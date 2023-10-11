UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Altea
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Altea, Spain
27 properties total found
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2
240 m²
Modern penthouse with sea views and within walking distance from the beach The penthouse lo…
€349,943
Recommend
5 room apartment
Altea, Spain
5
512 m²
This luxury villa is a corner of paradise on earth where luxury and nature merge to create …
€5,48M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
3
579 m²
€1,72M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
4
254 m²
On Sierra de Altea with impressive sea views we come across this minimalist style brand new…
€2,12M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
4
352 m²
Altea Hills is a luxury urbanization located in one of the most beautiful cities on the Cos…
€1,67M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
4
413 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Altea Hills with incredible sea views The total area of the villa …
€1,79M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
3
2
Apartment in the center of Altea, close to all services, a quiet and family area, close to s…
€265,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Altea, Spain
5
417 m²
Luxury villa with sea views in Sierra de AlteaFull of light with large interior spaces uniq…
€1,15M
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
3
1
87 m²
Introducing an impressive sea view apartment in Altea, Mascarat.Apartments with an area of 8…
€395,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
5
5
240 m²
Introducing chic apartments in Altea on the first line of the sea. Apartment with an area of…
€1,40M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
2
3
179 m²
DescriptionLuxurious apartment in a gated residential condominium with panoramic sea views, …
€975,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Altea, Spain
4
2
158 m²
Comfortable apartments with sea views located in Althea Hills, an elite residential area kno…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
3
2
95 m²
€233,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Altea, Spain
4
2
€325,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
3
2
€525,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2
2
82 m²
FLAT IN FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic flat in first line of the beach of Mascarat, in…
€272,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2
2
82 m²
FLAT IN FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic flat in first line of the beach of Mascarat, in…
€272,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2
2
82 m²
FLAT IN FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH~ ~ Fantastic flat in first line of the beach of Mascarat, in…
€272,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
220 m²
DescriptionLuxurious penthouse in a closed residential complex in Altea Hills, Altea city (A…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
225 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, modern apartment on the 1st sea line of Mascarat beach (Altea) in Spai…
€850,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
4
3
The magnificent designer penthouse is located in a prestigious area and has 4 bedrooms, 3 ba…
€1,50M
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
3
212 m²
DescriptionLuxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea (Mascarat area)!For Sal…
€1,20M
Recommend
Penthouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
254 m²
DescriptionFor sale Penthouse Lux with stunning sea views, located in the best exclusive res…
€595,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
3
3
579 m²
Apartment in Altea Hills, Altea. Luxury apartments with stunning views located in one of the…
€1,70M
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
2
2
82 m²
Apartments on the seafront in Altea. They consist of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with large…
€320,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with bathroom, with public pool, close to shops
Altea, Spain
2
2
82 m²
Apartments with 2 bedrooms Altea Beach is a residential complex on the first line, designed …
€272,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Altea, Spain
3
3
579 m²
Ocean Suites Altea is a private development of 13 extraordinary luxury apartments with stunn…
€1,55M
Recommend
