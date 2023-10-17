Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Residential
  San Miguel de Salinas
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

111 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€154,900
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€155,000
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€145,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Modern Apartments in Exclusive Resort Surrounded by Nature in San Miguel de Salinas Luxuriou…
€435,000
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINASNew Build residential complex of bung…
€179,328
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINASNew Build residential complex of bung…
€204,961
3 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT 2 and 3 bedroom homes with high quality…
€145,595
3 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas an…
€369,114
3 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas an…
€369,114
4 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build villas with 4 bedrooms a…
€897,151
3 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build villa with 3 bedrooms an…
€634,670
3 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINASNew Build residential of 165 apartmen…
€194,707
3 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINASNew Build residential of 165 apartmen…
€194,707
2 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Bungalows are offered for purchase on the lower and upper floors with 23 bedrooms in the ne…
€230,593
3 room apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Residential complex consisting on 6 new detached villasDesigned to enjoy more than 300 sunn…
€374,240
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Affordable Apartments in a Complex With Pool and Garage in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blan…
€165,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with storage room in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with storage room
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
About the project: a private residential area is located between La Florida and Villamartin,…
€239,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with garage, with garden
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€209,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Las Escalericas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
About the project: a new private residential complex is located in Villamartin, Oriuela Cost…
€289,950
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
About the project: a new private residential complex is located in Villamartin, Oriuela Cost…
€229,800
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€285,900
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
About the project: a modern residential complex is located in San Miguel de Salinas, south o…
€189,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Las Escalericas, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
About the project: a new private residential complex is located in Villamartin, Oriuela Cost…
€248,700
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINASNew Build residential of 165 apartmen…
€169,074
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas an…
€369,114
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF VILLAS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build villas with 4 bedrooms a…
€897,151
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Array
€153,695
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Residential complex consisting on 6 new detached villasDesigned to enjoy more than 300 sunn…
€374,240
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
APARTMENTS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New building contains 10 apartments with 2 and 3 bedroo…
€149,696
3 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room apartment with garage, with garden, with Lift
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
This residential complex is located on the territory of the Real Club de Golf de Campoamor G…
€179,000
