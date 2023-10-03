Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Spain

Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
€2,79M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 461 m²
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 2
Scenic Houses in Málaga Mijas Near El Chaparral Golf Course These houses boast spacious gard…
€1,77M
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3 Bedroom Villas for Sale in San Javier Costa Calida Discover these elegant villas in San Ja…
€400,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Homes with Salt Lakes Views in Torrevieja The semi-detached homes ar…
€340,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,08M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 353 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,57M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
4 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
This stunning two-storey villa is a perfect combination of modern style and eternal charm. T…
€550,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with public pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Villa in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia The property is part of a residential o…
€460,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€249,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€239,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€194,900
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
3 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
This modern duplex is located in a new protected complex in Finestrat, which offers stunning…
€495,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€599,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Spain, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€1,28M

