Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro Alcantara
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

penthouses
26
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
61
3 BHK
102
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
188 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
OPPORTUNITY NEXT TO PUERTO BANUS IN ONE OF THE MOST DEMANDED URBANIZATIONS. Excellent apar…
$482,432
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Coastal Living in San Pedro de Alcántara Prime Location in the Heart of the Costa de…
$472,215
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN NUEVA ANDALUCIA New Build residential of apartments located in Nuev…
$477,891
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Discover your new home in the heart of Golf Valley with this stunning penthouse in Marbella …
$1,03M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a modern 2-bedroom apartment within The View, characterized by its impeccable us…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious Coastal Living in Costa del Sol's Prime Location Perfectly Situated Along Spain’s…
$886,198
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Los Naranjos de Marbella, what a fantastic location: Located at the entrance to Marbella&ap…
$440,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new deve…
$476,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
RENTED 2 bedroom 3 bathroom 1st floor MAGNA MARBELLA LONG TERM RENT 1.800€ monthly, as an op…
$489,919
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful and cozy apartment very well located in the Boulevard of San Pedro, close to the b…
$378,222
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spectacular penthouse in one of the most desired locations of the Golf Valley! This penth…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
In an exceptional location in San Pedro Alcántara, just a short walk from the beach and with…
$622,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious Coastal Living in Costa del Sol's Prime Location Perfectly Situated Along Spain’s…
$990,063
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful middle floor apartment in Nueva Andalucía offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
$482,432
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Discover this charming and bright 2-bedroom apartment located in the sought-after gated comm…
$408,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Beachside Apartment in Marbella – Second Line to the Sea Discover this fantastic 2-bedroom,…
$713,251
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This elegant apartment with excellent privacy is located in one of the most prestigious area…
$387,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This sophisticated residential complex in San Pedro de Alcantara with modern architectural d…
$496,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Beautiful and sunny 3 bedrooms apartment in Las Gaviotas (playas del duque) in Puerto Banus.…
$872,362
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Great opportunity! Renovated and cozy PENTHOUSE in the Dama de Noche urbanization, just a fe…
$451,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy two-bedroom, apartment in the exclusive gated community of Lorcrimar (Nueva Andalucia),…
$408,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious two-bedroom, southwest-facing apartment located on the middle floor in the gated …
$472,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Renovated duplex penthouse that seamlessly blends contemporary design with a warm Scandinavi…
$2,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
FLAT IN LUXURY URBANISATION CLOSE TO MARBELLA Spectacular project of 34 flats and penthouse…
$982,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Exclusive residential complex, stands out for its unique architecture, which reinterprets th…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning private modern complex in the heart of Golf Valley, Nueva Andalucía, …
$678,922
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
FLAT IN LUXURY URBANISATION CLOSE TO MARBELLA Spectacular project of 34 flats and penthouse…
$737,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
New project in the La Campana area of Nueva Andalucía, an exclusive gated community of over …
$595,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The new magnificent residential complex, just a 4-minute walk from the promenade and 3 minut…
$766,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go