Terraced Apartments for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
708
Barcelona
20
Marbella
504
Valencia
48
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 100 m²
✨ Living in the heart of Alicante: an opportunity that has everything ✨In the heart of Alica…
$313,646
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment in the heart of Torrevieja. Very spacious apartment with three bedrooms, two bathr…
$102,280
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA FLAMENCA New Build luxury complex of apartments with 2 bedro…
$311,146
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
$486,482
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
A unique opportunity to acquire an exclusive dream home in La Mata! Stunning sea views and a…
$873,157
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
First 60 homes already for sale, with availability of wonderful penthouses with sea views, g…
$408,893
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Excellent floor very well located with views and in an excellent position in Estepona with a…
$334,103
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Modern villa with 164 m2 of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, two terraces, solarium an…
$846,536
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The apartment located in the Levante area, incredible views of the sea, in one of the best a…
$425,584
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$430,544
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Javier, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
$164,647
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Apartments 100m from the sea, Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 42 homes in the best location, a pri…
$432,910
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Valencian Community, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Valencian Community, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN TORRE-PACHECO. NEW BUILD PENTHOUSES IN TORRE-PACHECO New Build resid…
$190,563
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Great housing on the first floor with side views to the sea. It consists of 3 bedrooms, dini…
$205,018
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Three-sleeping apartments in the north Costa to Blanca Luxurious apartments in modern style …
$644,018
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Teulada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Teulada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New villa project in Moraira
$1,86M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
$446,574
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
$1,62M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Located just a few minutes’ walk from the sea, these contemporary flats in Torrevieja offer …
$375,290
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$306,417
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Квартиры с 2 спальнями в Бенидорме Апартаменты с 1 или 2 спальнями в центральной части Бенид…
$303,085
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
I am pleased to present to your attention this luxury apartment with private pool, located o…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
Apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 133 m²
Discover the harmonious fusion between elegance and modernity in Bonalba Green, the perfect …
$456,796
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern residential located in T…
$425,277
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
$296,248
Leave a request
Apartment in Casares, Spain
Apartment
Casares, Spain
Area 103 m²
New Development: Prices from € 299,000 to € 354,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$296,248
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Nº21. 3rd Plant. Magnificent new construction apartment located in the center of the city of…
$550,473
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in la Nucia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments for sale in Altea, Costa Blanca Exclusive and beautiful "Puerto Azul" Residential…
$535,707
Leave a request
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 80 m²
New Development: Prices from € 792,000 to € 1,860,000. [Beds: 2 - 4] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$788,115
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment 200 meters from the beach in Cala de Finestrat, Costa Blanca, with 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
$228,995
Leave a request

