Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
708
Barcelona
20
Marbella
504
Valencia
48
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
427 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Modern villa with 164 m2 of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, two terraces, solarium an…
$846,536
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
I am pleased to present to your attention this luxury apartment with private pool, located o…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$456,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Casares, Spain
Apartment
Casares, Spain
Area 103 m²
New Development: Prices from € 299,000 to € 354,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$296,248
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 80 m²
New Development: Prices from € 792,000 to € 1,860,000. [Beds: 2 - 4] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$788,115
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 114 m²
New Development: Prices from € 397,000 to € 652,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$392,923
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the area of Torviscas Alto. It is loca…
$188,501
Leave a request
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 37 m²
New Development: Prices from € 168,000 to € 494,000. [Beds: 1 - 3] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$167,972
Leave a request
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 67 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$343,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 84 m²
New Development: Prices from € 227,000 to € 382,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$225,887
Leave a request
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 99 m²
New Development: Prices from € 599,000 to € 1,289,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$598,901
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Stylish new construction project just 800 meters from the miles of fine sandy beaches. The c…
$396,200
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
On sale the apartment located in the San Eugenio Bajo zone in the Laguna Park complex. The …
$180,829
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
2 bedroom(from 267 000 Euro) and 3 bedroom(288 000 Euro) apartments, and 3 bedroom (from 368…
$289,555
Leave a request
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 90 m²
New Development: Prices from € 253,000 to € 542,200. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$250,402
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,323
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORRE-PACHECO New build residential complex of apartments in Torre …
$144,268
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
$183,298
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
This charming Mediterranean villa is located just 450 meters or 10 minutes walk from the san…
$855,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
On sale a cozy apartment with one bedroom, bathroom, living room and terrace. The apartment …
$146,855
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
80 homes open to the light of the Mediterranean  Private urbanization of townhouses, apar…
$693,201
Leave a request
Apartment in Andalusia, Spain
Apartment
Andalusia, Spain
Area 50 m²
New Development: Prices from € 215,000 to € 374,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$213,945
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Elx Elche, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 73 m2.Orientation - north.The Apartment is situated downtown.Ne…
$263,930
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
76 newly built apartments with large terraces and sea views in a special complex! Why is thi…
$290,690
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Platja dAro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Brava, in S’agaró. Located in the municipality…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 44 m²
New Development: Prices from € 183,000 to € 469,500. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$182,102
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment with sea views and near the beach of La Mata in Torrevieja . The house is located …
$148,575
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the Rocas del Mar complex, in the Costa Del Silencio…
$141,376
Leave a request

Property types in Spain

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go