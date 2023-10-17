UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Badajoz
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Badajoz, Spain
42 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with Lift
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
95 m²
€248,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with chicken_furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1
1
60 m²
€111,300
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1
1
74 m²
€160,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1
1
50 m²
€111,300
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
80 m²
€175,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with storage room
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
81 m²
€225,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
80 m²
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
1
98 m²
€175,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with garden, with Lift, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
105 m²
€289,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with Lift, with Pool
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
90 m²
Referencia: 446. Apartments in la Villa Hoyosa. 400m to the beach. Apartments - 90m2, 2 bedr…
€175,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
271 m²
Atalaya Emotion — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbella,…
€750,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
145 m²
This is a beautiful, well-designed apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the popular …
€365,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
80 m²
New apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Solana Village is a unique project with two to thre…
€295,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
106 m²
Solemar Casares — includes 58 apartments, including penthouses with terraces and sea views, …
€382,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
98 m²
Sunny Golf — is a new development of Estepona Golf, located in the heart of the Costa del So…
€335,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
271 m²
Atalaya Emotion 2 — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbell…
€755,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
212 m²
Atalaya Emotion 2 — an impressive residential complex in a golden triangle formed by Marbell…
€682,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
255 m²
A new project of modern apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses on the last undevelo…
€641,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
126 m²
New construction will end in June 2025 in Estepon . These apartments are on the south side w…
€617,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
102 m²
€490,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
201 m²
Located in the upper part of Los Monteros Marbella, it is a luxurious project of 39 apartmen…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Beautiful new 3-bedroom apartment in Jardines de Guadaiza. This complex is located in one of…
€395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
121 m²
Stylish modern apartments located in the famous Puerto Banus, with panoramic views of the Me…
€2,95M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Pine Hill Residences includes 71 apartments with …
€359,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4
3
145 m²
The new building consists of 60 houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with exclusive decoration. T…
€926,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
119 m²
€468,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
106 m²
A real residential work of art, an oasis with a privileged view of the coast of Malaga, whos…
€610,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
2
106 m²
Luxury tropical residence, privileged location in Mihasa, public areas with a gym, gardens a…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
121 m²
The apartments are located in a privileged area overlooking the mountains and the sea. The i…
€500,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3
3
219 m²
A chic apartment located in the exclusive 5-star resort of Puente Romano in the heart of the…
€6,50M
Recommend
Search using the map
