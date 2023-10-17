Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Badajoz
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Badajoz, Spain

penthouses
10
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
21
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
42 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Lift in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Lift
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€248,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€111,300
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with Pool in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€160,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€111,300
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€175,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with storage room in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with storage room
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€225,000
2 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€160,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€175,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€289,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with Pool in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Referencia: 446. Apartments in la Villa Hoyosa. 400m to the beach. Apartments - 90m2, 2 bedr…
€175,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Atalaya Emotion — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbella,…
€750,000
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
This is a beautiful, well-designed apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the popular …
€365,000
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Solana Village is a unique project with two to thre…
€295,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Solemar Casares — includes 58 apartments, including penthouses with terraces and sea views, …
€382,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Sunny Golf — is a new development of Estepona Golf, located in the heart of the Costa del So…
€335,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Atalaya Emotion 2 — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbell…
€755,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Atalaya Emotion 2 — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbell…
€682,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
A new project of modern apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses on the last undevelo…
€641,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
New construction will end in June 2025 in Estepon . These apartments are on the south side w…
€617,000
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€490,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Located in the upper part of Los Monteros Marbella, it is a luxurious project of 39 apartmen…
€650,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Beautiful new 3-bedroom apartment in Jardines de Guadaiza. This complex is located in one of…
€395,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Stylish modern apartments located in the famous Puerto Banus, with panoramic views of the Me…
€2,95M
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Pine Hill Residences includes 71 apartments with …
€359,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
The new building consists of 60 houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with exclusive decoration. T…
€926,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€468,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
A real residential work of art, an oasis with a privileged view of the coast of Malaga, whos…
€610,000
3 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Luxury tropical residence, privileged location in Mihasa, public areas with a gym, gardens a…
€400,000
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
The apartments are located in a privileged area overlooking the mountains and the sea. The i…
€500,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
A chic apartment located in the exclusive 5-star resort of Puente Romano in the heart of the…
€6,50M

Properties features in Badajoz, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir