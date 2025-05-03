Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments in Spain

Torrevieja
56
Valencian Community
65
Alacant Alicante
65
Orihuela
8
68 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer a rental apartment in the city center. The area is 48 m2, consists of a living room…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
Cozy apartment for rent in a quiet area, near the "Park of Nations", the park "Doña Sinforos…
$51
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for rent in one of the prestigious urbanizations of the city - ALDEA DEL MAR in a …
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment in a house with a swimming pool in a gated complex, which is located 100 meters fr…
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/6
For rent a new apartment with new renovations and new furniture in the beach area of Torrevi…
$68
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The urbanization of Flamenca Villadg is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$79
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer to rent an apartment in the city center after a major renovation with new furniture…
$57
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/10
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$91
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer to rent an apartment in the city center after a major renovation with new furniture…
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
Cozy apartment for rent in a quiet area, near the "Park of Nations", the park "Doña Sinforos…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
The urbanization of RECOLETA is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential area…
$68
per night
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Espanour MAGDOLINA is located in San Pedro del Pinatar. The apartment of 50 m2 consists of a…
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful apartment in La Mata with 2 bedrooms, a large living room and sea views. Just 100 …
$57
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 7
First line of the sea! The urbanization of Panorama Mar is considered one of the most beauti…
$79
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For rent an apartment with one bedroom 240 meters from the sea! From the balcony there is a …
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment with swimming pool in a gated complex, located 400 meters from the sea, sandy beac…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
We offer a rental apartment in the city center. The area is 44 m2, consists of a living room…
$45
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
The house with a swimming pool, a gated complex, is located 300 m from the sea, 550 m from t…
$51
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartment in the center of Torrevieja, 650 m from the sea, and Del Cura beach. 1 bedroom, 4 …
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
Apartment with swimming pool in a gated complex, located 100 meters from the sea, about 200 …
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment after renovation in a house with a swimming pool in a gated complex, located 240 m…
$51
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy apartment for rent near the "Park of Nations"! The apartment consists of two bedrooms, …
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments 150 meters from the sea! The apartment of 55 m2 consists of a salon, 2 bedrooms, …
$57
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
The urbanization of Flamenca Village is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy apartment for rent in a house with a swimming pool near the "Park of Nations"! The apar…
$51
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy two-level apartment with one bedroom, living room and American-style kitchen in a quiet…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment in a house with a swimming pool in a gated complex, located 100 meters from the se…
$68
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
We offer a rental apartment in the city center. The area is 52 m2, consists of a living room…
$45
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Espanatour DON QUIJOTE is located in Torrevieja, 600 m from Punta Prima beach and 700 m from…
$45
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/8
Bright apartment on the first line of the sea with stunning panoramic views of the sea and t…
$68
per night
