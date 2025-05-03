Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
708
Barcelona
20
Marbella
504
Valencia
48
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Excellent floor very well located with views and in an excellent position in Estepona with a…
$334,103
3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in the Los Olivos, Adeje zone. Consists: 3 bedrooms, living room, …
$185,213
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 125 m²
15 / 05 / 2025. Property for rent area Benito Perez Galdos and Plaza Musico Oscar Tordá, is …
$165,268
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Bungalow in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms built …
$392,563
3 bedroom apartment in Teulada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New villa project in Moraira
$1,86M
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$306,417
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$456,796
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern residential located in T…
$425,277
Apartment in Casares, Spain
Apartment
Casares, Spain
Area 103 m²
New Development: Prices from € 299,000 to € 354,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$296,248
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 80 m²
New Development: Prices from € 792,000 to € 1,860,000. [Beds: 2 - 4] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$788,115
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Bungalows for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A new luxury residential complex, within the n…
$327,027
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 160 m²
Casamayor presents this impressive apartment, renovated with an unparalleled level of excell…
$546,872
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 114 m²
New Development: Prices from € 397,000 to € 652,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$392,923
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the area of Torviscas Alto. It is loca…
$188,501
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Residential complex in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca 16 exclusive properties with private po…
$414,263
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
$779,674
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 11 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centr…
$261,371
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 37 m²
New Development: Prices from € 168,000 to € 494,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$167,972
4 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 322 m²
New residential villas in La Nucia near Benidorm, is composed of 9 independent villas, each …
$1,22M
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$295,299
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 67 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$343,095
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Residential complex in Finestrat Hills, Costa Blanca 16 exclusive properties with private po…
$446,977
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 84 m²
New Development: Prices from € 227,000 to € 382,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$225,887
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 99 m²
New Development: Prices from € 599,000 to € 1,289,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$598,901
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover t…
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
$278,066
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Spacious double apartment in Paraiso 2 complex, in Playa Paraiso. On sale is fully furnished…
$295,903
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Solarium: 68 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$358,037
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Luxury apartments in Dehesa del Campoamor, Alicante Avant-garde, exceptional qualities, care…
$636,825
