price of a house in Spain depends on the type of property, area and age of construction, but on average it is €2,670 per sq.m. There are many different options on the local market: from compact bungalows to luxury villas and chalets, and demand for houses by the sea has grown by 18% in 2024 alone.

Average house price in Spain:

Property type Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€) Estimated total cost (€) Bungalow 50–80 1,400–1,900 70,000–152,000 Townhouse 90–140 1,700–2,400 153,000–336,000 Duplex 100–180 1,900–2,700 190,000–486,000 Cottage 120–200 2,000–2,900 240,000–580,000 Villa 150–350 2,600–4,800 390,000–1,680,000 Chalet 200–450 3,100–5,500 620,000–2,475,000 House by the sea 100–300 2,900–5,200 290,000–1,560,000

Popular Locations in Spain to Buy a House

Spanish property market is concentrated in regions with developed infrastructure, and these are, as a rule, large cities like Costa Blanca. There is a long line of beaches of 218 km and 22 golf courses. The city attracts 6 million tourists annually, which increases demand and prices. You can buy a house in Spain here for €120,000+, and a luxury villa will cost €350,000.

Other popular areas: