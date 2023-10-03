UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Houses
Houses for sale in Spain
Almoradi
169
Marbella
150
Extremadura
139
San Pedro del Pinatar
101
Castell-Platja d Aro
84
Altea
83
Santa Pola
79
Los Alcazares
76
San Javier
76
Torre Pacheco
75
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
72
el Campello
57
Adeje
45
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
42
Elx Elche
31
Arona
28
Fuengirola
28
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
12
Community of Madrid
12
Aspe
9
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
8 583 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
770 m²
€2,79M
Recommend
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
461 m²
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
4
353 m²
2
Scenic Houses in Málaga Mijas Near El Chaparral Golf Course These houses boast spacious gard…
€1,77M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
4
2
75 m²
2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Javier, Spain
4
3
125 m²
3 Bedroom Villas for Sale in San Javier Costa Calida Discover these elegant villas in San Ja…
€400,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
269 m²
Discover this exclusive property in Peñablanca, a dream bungalow located on the front line o…
€2,50M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
3
213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
4
4
330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
471 m²
2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
4
3
109 m²
2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
5
210 m²
2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
85 m²
3 Bedroom Semi-Detached Homes with Salt Lakes Views in Torrevieja The semi-detached homes ar…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
3
260 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,08M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
4
353 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,57M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
4
244 m²
This stunning two-storey villa is a perfect combination of modern style and eternal charm. T…
€550,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6
6
366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with public pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3
2
240 m²
Villa in Santa Rosalia Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia The property is part of a residential o…
€460,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
€249,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
84 m²
€239,900
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2
2
65 m²
€194,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
3
189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
5
4
217 m²
2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4
3
190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
447 m²
2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
3
217 m²
This modern duplex is located in a new protected complex in Finestrat, which offers stunning…
€495,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
3
199 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€599,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Spain, Spain
4
189 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€1,28M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Spain
villas
cottages
mansions
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes
Properties features in Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL