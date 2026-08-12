Offices for Sale in Spain

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Offices in Spain

;
Barcelona
10
Alicante
7
Catalonia
10
Valencian Community
13
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27 properties total found
Office 91 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 91 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 91 m²
Commercial with tenant in a modern area of Barcelona.Environment:university Hospital and par…
$260,415
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Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! in Altea, Spain
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return!
Altea, Spain
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Office for Sale in Altea Hills, Alicante with Bank-Guaranteed Rent – 7.2% Annual Return! …
$578,060
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Office 256 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 256 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 256 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in Barcelona. Environment:district of mixed profil…
$439,812
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TekceTekce
Office 130 m² in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Office 130 m²
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial premises in Santa CruzSpacious commercial premises located in Santa Cruz. The spa…
$188,909
VAT
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Office 990 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 990 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 990 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a privileged central area of Barcelona.Environm…
$2,78M
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Office 169 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 169 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 169 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 169…
$225,157
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Office 800 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 800 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 800 m²
Office for sale in the modern area of Barcelona.Environment:university hospital and an impor…
$1,74M
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Office 1 889 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 1 889 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 889 m²
Commercial premises in a privileged area of ​​the city.Surroundings:the largest stadium in E…
$6,13M
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Office 181 m² in Madrid, Spain
Office 181 m²
Madrid, Spain
Area 181 m²
On sale corner commercial premises with a tenant in a respectable area of Madrid.Environment…
$1,60M
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Office 130 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 130 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 130 m²
Commercial premises for sale in a privileged central area with a high level of pedestrian tr…
$577,542
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Office 110 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 110 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 110 m²
On sale commercial premises with a tenant in a residential area of Barcelona. Environment:de…
$549,765
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Office 83 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 83 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 83 m²
Located in one of the most dynamic and consolidated streets in the centre of Alicante, in th…
$216,956
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Office 228 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 228 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 228 m²
Spacious office of 228 m ² on Avenida Oscar Esplá An office of approximately 228 m ² is ren…
$295,808
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Office 697 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 697 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 697 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the center of Barcelona.Environment:a …
$2,75M
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Office 52 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 52 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 52 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Av. de Maisonnave, Alicante Strategic location and pr…
$180,687
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Office 115 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 115 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
Commercial interplant for sale next to Rambla Méndez Núñez, Alicante Strategic location and …
$250,834
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Office 277 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 277 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 277 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 277…
$437,884
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Office 417 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 417 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Commercial interplant for sale with large area located on Archbishop Loaces Street, in the c…
$445,523
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Office 74 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 74 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 74 m²
Investment product: commercial office for sale, with storage room, located in the traditiona…
$250,744
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Office 45 m² in Barcelona, Spain
Office 45 m²
Barcelona, Spain
Area 45 m²
Commercial premises for sale with a tenant in a prestigious area of ​​Barcelona.Environment:…
$243,054
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Office 89 m² in Elx Elche, Spain
Office 89 m²
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 89 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this office for sale and rental with an area of 89 …
$148,113
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Office 249 m² in Alicante, Spain
Office 249 m²
Alicante, Spain
Area 249 m²
Located in the heart of Alicante, this office stands out for its breadth, luminosity and pri…
$694,336
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Office 185 m² in Valencia, Spain
Office 185 m²
Valencia, Spain
Area 185 m²
The office 185 m.q. is located in a residential area in the university area! High traffic! E…
$245,642
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Commercial premises, banc Sabadell in Barcelona, Spain
Commercial premises, banc Sabadell
Barcelona, Spain
Area 561 m²
Commercial premises with a tenant - one of the most important Spanish bancs Sabadell, the fi…
Price on request
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Office in Granada, Spain
Office
Granada, Spain
International hotel chain Kimpton, 12 minutes by car from the airport, the first line of the…
$223,560
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Office 1 803 m² in Paterna, Spain
Office 1 803 m²
Paterna, Spain
Area 1 803 m²
A large and bright office with an area of 1802.42 m² is located on the fifth floor of a 6-st…
$2,37M
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Office 40 m² in Bel Air, Spain
Office 40 m²
Bel Air, Spain
Area 40 m²
Offices in a very central place in the heart of Aleja Andalusia, near schools, shops, restau…
$59,661
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