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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
2393
Barcelona
140
Marbella
1457
Valencia
111
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604 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 4
Urban Sustainable Properties with Large Terraces in San Pedro, Marbella These new properties…
$542,090
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1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Social Complex in Mijas within a Natural Setting among Greenery The flats are sit…
$405,477
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Penthouse for sale in the modern and exclusive La Tejita residential complex, situated just …
$397,832
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$737,369
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful ground floor apartment with pool, playground and elegant landscaped green areas pe…
$269,307
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$646,772
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2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Málaga Apartments for Sale Close to Marbella and the Beaches of Puerto Banús Located on Spai…
$1,35M
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Sea View Homes Close to the Beach in Fuengirola Located between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, …
$867,835
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3 bedroom apartment in Denia, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
High luxury apartment of a premium resort with an amazing sea view To feel embraced by na…
$595,250
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
Magnificent Views Properties in a Prime Area of Marbella This new build development is set i…
$686,261
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in Exclusive Complex with Large Tropical Gardens in Estepona The flats with spacious u…
$1,25M
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Contemporary Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in a Peaceful Mijas Setting Mijas is one…
$466,950
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Inviting ground-floor apartment with outdoor yard, family pools and paddle court, positioned…
$381,152
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments with Access to an Artificial Lagoon with a Beach in Casares This developme…
$811,054
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Presigious Apartments with Panoramic Views in Mijas Malaga Mijas is one of the most attracti…
$562,661
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2 bedroom apartment in Finestrat, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful middle floor apartment with large roof top terrace, pools, playground, paddle tenn…
$324,667
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments in Complex with Rooftop Swimming Pool in Marbella The apartments are located in t…
$536,744
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Seaside Apartments in Estepona with Premium Wellness Facilities Estepona has becom…
$2,88M
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3 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments with Access to an Artificial Lagoon with a Beach in Casares This developme…
$945,650
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3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Refined ground-floor duplex with a private yard, access to swimming pool and seaside promena…
$334,241
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3
Exclusive penthouse with large terrace featuring private pool and sea view within a resort w…
$2,11M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Quality Construction Apartments in a Popular Residential Neighborhood in Fuengirola This pro…
$832,258
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Sea in Fuengirola Costa del Sol Fuengirola is a favorable touris…
$1,97M
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1
Fabulous apartment with spacious private terraces, access to a spa and sports facilities, id…
$749,404
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
High end ground floor apartment with large garden terrace and a beautiful sea view located i…
$836,168
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Sea View Homes Close to the Beach in Fuengirola Located between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, …
$838,713
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
Wonderful apartment with terrace near the beach in an exclusive residential offering spa, po…
$521,378
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/3
Large family apartment on middle floor in a luxury resort with community pool, gym, terrace,…
$540,926
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
Real Estate with Spacious Design in Prime Area of Mijas Costa The real estate is located in …
$381,131
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
Top-end Apartments Close to Golf and the Beach in One of the Best Areas of Mijas These apart…
$648,283
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Property types in Spain

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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