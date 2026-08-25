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Apartments for sale in Extremadura, Spain

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Badajoz
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85 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
SunPlace is a promoter descended from the business group Residencial Playa Flamenca and Vist…
$250 550
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4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Four bedroom apartment in the first line of beach in the historic center of Estepona, with f…
$581 426
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOMAS DE CABO ROIGNew Build Luxury Residential complex loca…
$342 681
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
A great penthouse on Estepon's beach. Unrivaled location, surrounded by all kinds of serv…
$341 696
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOS ALTOSNew Build modern apartments and penthouses with an…
$303 904
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1 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Nice Apartment North Estepona. Modern with great qualities, double glazing windows, large …
$137 763
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Attic in the new area of ​​Los Lances Beach. It is located in urbanization with gardens and…
$412 205
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEAFRONT RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VILLAYOJOSANew Build seafront private urbanization…
$708 019
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN LOMAS DE CABO ROIGNew Build Luxury Residential complex loca…
$430 258
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Nº 28. 3rd Attic Plant. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the …
$758 215
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
MODERN TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN AND SOLARIUM Private urbanization of townhouses, with an area …
$469 713
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARESModern New Build semi-detached villas with 3 …
$435 595
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
2 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
$288 803
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A beautiful apartment in the best district of the Spanish alley due to the views and peace, …
$482 714
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Nº21. 3rd Plant. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of…
$550 473
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment in the center of Estepona in an urbanization with a pool and surrounded …
$178 984
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Nº15.plant 2nd. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of …
$260 722
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATARNew Build residential complex of bungalows in Sa…
$304 884
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Bright penthouse with stunning panoramic sea and mountain views, located on the renowned bal…
$1,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Nº 12. 1st Plant.Magnific New construction apartment located in the center of the city of Es…
$288 392
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERANew Build development of 11 townhouses in Santi…
$441 151
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
No. 3 Low plants. A beautiful apartment in a new building located in the center of the city …
$216 950
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Flat in the centre of Calpe and recently refurbished very close to the beach. We present thi…
$127 983
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Studio apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Studio apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Study 200 meters from the beach. This is a very bright ground floor in urbanization with a …
$184 408
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3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN CALPE Luxury New Build residential complex in Calpe. Complex build…
$615 749
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
FLOOR FOR SALE. Recovered kitchen and bathroom. Very good condition in general. It is very …
$157 289
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4 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Nº18.Plant 2nd. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of …
$487 975
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
SunPlace is a promoter descended from the business group Residencial Playa Flamenca and Vist…
$269 513
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2 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Great apartment located in the sports port of Estepona, an area in great demand for its prox…
$258 062
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LOS ALCAZARESNew Build residential complex in Los Alcazares.Complex…
$301 798
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Property types in Extremadura

penthouses
multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Extremadura, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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