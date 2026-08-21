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Apartments for sale in Altea, Spain

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51 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
These apartments in the popular residential complex of Altea la Nova are located just 1 km f…
$399 028
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
We present you a unique property in the coveted area of Altea: an exclusive new building con…
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
This first line apartment offers spectacular views of the sea and the city of Altea.The livi…
$349 716
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
An exclusive penthouse in Altea with spectacular panoramic views of the Gulf of Altea and th…
$981 310
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a spacious apartment in a gated urbanization in the city of Mascarat. The apartme…
$346 753
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Discover luxury and sustainability at Viva Altea Beach, an exclusive real estate project loc…
$551 377
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
We present a cozy apartment in Albir just 200 meters from the beach. The apartment consists …
$340 973
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Stunning beachfront apartment in Altea with spectacular sea views. An amazing modern apar…
$465 220
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1 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment located on the beach front in Altea. There are stunning views of the sea from e…
$448 896
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4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Exclusive apartment of the LUXURY class on the first line of the sea!Location: Mascarat Beac…
$1,91M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 342 m²
Floor 4/4
Key ready high end penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea vi…
$2,43M
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 11/14
Modern apartment with an area of ​​115 m², located on the 11th floor of a 14-story building …
$745 518
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
We present an impressive apartment with sea views in the city of Altea, Mascarat area. Apart…
$456 558
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
This nice duplex apartment is located in a safe urbanisation in the Mascarat area of Altea. …
$489 705
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Spacious apartment, completely renovated in the heart of Altea, is within walking distance f…
$345 597
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4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
We present luxury apartments in the city of Altea on the first line of the sea. Apartment wi…
$1,61M
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Mediterranean charm in the heart of Altea. This beautiful 2-bedroom apartment has recently b…
$265 620
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4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 437 m²
Bedrooms: 4, Bathrooms: 3, Townhouse in Altea, Alicante, Spain
$936 193
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4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
This stylish duplex in Altea La Vella offers stunning sea and mountain views from the 11th f…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
We present you a unique property in the sought-after area of Altea: an exclusive new buildin…
$981 310
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
The last apartment of the exclusive urbanization in Altea has been put up for sale. A super …
$2,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
This modern apartment, located in the Sierra de Altea, offers sea views.A bright living room…
$326 402
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4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Comfortable penthouse with sea views located in the city of Altea, Mascarat district. The ap…
$1,85M
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Comfortable sea view apartments located in Altea Hills, an exclusive residential area known …
$398 202
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful and bright penthouse is located in an exclusive gated community in Altea la V…
$301 806
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4 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
NEW BUILD LUXURY VILLA IN ALTEA New Build Luxury Villa located in one of the most desirabl…
$2,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALTEA New Build Luxury Villa located in Altea, the most pictures…
$1,62M
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Charming Renovated Apartment with Sea & Mountain Views in Altea Old TownDiscover this beauti…
$347 077
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2 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Alicante. This exquisite property spans 104 m…
$540 520
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3 bedroom apartment in Altea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
LUXURY NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALTEA HILLS New Build Luxury Villa located in Altea Hills. Vil…
$2,03M
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