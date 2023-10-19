UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Pilar de la Horadada
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
penthouses
18
2 BHK
120
3 BHK
114
4 BHK
4
Apartment
Clear all
278 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
79 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€310,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Beachside 2-Bedroom Properties for Sale in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Four exceptiona…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
71 m²
Bungalows in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the pr…
€235,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
103 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA ON THE GOLF COURSE New Build an exclusive and luxu…
€347,070
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
122 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION VILLA IN MIL PALMERAS Just 350 m from the beach is this independent villa …
€598,927
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
71 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADANew Build project of 6 bungalows apartments in P…
€228,923
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
211 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN TORRE DE LA HORADADAExclusive Residential of 2 luxury villas with sea v…
€1,63M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
78 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADANew Build residential complex of bunga…
€368,570
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
90 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential offers you 26 t…
€234,964
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
137 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADANew Build villas in Pilar de la HoradadaThe interio…
€445,356
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
70 m²
€247,659
Recommend
4 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
133 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of semidetached villas …
€598,927
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
72 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
€388,949
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
91 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
€266,087
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
€307,040
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modernstyle residential com…
€245,611
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modernstyle residential com…
€255,849
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modernstyle residential com…
€255,849
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
€476,485
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residencial in Pilar de la …
€291,682
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
130 m²
EXCLUSIVE NEW BUILD VILLAS IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Exclusive 3 bedroom villas located just …
€593,808
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
68 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of villas and townhouses …
€225,135
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
110 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE Beautiful New Build villa with private pool in Pina…
€368,468
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet pa…
€260,968
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
116 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar de …
€368,058
Recommend
4 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
136 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE New Build modern residential of villas in Pinar de …
€368,058
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
78 m²
New construction from 174900 in Pilar de La Horadada with a beautiful design that will be c…
€179,064
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
71 m²
Apartments in Mil Palmeras Pilar de la Horadada Alicante Living room American kitchen 2 bed…
€173,023
Recommend
7 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
7
539 m²
MODERN VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACH LAS HIGUERICAS Just 100 m from Las Higuericas b…
€3,53M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
109 m²
Set of 6 villas distributed on 6 individual plots from 21075m2 to 23835m2 Cared for and des…
€332,737
Recommend
