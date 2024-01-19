Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Andalusia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Andalusia, Spain

penthouses
233
studios
6
1 BHK
44
2 BHK
333
3 BHK
418
4 BHK
76
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 005 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments In a Gated Compound in a Popular Area in Fuengirola This residential compound is …
€260,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats with Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Design Close to Beach Marbella The flats are eq…
€750,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 5
Flats with Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Design Close to Beach Marbella The flats are eq…
€1,29M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€402,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€429,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with 3 Bedrooms and Unique Sea Views in Malaga Mijas The apartments are situated …
€539,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
1,2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Residential Compound in Mijas This residen…
€265,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/4
Sea View Apartment with 2 Bedrooms in Luxury Complex in Fuengirola La Reserva del Higueron T…
€579,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€650,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€568,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€641,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
4 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€711,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€774,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€797,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats in Historical Building Project in Malaga El Limonar The flats are situated in an exclu…
€500,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€304,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€450,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€519,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Apartments with Large Terraces in Malaga El Limonar The apartments are equipped wi…
€550,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
Spectacular View Apartments and Penthouses with Spacious Living Areas in Casares Brand new M…
€499,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 4
Affordable 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Close to the Beach in Manilva This new residential dev…
€375,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments in the Residential Complex with Exotic Garden and Lake in Casares Smart …
€339,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
1 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in the Residential Complex with Exotic Garden and Lake in Casares Smart …
€259,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Torrox, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern Design Apartments Just a Few Steps From the Beach in Torrox Costa Apartments for sale…
€304,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torre del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€520,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylishly Designed Apartments with Perfect Sea Views in Torremolinos Torremolinos is one of …
€463,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Exclusive Malaga …
€640,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€331,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Contemporary and Luxury Apartment in a Resort Style Complex in Mijas This residential develo…
€531,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Contemporary and Luxury Apartment in a Resort Style Complex in Mijas This residential develo…
€899,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir