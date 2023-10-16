Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
94
Torre Pacheco
41
San Javier
40
Los Alcazares
32
Cartagena
27
Bajo Guadalentin
19
Aguilas
18
Alto Guadalentin
18
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€169,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€229,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€240,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Spacious 2 and 3 Bedroom Flats Near the Beach in Los Alcazares Costa Calida The residential …
€313,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€415,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
€485,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aguilas, Spain
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Beachfront Apartments with a Contemporary Design in Águilas, Murcia The beachfront apartment…
€646,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€225,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€265,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious Apartments in Complex with Communal Pool Close to Golf Course in Los Alcazares The …
€219,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€359,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€379,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€235,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€239,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€224,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Contemporary Flats in a Sought After Area of San Pedro del Pinatar Stylish mode…
€229,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€194,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€171,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We present you an apartment on the fifth floor in San Pedro del Pinatar with sea views. The…
€160,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with storage room
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, loc…
€169,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 4 blocks of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€186,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with garden
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of 4 blocks of apartments with 2 and 3 b…
€169,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Aguilas, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€341,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Aguilas, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Discover a range of houses, penthouses and duplexes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all with spaci…
€317,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€217,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€319,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Stylish Golf Apartments in Los Alcázares Costa Calida Stylish golf apartment…
€209,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern style apartment in a gated complex from the developer in the area of La Serena Golf, …
€217,000

