Apartments for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

375 properties total found
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 93 m²
€359,000
Apartment with balcony, with garage, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with garage, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 160 m²
€255,000
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 159 m²
€220,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 91 m²
€510,000
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 232 m²
€3,90M
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 132 m²
€279,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 92 m²
€449,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with closet
Alicante, Spain
Area 102 m²
€315,000
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 100 m²
€1,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
€185,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€235,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€245,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€285,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€193,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€195,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in Complex with Pool in City Center of Alicante The apartments are situated in a …
€203,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 104 m²
€320,000
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with terrace, with closet, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 114 m²
€170,000
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with elevator, with terrace, with garage
Alicante, Spain
Area 169 m²
€1,600
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€109,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with with repair in Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with with repair
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
€145,000
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with utility room in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with elevator, with utility room
Alicante, Spain
Area 145 m²
€1,300
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse with balcony, with elevator, with terrace
Alicante, Spain
Area 178 m²
€790,000
Apartment with balcony, with Alarma, with Autobus in Alicante, Spain
Apartment with balcony, with Alarma, with Autobus
Alicante, Spain
Area 129 m²
€216,000
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€129,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition in Mutxamel, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Latest semiidetached houses of new construction in MutxamelDivided into 3 floors they inclu…
€233,772
5 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
5 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 901 m²
Plot Construction Project Valid Building License Price 990000 EUR IVA Luxury villa sold off…
€4,64M
4 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 831 m²
Array
€2,86M
5 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
5 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Array
€6,07M

Property types in l Alacanti

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
