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Apartments for sale in Arona, Spain

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112 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
On sale is an apartment located in Cabo Blanco.  The complex is located near the entire infr…
$81 640
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
For sale is a furnished apartment with one bedroom, living room, American style kitchen, bat…
$299 583
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
An apartment with ocean views is for sale, located in the Adeje area, in the Club Paraiso co…
$173 777
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
$92 137
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Excellent apartment in the central part of Los Cristianos. It consists of 2 spacious bedroom…
$453 423
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the Flamingo complex in the Palm Mar zone. The complex i…
$167 945
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3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Apartment in the complex Playa Graciosa, Los Cristianos, consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms…
$524 829
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
On sale apartment. located in the Flamingo complex, in the Palm Mar area.Consists of: bedroo…
$157 449
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
On sale is a cozy apartment with one bedroom, a living room, a fully equipped kitchen in the…
$95 636
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2 bedroom apartment in El Bebedero, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale is an apartment with mountain views, which is located in the Diana Residence, Buzan…
$173 777
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at El Chaparral in Costa del Silencio. Completely renovated and furnished, r…
$122 460
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
VYM Canarias real estate agency offers for exclusive sale this spacious ground floor apartme…
$441 797
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
For sale apartment in the Parque Santiago III complex, in the Playa de Las Americas zone. On…
$798 906
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
For sale apartment in the Aneto I complex in the town of Parque de La Reina, in the south of…
$188 938
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
One bedroom apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located…
$373 212
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
An apartment for sale located in the Rocas del Mar Complex, in the Costa Del Silencio area. …
$150 451
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy apartment located in the center  Las Galetas, third floor without elevator.  The apartm…
$95 636
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3 bedroom apartment in El Bebedero, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the Residence Diana, Buzanada, Arona Municipality.The ap…
$150 451
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 2", Playa de Las Americas. T…
$360 383
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Exclusive! Cozy and bright studio apartment in the prestigious Paraíso Royal complex, locate…
$300 989
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3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Los Cristianos zone. The apartment consists of: 3 bed…
$279 909
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
First line from the beach! We offer for sale a studio apartment in the complex "Comodoro", L…
$312 667
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the Las Americas area, in the Las Floritas complex.Consis…
$186 606
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Apartment for sale located in the Castle Harbor complex, Los Cristianos. The apartment is l…
$192 437
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Castle Harbor in Los Cristianos.  Area 65 m2 inside and 9 m2 terrace. …
$276 410
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A fantastic opportunity to own one of the most beautiful apartments in the prestigious Los C…
$422 678
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2 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex San Remo, Palm Mar. The complex has a swimmin…
$338 223
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering for sale an apartment in the ‘Balcon del Mar’ comple…
$233 501
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. The complex is located 2 minutes walk fr…
$102 633
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
One-bedroom apartment in Oasis Mango, Los Cristianos. Fully reformed with ocean views. The c…
$163 280
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The municipality of Arona covers 82 square kilometers on the southern coast of Tenerife and includes key tourist areas such as Los Cristianos and Playa de las Américas, which welcome over 1 million tourists annually. This makes apartments in Arona a good rental investment.

Features of Buying Apartments in Arona

The sale of apartments in Arona is regulated by general Spanish laws, but in the Canary Islands, instead of the standard 21% VAT, the IGIC (Individual Tax Code) of 7% applies. Key advantages:

  • Foreigners have access to mortgages for up to 60% of the property value at 2.8–3.2% per annum, with mandatory life insurance.
  • The average transaction time is 45 days, including notarization and registration in the Arona land registry.
  • Rent in tourist areas brings 7-9% per annum.

Apartments’ Prices in Arona, Spain

According to the Santa Cruz de Tenerife property registry, the cost of apartments in Arona increased by 15% from 2023 to 2024 and by 14% by 2025. The average price per square meter reached €3,740 in October 2025, with peaks in tourist areas. This is lower than in Adeje (€4,500/m²) but higher than in Grandidier (€2,800/m²).

Average price of apartments for sale in Arona:

Property type Average price 2023, € Average price 2024, € Average price 2025, €
Studio 80-120 thousand 95–140 thousand 110–160 thousand
One-room apartment 110–160 thousand 130–190 thousand 150–220 thousand
Two-room apartment 150–280 thousand 180–330 thousand 210–380 thousand
Three-room apartment 240–420 thousand 290–500 thousand 340–580 thousand
Apartments by the sea (first line) 300–550 thousand 360–660 thousand 420–760 thousand
Penthouse with a terrace 480 thousand – 1.3 million 550 thousand – 1.5 million 640 thousand – 1.8 million
Multi-level apartments/duplex 380–780 thousand 50–900 thousand 520 thousand – 1.05 million

Where is the Best Place to Buy an Apartment in Arona?

You can buy apartments in Arona in any district, but Los Cristianos is the most popular. There are over 600 properties here, priced at €4,100 per square meter. Reina Sofia Airport is just a 5-minute drive away.

Other popular areas:

  • Playa de las Américas. A tourist hub with 7 beaches (including volcanic sand), nightclubs, and a golf course. Investment: daily rent up to €150/night during high season. Average price per square meter: €5,700/m².
  • Costa del Silencio. Budget option for retirees: Montana Roja nature reserve, low payments (150 €/month), price increase +12% per year (2800 €/m²).
  • Palm-Mar. A prestigious area with prices starting from €4,800/m², the main properties are luxury villas.
  • Las Galletas. An authentic fishing port. Prices start from €3,200/m².

Frequently Asked Questions About Buying an Apartment in Arona, Spain

Can foreigners buy an apartment in Arona?

To complete the transaction, you need an NIE (issued in 2-3 days at the Santa Cruz de Tenerife police or consulate, costs €10) and an account in a Spanish bank (BBVA opens in 1 day with a passport).

How much does an apartment cost in Arona?

In October 2025, the average price reached €3,740/m², or €260,000–400,000 for a two-room apartment of 70 m². In the secondary market, prices are 10–15% lower than new builds.

Is buying an apartment in Arona a good investment?

With price growth of 14% in 2025 and rental yields of 7-9%, properties in Arona are quite profitable for investment.

Where is the best place to stay in Arona?

Los Cristianos or Las Galletas are best suited for permanent residence. For investment, Playa de las Américas is the best option.

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