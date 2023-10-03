UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Office
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Commercial
Offices
Offices for Sale in Spain
Catalonia
40
Valencian Community
28
Alicante
15
l Alacanti
15
la Marina Baixa
4
Benidorm
3
el Baix Vinalopo
3
Elx Elche
3
Office
Clear all
73 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
145 m²
€430,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
90 m²
Commercial interplant for rent and sale located in the downtown area of the city Very bright…
€160,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
160 m²
Office for rent located in the best commercial area of Alicante, a few meters from Avd. Alfo…
€824,900
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with storage room
Alicante, Spain
630 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents for sale a great commercial mezzanine with a large area on o…
€750,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
80 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale with an area of 80m2 in a grea…
€89,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
119 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents this office for rent and sale with an area of 119 m2 in a gr…
€126,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
89 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 89 …
€113,696
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
277 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 277…
€336,135
Recommend
Office with Autobus, with Alta suministros, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
89 m²
Offices for rent with accessibility at street level. Located in Pintor Baeza, it has a large…
€89,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
92 m²
Commercial office for sale located in a privileged location next to ADDA and Alicante's Plaz…
€120,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
180 m²
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located in Rambla Méndez Núñez, nerve center…
€340,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
64 m²
Commercial interplant for sale with high profitability located in the downtown area of the c…
€78,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
61 m²
Economical commercial office for sale and rental located in the most commercial center and b…
€62,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with dish washer
Alicante, Spain
150 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent office / house for rent and sale that will more…
€490,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
290 m²
Office for rent in the city center of Alicante, very close to the Rambla, an area with a hig…
€408,800
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Alta suministros
Alicante, Spain
176 m²
Excellent price and location, commercial office for sale and rental, with recent renovation,…
€175,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with Autobus, with Tranvia
Alicante, Spain
129 m²
Opportunity for a large commercial office for sale located in the Rambla Méndez Nuñez area a…
€190,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with garage, with Autobus
Elx Elche, Spain
169 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 169…
€172,840
Recommend
Office 2 bathrooms
Alicante, Spain
2
Commercial premises in Vetna, located on Avenida de Mesonnava, the nerve center of the city …
€193,000
Recommend
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
96 m²
DescriptionStylish Office for sale in Altea Hills.Location: ALTEA HILLS – is one of the most…
€495,000
Recommend
Office 1 bedroom
Benidorm, Spain
1
1
Office between the floor in the center of Benidorm directly above Zara with a view of the ol…
€140,000
Recommend
Office
Estepona, Spain
40 m²
€55,000
Recommend
Office 1 bathroom
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
1
130 m²
Spacious office in San Pedro de Alcantara on the Costa del Sol. Located near the entire inf…
€207,000
Recommend
Office with basement
Barcelona, Spain
830 m²
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona - Eixample district o…
€975,000
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
347 m²
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona City - Eixample district. T…
€799,000
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
1 386 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on the ground floo…
€880,000
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
474 m²
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
€1,25M
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
240 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The total area of 240 sq…
€765,000
Recommend
Office
Barcelona, Spain
168 m²
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - Bonanova, Sant Gervasi. Located on the…
€1,05M
Recommend
Office 2 rooms with parking, in city center, with city view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2
40 m²
1
For sale a small cozy office of 40 m2 in a house located on the first line of the sea in the…
€215,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Spain
commercial real estates
restaurants
hotels
manufacture buildings
apartment buildings
investment properties
warehouses
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL