Apartments for sale in Arona, Spain

The municipality of Arona covers 82 square kilometers on the southern coast of Tenerife and includes key tourist areas such as Los Cristianos and Playa de las Américas, which welcome over 1 million tourists annually. This makes apartments in Arona a good rental investment.

Features of Buying Apartments in Arona

The sale of apartments in Arona is regulated by general Spanish laws, but in the Canary Islands, instead of the standard 21% VAT, the IGIC (Individual Tax Code) of 7% applies. Key advantages:

Foreigners have access to mortgages for up to 60% of the property value at 2.8–3.2% per annum, with mandatory life insurance.

The average transaction time is 45 days, including notarization and registration in the Arona land registry.

Rent in tourist areas brings 7-9% per annum.

Apartments’ Prices in Arona, Spain

According to the Santa Cruz de Tenerife property registry, the cost of apartments in Arona increased by 15% from 2023 to 2024 and by 14% by 2025. The average price per square meter reached €3,740 in October 2025, with peaks in tourist areas. This is lower than in Adeje (€4,500/m²) but higher than in Grandidier (€2,800/m²).

Average price of apartments for sale in Arona:

Property type Average price 2023, € Average price 2024, € Average price 2025, € Studio 80-120 thousand 95–140 thousand 110–160 thousand One-room apartment 110–160 thousand 130–190 thousand 150–220 thousand Two-room apartment 150–280 thousand 180–330 thousand 210–380 thousand Three-room apartment 240–420 thousand 290–500 thousand 340–580 thousand Apartments by the sea (first line) 300–550 thousand 360–660 thousand 420–760 thousand Penthouse with a terrace 480 thousand – 1.3 million 550 thousand – 1.5 million 640 thousand – 1.8 million Multi-level apartments/duplex 380–780 thousand 50–900 thousand 520 thousand – 1.05 million

Where is the Best Place to Buy an Apartment in Arona?

You can buy apartments in Arona in any district, but Los Cristianos is the most popular. There are over 600 properties here, priced at €4,100 per square meter. Reina Sofia Airport is just a 5-minute drive away.

Other popular areas: