  Realting.com
  Spain
  Residential
  Cartagena
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Cartagena, Spain

27 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New Build Contemporary Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mar de Cristal, Mu…
€265,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach Cartagena Spain The affordable apartments ar…
€235,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
High-Quality Apartments in Exclusive Area in Cartagena Mar de Cristal Stylish apartments are…
€375,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
High-Quality Apartments in Exclusive Area in Cartagena Mar de Cristal Stylish apartments are…
€360,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
High-Quality Apartments in Exclusive Area in Cartagena Mar de Cristal Stylish apartments are…
€309,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
High-Quality Apartments in Exclusive Area in Cartagena Mar de Cristal Stylish apartments are…
€290,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
High-Quality Apartments in Exclusive Area in Cartagena Mar de Cristal Stylish apartments are…
€288,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
High-Quality Apartments in Exclusive Area in Cartagena Mar de Cristal Stylish apartments are…
€240,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in La Manga Golf Resort Welcome to La M…
€635,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in La Manga Golf Resort Welcome to La M…
€510,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in La Manga Golf Resort Welcome to La M…
€470,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in La Manga Golf Resort Welcome to La M…
€465,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in La Manga Golf Resort Welcome to La M…
€370,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Chic Apartments in a Complex with Pool in La Manga Golf Resort Welcome to La M…
€365,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Flats in an Exclusive Resort in La Manga Club Golf Resort Costa Calida Welco…
€380,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€235,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€193,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€176,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€192,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€183,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€166,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Bungalows for sale in Mar de Cristal, Murcia, Costa Cálida Ground floor or upper floor homes…
€249,950
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
2 beds apartment on the seafront in La Manga . Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Meno…
€137,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment in La Manga del Mar Menor. Brand new apartments in La Manga del Mar Menor, only 5 …
€146,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartment in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Modern style apartments, designed with open spaces …
€185,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Is a new front-line beach development located in a unique and privileged area with spectacu…
€198,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Apartment is located first line on the coast of La Manga del Mar Menor. It's situated in a …
€338,000

Properties features in Cartagena, Spain

Mir