Apartments for sale in Arona, Spain

The municipality of Arona covers 82 square kilometers on the southern coast of Tenerife and includes key tourist areas such as Los Cristianos and Playa de las Américas, which welcome over 1 million tourists annually. This makes apartments in Arona a good rental investment.
Features of Buying Apartments in Arona
The sale of apartments in Arona is regulated by general Spanish laws, but in the Canary Islands, instead of the standard 21% VAT, the IGIC (Individual Tax Code) of 7% applies. Key advantages:
- Foreigners have access to mortgages for up to 60% of the property value at 2.8–3.2% per annum, with mandatory life insurance.
- The average transaction time is 45 days, including notarization and registration in the Arona land registry.
- Rent in tourist areas brings 7-9% per annum.
Apartments’ Prices in Arona, Spain
According to the Santa Cruz de Tenerife property registry, the cost of apartments in Arona increased by 15% from 2023 to 2024 and by 14% by 2025. The average price per square meter reached €3,740 in October 2025, with peaks in tourist areas. This is lower than in Adeje (€4,500/m²) but higher than in Grandidier (€2,800/m²).
Average price of apartments for sale in Arona:
|Property type
|Average price 2023, €
|Average price 2024, €
|Average price 2025, €
|Studio
|80-120 thousand
|95–140 thousand
|110–160 thousand
|One-room apartment
|110–160 thousand
|130–190 thousand
|150–220 thousand
|Two-room apartment
|150–280 thousand
|180–330 thousand
|210–380 thousand
|Three-room apartment
|240–420 thousand
|290–500 thousand
|340–580 thousand
|Apartments by the sea (first line)
|300–550 thousand
|360–660 thousand
|420–760 thousand
|Penthouse with a terrace
|480 thousand – 1.3 million
|550 thousand – 1.5 million
|640 thousand – 1.8 million
|Multi-level apartments/duplex
|380–780 thousand
|50–900 thousand
|520 thousand – 1.05 million
Where is the Best Place to Buy an Apartment in Arona?
You can buy apartments in Arona in any district, but Los Cristianos is the most popular. There are over 600 properties here, priced at €4,100 per square meter. Reina Sofia Airport is just a 5-minute drive away.
Other popular areas:
- Playa de las Américas. A tourist hub with 7 beaches (including volcanic sand), nightclubs, and a golf course. Investment: daily rent up to €150/night during high season. Average price per square meter: €5,700/m².
- Costa del Silencio. Budget option for retirees: Montana Roja nature reserve, low payments (150 €/month), price increase +12% per year (2800 €/m²).
- Palm-Mar. A prestigious area with prices starting from €4,800/m², the main properties are luxury villas.
- Las Galletas. An authentic fishing port. Prices start from €3,200/m².