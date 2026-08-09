Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benidorm
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Benidorm, Spain

;
penthouses
15
1 BHK
256
2 BHK
716
3 BHK
315
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 361 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
TM Tower is located in Benidorm, just 150 metres from Poniente Beach, the idyllic holiday de…
$1,36M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260719095720The 21 m2 investment apartment is located in Hilford La Torre in the Play…
$209,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
TM Tower is located in Benidorm, just 150 metres from Poniente Beach, the idyllic holiday de…
$1,47M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
A new symbol appears on the coast of Benidorm. It is an elegant and modern tower that rethin…
$1,11M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
A new symbol appears on the coast of Benidor. An elegant and modern tower that rethinks the …
$699,954
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A new symbol appears on the coast of Benidorm. An elegant and modern tower that rethinks the…
$806,042
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717105417Furnished apartment of 21 m2 in the four-star aparthotel Hilford La Torre…
$209,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/2
Code 20260717110805For sale apartment of 21 m2 in Hilford La Torre, Benidorm. The object bel…
$209,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
A new iconic project appears on the coast of Benidorm. This elegant and modern tower redefin…
$2,47M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, ultramodern to…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, ultra-modern t…
$1,26M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, ultramodern to…
$1,04M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol appears – an elegant, ultramodern tower…
$666,705
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, advanced tower…
$1,03M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new architectural landmark is emerging on the coast of Benidorm: an elegant and innovative…
$965,925
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, avant-garde to…
$772,513
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol appears – an elegant, avant-garde tower…
$672,393
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol appears – an elegant, ultra-modern towe…
$795,267
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea-View Apartments Close to the Beach in Benidorm, Alicante in the Costa Blanca Region Situ…
$693,698
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol appears – an elegant, avant-garde tower…
$1,02M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
Description of object: Sunset Sailors by TM is practically located on the frontline of Ponie…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, avant-garde to…
$876,045
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This beautifully maintained property has a total area of 84 m2 with a cozy interior space of…
$301,496
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Wooden flooring throughout the house. Basic home automation system (control of temperature, …
$1,22M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Imagine waking up every morning with a sea breeze. Discover exclusive 1-4 bedroom apartments…
$1,54M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, avant-garde to…
$1,04M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, modern tower t…
$661,016
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol appears - an elegant, ultra-modern towe…
$1,24M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
On the coast of Benidorm, a new architectural symbol is emerging: an elegant, avant-garde to…
$684,908
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
High luxury large apartment with an awesome sea view, infinity pool and gym Delivery time…
$540,440
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go