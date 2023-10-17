Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Arona, Spain

81 property total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Fantastic 56 m2 apartment in the “Green Garden Resort” complex with magnificent tropical gar…
€330,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Spacious apartment in Playa Graciosa complex. The complex Playa Graciosa 1 is located in Los…
€413,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in Torres Yomely complex in the center of Playa de las Americas. All infrastructur…
€188,500
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
1 bedroom apartment in Playa de Las Americas, Costa Adeje, in the Viña del Mar complex. The …
€245,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment for sale in the Parque de la Reina area, in the Olivina II complex, ideal for a fa…
€189,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
€245,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
€375,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
€720,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
For sale a very bright apartment in the complex “Frontera Primavera”, in the Costa del Silen…
€136,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
€110,250
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
€369,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment for sale in the complex Parque Santiago III, in the city of Playa de Las Americas.…
€475,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
€315,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
€530,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartment in the Primavera complex in Palm Mar. The apartment is located in a complex with a…
€227,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Optimist complex in Playa de Las Americas, just 300 mete…
€239,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
€159,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
One bedroom apartment with ocean views, located on the first floor in the Bahía de Los Mence…
€315,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Apartment in the Compostela Beach complex overlooking the pool and partial ocean and mountai…
€395,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
€189,000
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We have for sale a beautiful flat, completely renovated in the residential Baraca, in Costa …
€175,000
1 room apartment with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale one-bedroom apartment in the Flamingo complex in Palm Mar.Living area 50 m2, terrac…
€155,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€159,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€150,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€145,000
1 room apartment with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€113,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€367,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€145,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€184,000
