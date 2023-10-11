Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Barcelona
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
Martorell
28 properties total found
2 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
€349,000
3 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
€970,000
2 room apartment in Barcelona, Spain
2 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
€750,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Gava, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Gava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale excellent apartment in the city of Gava Mar. An ideal location for those who want e…
€640,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Barcelones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Chic apartment on the first line of the sea with dizzying views of the sea . Located in the …
€1,40M
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We offer an apartment with a tourist license in an elite complex located in a residential ar…
€345,000
4 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
4 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
First line from the sea and the beach on the Spanish Costa Blanca. Punta Prima, 5 km from…
€590,000
2 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
2 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
The new urbanization offers apartments (70 sqm) on the ground floor with a garden (garden ar…
€154,900
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New apartments in the prestigious urbanization of Villa Amalia in Spain, Costa Blanca, La Ve…
€195,000
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure, with private parking in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in city center, near infrastructure, with private parking
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 149 m²
Magnificent sunny penthouse with panoramic city views, Barcelona House with total area of 1…
€990,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with internet in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with internet
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
Luxury penthouse in prestigious building designed by famous architect Alphonse Mil a. The c…
€2,20M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
€1,58M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 315 m²
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…
€3,60M
4 room apartment with internet, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with internet, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
A lovely duplex apartment is located in Barcelona, Catalonia. On the area of 133sq.m. 4 bedr…
€1,23M
4 room apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with private parking in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with private parking
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
Beautiful duplex in the Sarria area, Barcelona with a total area of 133 sq.m. The apartment …
€986,441
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
These beautiful apartments with amazing sea and Barcelona views are located in Diagonal Mar…
€1,29M
3 room apartment with furniture, near infrastructure, with private parking in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, near infrastructure, with private parking
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Exclusive apartment with stunning panoramic city views in Paseo de Gracia, Barcelona Area -…
€2,20M
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
The designer duplex is located in one of Barcelona's most prestigious districts of Pedralbes…
€2,70M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Beautiful apartment in Barcelona, Catalonia On an area of 105 sq.m. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€630,000
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 251 m²
The residential complex is located in Barcelona, in the Diagonal Mar area. The complex consi…
€1,86M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
The bright apartment is located in the centre of Barcelona, in the area of Right Eshample. T…
€3,20M
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
The stylish apartment with stunning sea views is located in the prestigious modern complex i…
€2,58M
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
Luxurious apartments, with magnificent sea and city views, are close to Turo Park in Barcel…
€4,25M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
The beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea view is located in one of the best comp…
€1,10M
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
Elegant apartment in the prestigious area of Barcelona, Spain. Total area 200 sq.m. Apartmen…
€1,27M
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
A unique 1910 construction apartment is located in the area of El Puchet y el Farro, Barcelo…
€730,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
The wonderful apartment is located in a vintage building in the heart of Barcelona in the Ei…
€605,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
We offer you refined apartment located on the first line of the sea in Barcelona The res…
€2,90M

