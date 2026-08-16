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Apartments for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

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462 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3-bedroom duplex for sale in Los Pacos. 3 bed · 3 bath · 125 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pro…
$574,589
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Torreblanca. 3 bed · 2 bath · 85 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$576,765
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1 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
1-bedroom apartment for sale in La Carihuela. 1 bed · 1 bath · 83 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$340,614
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Boliches. 3 bed · 1 bath · 127 m² built. Presented by MU…
$346,387
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Carvajal. 2 bed · 2 bath · 87 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$497,012
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Boliches. 3 bed · 2 bath · 106 m² built. Presented by MU…
$403,518
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Los Boliches. 2 bed · 1 bath · 60 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$288,656
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 6/6
Fantastic penthouse with breathtaking sea views, a private terrace, and access to sports fac…
$460,681
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Higuerón Bay Residences by TM is located in the privileged area of El Higuerón, in Fuengirol…
$655,870
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Elegant Design Flats in Carvajal Fuengirola Located in the coastal enclave of Carvajal, this…
$910,342
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 9
Functional Properties 150 m from the Beach in the Center of Fuengirola This development is l…
$603,823
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1 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
1-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Pacos. 1 bed · 1 bath · 40 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$267,348
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Sea View Brand New Properties in El Higuerón Fuengirola The properties are situated in Fueng…
$955,262
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2
Premium apartment with private terrace and pool located in a unique resort with elite gym an…
$1,09M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 7
Modern Apartments with Exceptional Wellness in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del…
$815,743
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments with Beautiful Sea Views in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol The complex has a prestigio…
$818,835
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Situated in the charming town of Fuengirola, this residential complex offers a choice of 26 …
$482,169
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Torreblanca. 2 bed · 2 bath · 89 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$381,454
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Fuengirola, this residential complex offers a variety of ho…
$982,904
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Apartments in Complex Near the Beach in Fuengirola Fuengirola is one of the Costa del Sol's…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning ground-level apartment nestled within a contemporary residential community boasting…
$738,266
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Modern Mediterranean Apartments in the Heart of Fuengirola The apartments for sale in Fuengi…
$680,216
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
This new exclusive residential complex in Fuengirola, consisting of 74 apartments and pentho…
$553,208
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
Exceptional apartment with breathtaking sea views, access to a swimming pool and gym situate…
$366,226
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Amazing ground-floor apartment with lush private yard and pool located in exclusive resort w…
$947,776
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Modern Mediterranean Apartments in the Heart of Fuengirola The apartments for sale in Fuengi…
$1,30M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 226 m²
Residential complex of 3 blocks with houses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, with a private solarium, …
$926,175
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Description of object: Spacious apartment in the exclusive Parque Doña Sofía complex right o…
$778,660
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Fuengirola, this exclusive residential complex offers a cho…
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
2-bedroom duplex for sale in Torreblanca. 2 bed · 1 bath · 110 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$483,501
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