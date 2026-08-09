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Apartments for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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penthouses
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702 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive collection of bungalows…
$500,461
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive collection of bungalows…
$506,227
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers 14 exc…
$391,539
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers 14 exc…
$362,741
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers 14 exc…
$328,183
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2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
New residential complex in Pilar de la OradaNew residential complex with apartments and pent…
$290,012
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive residential complex of new buildings in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Cost…
$335,514
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 Bed Mediterranean Apartments and Duplexes in Pilar de la Horadada Set in the welcoming tow…
$330,402
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Exclusive new complex in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, SpainModern houses near the sea…
$353,551
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
3 Bedroom Beachside Apartments for Sale in El Mojón Located in El Mojón on the border betwee…
$397,414
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive new-build residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Costa Blanc…
$352,580
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
We present a new series of bungalows of modern design in Pilar de la Horadada, one of the mo…
$333,352
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
A residential project offering three different types of housing adapted to the needs of diff…
$354,021
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Tourist Apartments Just 150m from Las Higuericas Beach – Torre de la Horadada Exclus…
$463,040
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2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Apartments like bungalows with swimming pool. Located in Alicante, in Pilar de la Horadade, …
$426,645
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of apartments a…
$340,495
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Build Bungalows with Comunal Pool in Pilar de la Horadada – Costa Blanca South Modern R…
$337,210
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this exclusive residential complex off…
$495,733
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
New residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada on the golf fieldThe new residential complex …
$393,042
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in Pilar de La Ordada, one of the most sought-…
$341,203
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Exclusive new residential complex in Pilar de la Horadada on the beautiful Costa Blanca. Jus…
$409,466
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3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex in the prestigious area of Mil Palmeras (Alicante)…
$369,759
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2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing a spacious, bright ground floor bungalow in Torre de la Horadada. Bungalow with …
$387,963
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
This exclusive residential project in Pilar de la Horadada offers the perfect combination of…
$580,018
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
New apartments and bungalows for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, near the beachExclusive resid…
$360,854
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Exclusive development of 24 tourist apartments 200 metres from the sea – La Torre/Mil Palmer…
$727,458
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2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/5
We present a spacious bright apartment on the lower floor in Pilar de la Horadada. The apart…
$328,801
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offer…
$456,527
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3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Discover this outstanding residential project located in the prestigious area of Alicante, n…
$385,687
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
New Mediterranean apartments just 140 metres from the beach in Torre de la Horadada Exclusi…
$281,308
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