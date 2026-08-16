Apartments for sale in Adeje, Spain

Adeje is a resort town in the southwest of Tenerife. Despite the Canary Islands' remoteness from mainland Spain, they are considered one of the most sought-after locations in the country for investment property.

Benefits of Buying Apartments in Adeje

People seeking comfort in an equatorial climate typically seek to buy apartments in Adeje. Tenerife is ideal for this purpose. The average temperature here is 23-28°C year-round, and extreme heatwaves are less common here than in mainland Europe.

Other advantages of apartments for in Adeje:

Investment return. Tourist rentals yield 6-8% per annum. For properties within 500 meters of the coast, this figure reaches 10%.

Tourist rentals yield 6-8% per annum. For properties within 500 meters of the coast, this figure reaches 10%. Legal simplicity. Foreigners can complete a purchase through the NIE in 4-6 weeks. Banks offer loans at 2.5-3.5% with a down payment of 20-30%.

Foreigners can complete a purchase through the NIE in 4-6 weeks. Banks offer loans at 2.5-3.5% with a down payment of 20-30%. Variety of real estate. Adeje has everything from studios (35-50 m²) to multi-level apartments with terraces and Atlantic views.

Apartment Prices in Adeje

The cost of apartments in Adeje are influenced by proximity to the ocean. If a property is located within 300 meters of the shore, its price is 15-20% higher. Studios are the cheapest option, but they are quickly snapped up by investors targeting short-term rentals through Airbnb.

Average apartment prices in Adeje:

Type of housing 2022 (€/m²) 2023 (€/m²) 2024 (€/m²) 2025 (€/m²) Studio (30-45 m²) 3600 3900 4300 4600 Two-room apartment (50-70 m²) 3900 4300 4700 5000 Three-room apartment (80-100 m²) 4300 4800 5200 5500 Penthouse/multi-level 4800 5300 5700 6000

Where is the Best Place to Buy an Apartment in Adeje?

Apartments and flats in Adeje are most often purchased in four main locations with the greatest tourist demand: