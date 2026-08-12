Houses for sale in Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Spain

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Torrevieja
948
Barcelona
16
Marbella
1038
Valencia
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15 921 property total found
4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
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4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Calahonda. 4 bed · 3 bath · 159 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$604,732
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique 500m3 build detached villa for sale with pool and cinema room, in secluded area but o…
$2,08M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Luxury Tourist Apartments and Villas with Private Beach in First Line of Vera Playa-Almería&…
$427,662
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$362,741
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Exclusive Frontline Golf Villas in Hacienda del Álamo, Costa Cálida Modern Villas i…
$715,922
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Exclusive promotion for the sale of new villas in Polop, created to enjoy the Mediterranean …
$611,094
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4 room house in La Nucia, Spain
4 room house
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260709075145For sale is a ready-made modern villa in the closed urbanization of El Ce…
$602,402
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exceptional villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of Finestrat, …
$797,531
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4 bedroom house in Spain
4 bedroom house
Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Casares Playa. 4 bed · 4 bath · 172 m² built. Presented by M…
$1,02M
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4 bedroom house in Dos Hermanas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
4-bedroom townhouse for sale in Benalmadena. 4 bed · 4 bath · 173 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,38M
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4 bedroom house in Casares, Spain
4 bedroom house
Casares, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 528 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Casares. 4 bed · 4 bath · 528 m² built. Presented by MUSE Proper…
$4,85M
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4 bedroom house in Mijas, Spain
4 bedroom house
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Riviera del Sol. 4 bed · 3 bath · 152 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$1,11M
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5 bedroom house in Periana, Spain
5 bedroom house
Periana, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in Cortijo Blanco. 5 bed · 4 bath · 438 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$3,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Located in the charming setting of Polop, these villas offer an exclusive lifestyle in a pri…
$864,852
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8 bedroom House in Ricmar, Spain
8 bedroom House
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 547 m²
8-bedroom villa for sale in El Rosario. 8 bed · 7 bath · 547 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$2,89M
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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5 bedroom house in Ricmar, Spain
5 bedroom house
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 326 m²
5-bedroom villa for sale in El Rosario. 5 bed · 5 bath · 326 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$2,39M
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201002Villa 6 is located in the picturesque part of Polop, among the mountain l…
$606,497
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Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260719141330For sale a modern two-storey villa in the new residential complex Sierra …
$731,401
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English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$536,527
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
New Build Apartments and Bungalows in Santa Rosalia Lake and Life Resort Exclusive Homes in…
$386,683
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Located in San Pedro del Pinatar, these townhouses offer an excellent option for those seeki…
$437,039
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4 bedroom house in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 761 m²
4-bedroom villa for sale in Los Monteros. 4 bed · 5 bath · 761 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$6,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Luxury 3-bedroom villa with private pool in La Zenia. Detached corner villa with 3 bedrooms …
$574,810
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
New Build Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada Near the Beach and Town Centre Contemporary Liv…
$328,183
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 825 m²
Wake up above the Mediterranean in La Reserva de Sotogrande, where panoramic views, protecte…
$16,07M
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3 bedroom house in Algorfa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
This exclusive residential complex consists of 49 independent villas located in Algorfa, one…
$485,454
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
We present an exclusive independent villa located in one of the most sought-after areas of F…
$797,531
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722194218The Polop16 complex offers a modern two-storey villa No. 2, well suited f…
$604,257
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English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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Property types in Spain

villas
castles
cottages
mansions
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Spain has a pleasant Mediterranean climate. It is one of the few countries in the European Union where the sun shines 300 days a year and a long coastline borders warm waters. This makes the country attractive to residents of Germany and France who want to exchange the cold waters of the Atlantic and Baltic for the warm Mediterranean. Thanks to this, the market for selling houses in Spain is thriving and growing year after year.

Features of Houses for Sale in Spain

Houses in Spain are designed to suit the local climate and lifestyle. The architecture combines Andalusian traditions with modern energy efficiency standards.

Features of Spanish houses:

  • Patios and terraces. Courtyards and open areas (from 20 to 200 sq.m) for recreation.
  • Energy efficiency. Class A/B certification (EU Energy Label), solar panels and wall insulation that reduce cooling costs by up to 30%.
  • Pools and gardens. If buy a private house in Spain on the coast, it will have a private pool and green areas.
  • Safety. The projects include closed areas with video surveillance and security.
  • Flexible layouts. Possibility of combining rooms or adding an attic.

Prices for Villas and Houses Prices in Spain

The price of a house in Spain depends on the type of property, area and age of construction, but on average it is €2,670 per sq.m. There are many different options on the local market: from compact bungalows to luxury villas and chalets, and demand for houses by the sea has grown by 18% in 2024 alone.

Average house price in Spain:

Property type Average area (sq.m)

Average price per sq.m (€)

 Estimated total cost (€)
Bungalow 50–80 1,400–1,900 70,000–152,000
Townhouse 90–140 1,700–2,400 153,000–336,000
Duplex 100–180 1,900–2,700 190,000–486,000
Cottage 120–200 2,000–2,900 240,000–580,000
Villa 150–350 2,600–4,800 390,000–1,680,000
Chalet 200–450 3,100–5,500 620,000–2,475,000
House by the sea 100–300 2,900–5,200 290,000–1,560,000

Popular Locations in Spain to Buy a House

Spanish property market is concentrated in regions with developed infrastructure, and these are, as a rule, large cities like Costa Blanca. There is a long line of beaches of 218 km and 22 golf courses. The city attracts 6 million tourists annually, which increases demand and prices. You can buy a house in Spain here for €120,000+, and a luxury villa will cost €350,000.

Other popular areas:

  • Costa del Sol. A prestigious region with 27 km of beaches and 70 golf courses. Villas cost from €900,000, townhouses from €250,000. The average price per sq.m. is €5,300, rental yield is 5.6%.
  • Costa Calida. A region with the Mar Menor lagoon and 250 km of coastline. Bungalows in Los Alcazares start at €90,000, villas from €400,000. Rental yields are 5.5%, but are growing faster than in other regions due to a 12% increase in demand.
  • Tenerife. The Canary Islands have a year-round climate (+20–28°C). Buy a villa in Spain on the islands costs €500,000, townhouses are cheaper – from €200,000.
  • Barcelona. A coastal suburb with international schools and yacht clubs, Gava Mar townhouses start from €350,000, villas from €700,000.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying a House or Villa in Spain

Can foreigners buy a private house in Spain?

Foreigners can buy houses in Spain without restrictions. For the transaction, you need a NIE (foreigner identification number), which is issued in 1–2 weeks at the consulate or the Spanish police.

How to buy a house in Spain?

The process includes choosing an object, checking documents, signing a preliminary agreement, obtaining a mortgage (if necessary) and the final transaction with a notary. The transaction period is 1-3 months.

Is it profitable to buy a house in Spain for rent?

The most profitable option is to buy real estate on the coast. In Costa Blanca, the yield reaches 7.8% (€600–1200 per month), in Marbella – 5.6% (villas for €2000–5000 per month). But you must obtain a license for tourist rental.

Is it possible to obtain a Spanish residence permit by purchasing a house?

Buying real estate for €500,000 or more entitles you to a "golden visa" (residence permit for 2 years with extension). For cheaper properties, a residence permit is possible through financial independence program (income from €2400/month per person).

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