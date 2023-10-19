Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

penthouses
18
2 BHK
120
3 BHK
114
4 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
278 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€310,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Bungalows in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the pr…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA ON THE GOLF COURSE New Build an exclusive and luxu…
€347,070
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION VILLA IN MIL PALMERAS Just 350 m from the beach is this independent villa …
€598,927
2 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADANew Build project of 6 bungalows apartments in P…
€228,923
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 211 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN TORRE DE LA HORADADAExclusive Residential of 2 luxury villas with sea v…
€1,63M
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADANew Build residential complex of bunga…
€368,570
2 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential offers you 26 t…
€234,964
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADANew Build villas in Pilar de la HoradadaThe interio…
€445,356
2 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€247,659
4 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of semidetached villas …
€598,927
2 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
€388,949
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
€266,087
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
€307,040
2 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modernstyle residential com…
€245,611
2 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modernstyle residential com…
€255,849
2 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modernstyle residential com…
€255,849
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
€476,485
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residencial in Pilar de la …
€291,682
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
EXCLUSIVE NEW BUILD VILLAS IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Exclusive 3 bedroom villas located just …
€593,808
2 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of villas and townhouses …
€225,135
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE Beautiful New Build villa with private pool in Pina…
€368,468
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet pa…
€260,968
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar de …
€368,058
4 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar de …
€368,058
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
New construction from 174900 in Pilar de La Horadada with a beautiful design that will be c…
€179,064
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Apartments in Mil Palmeras Pilar de la Horadada Alicante Living room American kitchen 2 bed…
€173,023
7 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
7 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 539 m²
MODERN VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH LAS HIGUERICAS Just 100 m from Las Higuericas b…
€3,53M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Set of 6 villas distributed on 6 individual plots from 21075m2 to 23835m2 Cared for and des…
€332,737
