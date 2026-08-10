Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lAlacanti
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

;
Alicante
453
Mutxamel
154
el Campello
48
Sant Joan dAlacant
34
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
694 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Alicante (Alacant), these exclusive lofts offer a unique oppo…
$334,294
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Newly built residential development in Alicante, with open views of the city. The h…
$207,675
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this residential complex of…
$379,397
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New Residential Development in Alicante with Unobstructed Views This development em…
$336,139
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This exclusive residential complex has been designed to provide comfort, security and well-b…
$542,090
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover charming spaces in a unique setting. A walk through this residential complex resemb…
$367,558
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Discover Estela, an exclusive residential complex from AEDAS Homes, offering apartments with…
$336,928
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover an exclusive new development in Alicante with modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments …
$300,519
Leave a request
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Hotel room in 3 * hotel in AlicanteTo the sea - 1.7 km | To the airport - 12 km | City centr…
$157,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$682,978
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
New apartments in an exclusive residential area near Alicante. Discover a new housing format…
$365,535
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
In the heart of San Blas Pau, Alicante, is this exclusive residential complex. Its privilege…
$507,415
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
New residential apartments in an exclusive gated complex near Alicante. Discover a new forma…
$365,535
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Eco-Friendly Apartments with Pool in Alicante Set in a dynamic and well-conn…
$363,455
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
New residential complex in Alicante with open viewsNewly built homes in a privileged locatio…
$336,893
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
We present you an attractive residential option in San Blas Pau, Alicante. Located in an are…
$306,876
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Fantastic middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace and stunning lake views …
$368,053
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Bright apartment of 125 m2 is located in the residential complex Urbanización Mistral, El Ca…
$402,174
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Property properties in Bonalba Green Discover cozy spaces in a unique environment. A walk th…
$365,535
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 6/8
Brilliant inviting middle floor apartment with storage room and garage space, located in a h…
$487,265
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
New residential properties in an exclusive residential area near Alicante. Discover a new ho…
$461,181
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ALICANTE CITY New residential building of 8 apartments in the c…
$336,321
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
We present you an EXCLUSIVE opportunity to purchase an excellent property located at Calle M…
$264,688
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 206 m²
Townhouses and twin houses of new construction in Cabo de las Huertas, AlicanteElite houses …
$1,33M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
A 1-year lease is sold or also available. We present you an exclusive property in the area o…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$530,220
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX NEAR MUTXAMEL Come and live in a complex in an area w…
$322,606
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
New apartments in an exclusive residential area near Alicante. Discover a new housing format…
$385,473
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Description of object: Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this residential complex of…
$354,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale a cozy, bright and really comfortable apartment on the 3rd floor, located in the ar…
$153,727
Leave a request

Property types in lAlacanti

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go