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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Spain

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Extremadura
4
Badajoz
4
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7 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming ground floor apartment with a small private garden, terrace, pool and parking situa…
$321,285
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/2
Inviting middle floor apartment with large terrace, pool, gym and spa with panoramic sea and…
$655,236
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
SunPlace is a promoter descended from the business group Residencial Playa Flamenca and Vist…
$293,162
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
SunPlace is a promoter descended from the business group Residencial Playa Flamenca and Vist…
$269,513
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
SunPlace is a promoter descended from the business group Residencial Playa Flamenca and Vist…
$269,731
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
SunPlace is a promoter descended from the business group Residencial Playa Flamenca and Vist…
$321,516
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Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 2
LARGE RECENTLY BUILT 5-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH POOL AND A LARGE TERRACE, IN BLANES  It is a g…
$453,261
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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