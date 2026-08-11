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Apartments for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

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penthouses
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2 BHK
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45 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Elche, this residential complex offers a variety of housing o…
$285,978
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern New Build Residences Just 800 m from El Pinet Beach Exclusive Residential Co…
$288,890
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces in La Marina Set within a privileged natural …
$312,677
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3 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Located in Elche, this residential complex offers an exclusive collection of townhouses desi…
$534,735
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2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a place where Mediterranean tranquility is combined with modern comfort. In this re…
$284,337
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
New residential development with 63 modern design apartments (2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms), d…
$285,978
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3 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
This complex of apartments of new construction is distinguished by its privileged location i…
$363,819
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Elche, this residential complex offers a variety of housing o…
$344,788
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces in La Marina Set within a privileged natural …
$290,258
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a place where the tranquility of the Mediterranean sea is combined with modern comf…
$306,298
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a corner where the tranquility of the Mediterranean sea is combined with modern com…
$345,597
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Modern buildings only 800 m from El Pinet beachExclusive residential complex in La Marina – …
$353,329
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a place where the tranquility of the Mediterranean sea is combined with modern comf…
$306,298
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Baia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Baia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Bountiful ground floor apartment offering private gardens and terrace, set in a resort with …
$322,880
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern New Build Residences Just 800 m from El Pinet Beach Exclusive Residential Complex in…
$344,783
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern New Build Residences Just 800 m from El Pinet Beach Exclusive Residential Co…
$346,878
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern New Build Residences Just 800 m from El Pinet Beach Exclusive Residential Co…
$307,434
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a corner where the tranquility of the Mediterranean sea is combined with modern com…
$286,649
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a corner where Mediterranean tranquility is combined with modern comfort. In this r…
$345,597
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in la Marina, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
la Marina, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a corner where the tranquility of the Mediterranean sea is combined with modern com…
$345,597
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Apartment in Altabix area, Elche. The house has various common areas, a children's pl…
$389,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
This complex of apartments of new construction is distinguished by its privileged location i…
$264,063
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments with Large Terraces in La Marina Set within a privileged natural …
$351,925
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern New Build Residences Just 800 m from El Pinet Beach Exclusive Residential Complex in…
$288,890
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Baia, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Baia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful modern ground floor apartment with gardens, elegant terrace, in a resort that offe…
$311,348
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Modern New Build Residences Just 800 m from El Pinet Beach Exclusive Residential Complex in…
$305,577
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Modern buildings only 800 m from El Pinet beachExclusive residential complex in La Marina – …
$288,890
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Modern buildings only 800 m from El Pinet beachExclusive residential complex in La Marina – …
$311,203
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Marina, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Marina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Elche, this residential complex offers a variety of housing o…
$305,581
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments for sale in Arenales del Sol, Costa Blanca In total there will be 48 homes with 2…
$305,327
Leave a request

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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