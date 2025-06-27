Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lugo, Spain

413 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Apartments on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor) in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Salon, ope…
$223,502
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Apartments on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor) in Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante. Salo…
$171,987
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Apartment in San Miguel de Salinas
$167,482
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments in Laguna Park complex, Ciudad Quesada. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedrooms with …
$160,552
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The new residential complex, consisting of 124 apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penth…
$190,583
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in Pilar de La Horadada. Salon, American kitchen, 2 large bed…
$184,692
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments on the lower floor in Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedrooms with built-…
$190,583
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments on the first floor (in Russian 2nd floor) in Los Alcazares, Mar Menor. Salon, kit…
$179,032
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in Finestrat, near Benidorm. Salon, kitchen with household ap…
$276,056
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Apartments on the first line in the complex of Panorama Mar, Punta Prima, Torrevieja, with s…
$196,243
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in the urbanization of La Veleta, Torrevieja. Salon with acce…
$252,955
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Apartment in Las Filipinas, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca Salon, open kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 …
$133,986
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment located on the New Golden Mile in Estepona.Living/dining room, …
$276,056
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment in Torrevieja
$188,273
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartments in Mar Azul
$166,904
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Bungalow in La Zenia for Sale
$284,142
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments on the top floor in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms…
$284,142
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Luxury apartments are located in Guadalmina Baja. Fully renovated ultra-modern apartments ha…
$918,263
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Apartments in Finestrat. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace 27 m2. Th…
$236,785
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Punta Prima is a quiet residential area located five minutes drive from Torrevieja. Nearby a…
$219,344
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Apartment in San Miguel de Salinas
$206,754
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
This urbanization consists of 45 apartments with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms and is located in the L…
$900,937
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in a closed residential complex in the town of Ciudad Quesada…
$183,653
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Luxury spacious apartments in Spain, located in a closed guarded complex in the area of New …
$1,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Penthouse in Santa Paul. Salon, separate kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace of 77 m2,…
$453,934
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Beautiful light Zh sleeping duplex penthouse overlooking Mount La Concha, golf course and se…
$687,253
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar. Salon, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace 1…
$183,653
3 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments from the developer in the complex of La Recoleta, Punta Prima, Torrevieja. Large …
$276,056
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Penthouse in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$241,405
2 bedroom apartment in Abadin, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments on the ground floor in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedro…
$173,257
