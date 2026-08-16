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Apartments for sale in Adeje, Spain

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176 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for sale in San Eugenio Bajo in the Ocean Park complex. Living room, American kitchen…
$157,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
In connection with the expansion a modern and profitable operating business is for sale, it…
$53,481
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the Torviscas Alto area. Located in th…
$200,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace overlooking the ocean.…
$334,724
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale in Adeja, La Postura. Consists of 1 bedroom, living room, 1 bathroom. Are…
$145,786
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is an apartment located in La Caleta.The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom, bathroom,…
$431,526
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4 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with a swimming pool on the complex and a garden.Two-story …
$449,020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In the heart of Costa de Adeje, Playa Paraíso lies Residencial Abora, a complex of 138 homes…
$652,436
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
One bedroom apartment in the Caribe complex, Playa de Las Americas. Consists of a living roo…
$163,280
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a two-bedroom apartment, which is located in the Los Cristianos area. The apartm…
$309,066
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex Island Village, San Eugenio Alto. The complex…
$290,405
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje - in a quiet area in the south of Tenerife.  Consists …
$174,943
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the Laguna Park II complex, Costa Adeje. There is a publ…
$134,123
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2-bedroom penthouse in a new and modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), a qu…
$437,927
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
$139,954
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$381,599
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Great apartment, spacious and bright right in front of the sea in Playa Paraiso. It has 1 be…
$306,257
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
We offer for sale apartment in the exclusive and luxurious complex "Atlantic Homes", in a lu…
$674,321
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Studio in the most exclusive area in the south of Tenerife, just 5 minutes walk from Playa d…
$156,282
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Excellent, completely renovated studio in the Olympia complex in the heart of Playa de Las A…
$279,030
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment in the Mareverde complex in Torviscas Bajo. Apartment 55 m2, 2 bedrooms, …
$230,925
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Apartment with Private Pool – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the most excl…
$2,30M
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale, located in one of the luxury aparthotels, called "Baobab Suite…
$674,321
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Apartment in Adeje, Spain
Apartment
Adeje, Spain
We present a commercial plot of 3,744 m2, located in Callao Salvaje in Costa Adeje. This plo…
$3,60M
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
We are happy to offer this beautiful modern apartment for sale in the well renowned complex …
$766,999
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover this elegant apartment located in Roque del Conde, one of the most sought-after res…
$522,847
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment in the Mirador del Sur complex in Playa Paraiso. Consists of a living room, an ope…
$180,774
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
$185,440
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Adeje is a resort town in the southwest of Tenerife. Despite the Canary Islands' remoteness from mainland Spain, they are considered one of the most sought-after locations in the country for investment property.

Benefits of Buying Apartments in Adeje

People seeking comfort in an equatorial climate typically seek to buy apartments in Adeje. Tenerife is ideal for this purpose. The average temperature here is 23-28°C year-round, and extreme heatwaves are less common here than in mainland Europe.

Other advantages of apartments for in Adeje:

  • Investment return. Tourist rentals yield 6-8% per annum. For properties within 500 meters of the coast, this figure reaches 10%.
  • Legal simplicity. Foreigners can complete a purchase through the NIE in 4-6 weeks. Banks offer loans at 2.5-3.5% with a down payment of 20-30%.
  • Variety of real estate. Adeje has everything from studios (35-50 m²) to multi-level apartments with terraces and Atlantic views.

Apartment Prices in Adeje

The cost of apartments in Adeje are influenced by proximity to the ocean. If a property is located within 300 meters of the shore, its price is 15-20% higher. Studios are the cheapest option, but they are quickly snapped up by investors targeting short-term rentals through Airbnb.

Average apartment prices in Adeje:

Type of housing 2022 (€/m²) 2023 (€/m²) 2024 (€/m²) 2025 (€/m²)
Studio (30-45 m²) 3600 3900 4300 4600
Two-room apartment (50-70 m²) 3900 4300 4700 5000
Three-room apartment (80-100 m²) 4300 4800 5200 5500
Penthouse/multi-level 4800 5300 5700 6000

Where is the Best Place to Buy an Apartment in Adeje?

Apartments and flats in Adeje are most often purchased in four main locations with the greatest tourist demand:

  • Costa Adeje. The heart of tourism with the beaches of Fañabé and Del Duque. Average price: €5,200/m². Suitable for rental and resale (price increase: 20% over 3 years).
  • Playa del Duque. An elite area with premium villas and apartments priced from €6,000 per m². Rental income is 7% per annum.
  • La Caleta. A quiet neighborhood with seafood restaurants and views of La Gomera Island. Apartments for sale in Adeje here start at €4,800/m².
  • Fañabe. A vibrant area with bars and nightlife. Property prices start from €500 per square meter. Popular with investors looking for short-term rentals (payback period: 8-10 years).

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying an Apartment in Adeje

How much does an apartment cost in Adeje?

The average price of apartments in Adeje ranges from €150,000 to €200,000 for a studio apartment, €250,000 to €350,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, and from €500,000 for a penthouse. Proximity to the sea is the most significant factor in pricing.

Is buying an apartment in Adeje a good investment?

The local market has grown 18% over three years, with rental yields reaching 8% per annum in areas like Costa Adeje. Tourist influx (3.5 million in 2024) guarantees strong demand.

What are the benefits of buying an apartment in Adeje?

Currently, buying an apartment in Adeje only provides comfortable accommodation in a resort area. The Golden Visa program has been closed since 2025, and the Spanish government has no plans to reinstate it.

Can foreigners buy an apartment in Adeje?

The process of purchasing an apartment by a foreigner only requires that he or she have an NIE and an account in a Spanish bank.

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