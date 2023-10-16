UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
l Alacanti
Apartments
Apartments for sale in l Alacanti, Spain
Alicante
323
el Campello
22
Sant Joan d Alacant
22
Mutxamel
4
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
Apartment
Clear all
375 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
93 m²
€359,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with garage, with closet
Alicante, Spain
160 m²
€255,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
159 m²
€220,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
2
91 m²
€510,000
Recommend
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
1 232 m²
€3,90M
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
132 m²
€279,000
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
92 m²
€449,000
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet
Alicante, Spain
102 m²
€315,000
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€1,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
2
1
90 m²
1
€185,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
2
1
111 m²
4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€235,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
5
2
135 m²
3
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€245,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
3
2
137 m²
4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
4
2
137 m²
4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
4
2
114 m²
1
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€193,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
3
1
71 m²
2
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€195,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
4
2
128 m²
3
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€203,000
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
104 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
114 m²
€170,000
Recommend
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
169 m²
€1,600
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
2
1
80 m²
€109,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with with repair
Alicante, Spain
3
1
56 m²
3
€145,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with utility room
Alicante, Spain
145 m²
€1,300
Recommend
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
178 m²
€790,000
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with Alarma, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
129 m²
€216,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
3
1
69 m²
€129,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Mutxamel, Spain
2
120 m²
Latest semiidetached houses of new construction in MutxamelDivided into 3 floors they inclu…
€233,772
Recommend
5 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
5
901 m²
Plot Construction Project Valid Building License Price 990000 EUR IVA Luxury villa sold off…
€4,64M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
4
831 m²
Array
€2,86M
Recommend
5 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
5
Array
€6,07M
Recommend
Property types in l Alacanti
penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
